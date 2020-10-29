The flavors of fall are unmistakable: apple, cinnamon, and ginger are all tastes to look forward to as the leaves fall, and they’re inevitably integrated into recipes for breakfasts, desserts, and even cocktails. Spice up your weekend with one of these mouthwatering elixirs.

—

Absolut Kraken Apple Martini

From Burton’s Grill in Peabody

3/4 oz. Kraken Black Rum

1 oz. Absolut Orient Apple Vodka

1/4 oz. Domaine de Canton

1/4 oz. Agave nectar

3 oz. white cranberry juice

1 fresh Gala apple slice

Cinnamon-sugar

—

Gingerbread Coffee

1/4 oz. Frangelico

1/4 oz. Godiva White Chocolate Liqueur

1/4 oz. Baileys Irish Cream

1/4 oz. gingerbread liqueur

6 oz. brewed coffee, hot

—

Dewar’s Hot Toddy

1 part DEWAR’S® 12 Blended Scotch Whisky

3 parts hot water

1 tea bag

Honey and lemon juice, to taste

Coat the bottom of a mug or an Irish coffee glass with honey. Add DEWAR’S and the lemon juice. On the side, heat water in a tea kettle and add the tea bag to make hot tea. Pour the hot tea into the glass and stir.

—

It’s the Great Pumpkin Martini

1.5 oz Four Roses Bourbon

1 oz Pumpkin Puree

.25oz Triple Sec

.5 oz Maple Syrup

Dash Cardamom Bitters

—

Afternoon Gin Tea

1 star anise pod

1 dried Kaffir lime leaf, crumbled

5 whole black peppercorns

¾ cup hot brewed Lapsang Souchong tea (from the tea bag)

1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger

2 tablespoons honey

4 ounces (½ cup) Bombay Sapphire East gin

Fill a small square of cheesecloth with the star anise, Kaffir lime leaf, and peppercorns; tie it closed with twine. In a teapot, combine the spice bag, hot Lapsang Souchong tea, ginger, and honey. Add the gin and stir. Serve immediately in teacups.

—

Autumn’s Dawn

2 oz. Laird’s Applejack

1/2 oz. maple syrup (preferably local and organic grade A)

1/2 oz. Domaine de Canton Ginger Liqueur

1/2 oz. fresh lemon juice

—

