Winter is here on the North Shore, and it’s only going to get colder. Keep warm this holiday and for the rest of the season with a few of our favorite hot drinks, which pair perfectly with a fireplace and a good book. Each recipe also tells you where you can find one or more of the ingredients locally—support local businesses and stay cozy this season.

—

Mulled Wine

Total time: 25 mins Servings: 12

Local Ingredient

Wine: Willow Spring Vineyards, Haverhill

20 whole cloves

2 tangerines, clementines, or small oranges

2 750-ml bottles Merlot

3 cups fresh apple cider

8 Lady apples (optional)

2 cinnamon sticks plus 8 for garnish (garnish optional)

2 green cardamom pods, cracked

2 cups tawny Port

1. Press stem (pointed) end of 10 cloves into each tangerine, piercing through the skin.

2. Place tangerines, wine, cider, Lady apples (if using), 2 cinnamon sticks, and cardamom pods in a large pot. Bring to a bare simmer over medium-low heat; cook gently for 20 minutes.

3. Stir in Port. Divide among glasses; garnish each with a cinnamon stick and a Lady apple, if desired.

—

Authentic Irish Coffee

Total time: 7 mins Servings: 1

Local Ingredient

Coffee: Plum Island Coffee Roasters, Newburyport

4 ounces coffee (strong, rich; brewed, hot)

1 1/2 ounce ​Irish whiskey

2 teaspoons ​brown sugar

1 ounce heavy cream (lightly whipped)

1. Place the brown sugar into a warm Irish coffee glass, mug, or other heat-proof glass.

2. Add the coffee and stir until dissolved. Add the Irish whiskey and stir again.

3. Float the lightly whipped heavy cream on top by pouring it over the back of a spoon.

—

Photograph by Tess Dixon

Hot Buttered Rum

Total time: 10 mins Servings: 4

Local Ingredients

Butter: Appleton Farms, Ipswich (Vermont Creamery brnad)

Rum: Privateer Rum, Ipswich

2/3 cup packed dark brown sugar

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, room temperature

1/4 cup honey

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon ground cloves

Pinch salt

3/4 cup spiced rum

2 cups boiling water

4 sticks cinnamon, for garnish

1. Using an electric mixer, beat the brown sugar, butter, honey, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and salt in a medium bowl until blended and smooth.

2. Transfer the mixture to a 4-cup (or larger) measuring cup. Add the rum and then 2 cups of boiling water. Stir until the butter mixture dissolves.

3. Divide the buttered rum among 4 mugs. Garnish with the cinnamon sticks and serve.

—

Hot Toddy

Total time: 10 mins Servings: 1

Local Ingredients

Honey: Boston Hill Farm, North Andover

Whiskey: Ryan & Wood Distilleries, Gloucester

1 oz (2 tablespoons) whiskey

1 tablespoon mild honey

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup boiling-hot water

1. Put bourbon, honey, and lemon juice in a 6-ounce mug.

2. Top off with hot water and stir until honey is dissolved.