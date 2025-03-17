How did you pass the long cold winter days? Did you snuggle under a blanket, hands curled around a hot tea while you waited for the world to defrost? As a winter phobic New Englander who is drawn to hibernation, I like many others usually miss hopping on the New Year’s fitness resolution bandwagon.

I even use an app to countdown the weeks and days to the Spring Equinox. I am happy to report it is at exactly 5:01am on March 20th this year. The longer daylight hours delight me, but I also am buoyed by the sight of the first robin returning, the sweet smell of thawing ground, and the first purple crocus flowers popping up.

Lori Haverty is a lead instructor at Tread in Reading | Photograph by Mackenzie Foley



If nature’s fresh start is giving you a renewed sense of motivation but you do not know where to start, the North Shore’s top personal trainers have the answers. I spoke with four of them who gave me the insider tips on how to spring clean your fitness routine and make it last all the way to next winter.

“If you force yourself into a fitness routine you dread, you’re setting yourself up for failure,” stresses Kelli Vossler, Sr. director of Development & Expansion at Spark Fitness & Tennis Club in Andover. Jeanne Carter, co-owner of Fuel Training Studio in Newburyport, added, “Find something you like doing, whether it’s walking, taking a group class or lifting. The more fun it is, the easier it’ll stick…Just get started—don’t overthink it.”

Using the buddy system is another tip echoed by all the trainers. Lori Haverty, Lead Trainer and Owner of Tread in Reading, advises “seeking accountability from a friend or group, you essentially make fitness a habit rather than temporary.”

Spark Fitness & Tennis Club Photograph by Chris Cefole

Vossler advised, “When committing to change, you can’t always do it alone. Let those in your inner circle know how important this is and ask them to help hold you accountable for moving more each week. If you don’t have people in your life who can support your goals, seek out a fitness community.”

Haverty gave another common tip “it’s so important to break your goals into more manageable steps…Set yourself up to start and stay strong throughout the whole year.”

Not every tip has to do with the actual workout. Your lifestyle habits outside the gym are often more important than the fitness itself. “You can’t out-train a poor diet or a lack of sleep and recovery. Stop eating after dinner and start making your bedtime consistent. These simple changes will go a long way to helping you reach your fitness goals,” says Danny Vadala, owner of Crossfit Full Potential in Newburyport.

So, what if a client is still not motivated and is dreading their new fitness resolutions? “I would suggest that they focus on movement of any kind…For someone who hates exercise, yoga and stretching may be a good option. There are low-sweat activities that are good for strength, agility, and muscle durability,” encouraged Haverty.

Julie Bokat and Jeanne Carter of Fuel Training Studio | Photograph by Illume/Melissa Conley

Don’t like working out inside a gym? The top trainers have you covered, “Gyms aren’t for everyone. And that’s okay. If you like working out solo and don’t enjoy exercising in a gym, getting outside every day for a long walk, bike ride, or hike will go a long way to getting you fit. Even if you do like the gym, I’d have the same advice. Walking is the best way to supplement or start your fitness journey at every level,” says Vadala.

Carter summed it up with a message you can post on your bathroom mirror, “Celebrate progress, not perfection – Small wins matter.” crossfitfullpotential.com; fueltrainingstudio.com; sparkfitnessandtennis.com; treadreading.com