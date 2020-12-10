Bring some much-needed joy into your home this holiday season with goods from these New England artisans. Whether you’re looking for a gift for your favorite foodie, or just want to add a bit of holiday cheer, check out these food and drink gift boxes from three local purveyors.

—

Eastern Standard Provisions

Artisanal Soft Pretzel Gift Box

Just over a year ago, Eastern Standard Provisions Co. was just starting up. Now, the brand is one of the fastest-growing artisan snack food companies in the country. For this holiday season, the popular gourmet soft pretzel producer has launched three different holiday-themed gift boxes: Happy Everything ($99.99), ‘Tis The Season ($49.99), and Merry & Bright ($25.99).

Each box comes with a curated mix of the brand’s hand-twisted pretzels, flavored salts, and gourmet dipping sauces, along with a holiday-themed sticker. Based in Boston and founded by a group of chefs, restaurateurs, and food-service professionals, Eastern Standard Provisions ships its heat-and-eat pretzels fresh to your doorstep and customers have the option of eating them right away or freezing them for later.

$26-$100, esprovisions.com

—

Caldonia Spirits

“All the Basics” Cocktail and Barware Kit

Caledonia Spirits, the Vermont-based distiller of America’s most awarded gin, Barr Hill Gin, has released its own craft cocktail set for the holidays. Made of high-quality stainless steel, this classy barware set features two shaker tins, a four-prong Hawthorne strainer, a two sided-jigger, and a bar spoon.

Also included in the set are a few experiential elements: access to a cocktail class with Caledonia Spirits Beverage Director Sam Nelis and a cocktail recipe book. Aspiring home mixologists will adore this gift from Caledonia Spirits, a well-respected independent distillery that is known for its on-site craft cocktail program and stunning spirits (all made with raw northern honey).

$95, caledoniaspirits.com

—

Runamok Maple

Gourmet Vermont Maple Syrup Gift Box

A favorite brand of breakfast lovers, cocktail enthusiasts, and all-around foodies, Vermont-based maple producer Runamok Maple has launched a pair of new gift boxes this holiday season. With large and small options, these gift boxes feature a selection of Runamok Maple’s pure, infused, barrel-aged, and smoked maple syrups.

Known for its incredible flavors like Ginger Root-Infused, Cinnamon+Vanilla-Infused, Bourbon Barrel-Aged, and Pecan Wood-Smoked, Runamok Maple’s syrups come in beautiful glass bottles that almost resemble a classy bottle of premium whiskey. For the gift boxes, customers can choose from curated selections by the Runamok Maple team or they can opt for a custom option for just a few dollars more.

$30-$70, runamokmaple.com