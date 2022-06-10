Grilled quail, charred zucchini mousse, macarons with rhubarb jam, and many more tasty bites will be on the menu later this month as North Andover’s Smolak Farms kicks off Whim, its annual farm-to-table pop-up dinner series with a dinner created by Chef Erin Miller of Cambridge’s Urban Hearth. The meal will mark the beginning of the 12th year the farm has collaborated with area chefs to create unique farm-to-table experiences all summer long.

Each chef creates a multi-course menu according to their own whim, inspired by whatever is growing – and delicious – at the farm. Diners enjoy their meals at communal tables set with fine linens, silverware, and glasses under a tent in a pine grove on the farm property.

Not all the menus have been released yet, but so far diners can look forward to treats like oak-grilled Maine lobster with scallops and clams, pepper-rubbed beef tenderloin with blue cheese fondue, and limoncello cornmeal pound cake with nectarine compote.

To learn more, view menus, or purchase tickets, visit smolakfarms.com/whim.

June 22: Urban Hearth, Cambridge, Chef Erin Miller

June 29: Massimino’s Cucina Italiana, Boston, Chef Paul D’Amore

July 13: Tuckaway Tavern, Raymond, NH, Chef Bobby Marcotte

July 27: CLINK at the Liberty Hotel, Boston, Chef Daniel Kenney

August 3: Mastro’s Ocean Club, Boston, Executive Chef Corey Carter

August 10: Ledger, Salem, Chef Daniel Gursha

August 17: Sonsie, Boston, Chef Kyle Wallace

August 24: Burtons Grill/Red Heat Tavern

August 31: The Inn At Hastings Park, Lexington, Chef Trisha Pérez Kennealy