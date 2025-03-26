Post 1917, a modern steakhouse located within Reading’s historic Post Office Building, is excited to launch its ‘Dining for a Cause’ initiative this April, a new charitable program designed to dedicate a portion of the restaurant’s proceeds to local nonprofit organizations, beginning with Veterans Legal Services (VLS) as the first beneficiary. VLS is a nonprofit organization that helps Massachusetts veterans overcome adversity by providing free civil legal aid that honors their service, promotes well-being, and responds to their distinctive needs.

Post 1917 will donate 10% of its sales every Tuesday throughout the month of April (April 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29) to VLS. The kitchen hours are 5pm to 9pm and the bar hours are 5pm to 10pm. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy Post 1917’s dining experience centered around farm-to-table ingredients, exceptional quality, and innovative presentations while supporting local Massachusetts veterans.

As a part of its commitment to giving back, Post 1917’s Dining for a Cause initiative will help the restaurant establish meaningful partnerships with local nonprofits and allow them to support the community through ongoing charitable donations.



