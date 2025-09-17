If you can’t make it out to The Big E in West Springfield this month to check out the Lobster Volcano, a bread bowl filled with lobster bisque and topped with lobster claw and knuckle meat, or a wagyu sloppy joe on a pretzel bun – we have four North Shore alternatives. It is time to check out food trucks, apple cider donuts, oysters, and new beer releases.

Salem Food Truck & Craft Beverage Festival, Salem Common

September 20 and 21

Head down to Salem Common for the 6th Annual Salem Food Truck and Craft Beverage Festival to help kick off the city’s spooky season. Indulgences will include mac n cheese, cookie & ice cream sandwiches, venezuelan flavors, wood-fired pizza, smashburgers, BBQ, chocolate-covered strawberries, seafood, sushi handrolls, middle eastern cuisine, bubble tea, sweet & savory crepes, handmade sopapillas, topped gourmet fries, and whoopie pies. Wash it all down, with local, regional, and national brews, plus craft cocktails.

Photograph By Shutterstock

Fall Fridays at Cider Hill Farm, Amesbury

September 19,26, October 3,10,17,24

Start your fall weekend a little early with afternoon apple picking and hard cider on Fridays through October 24 from 2:30-5:30 pm. Grab food from guest food trucks, hard cider, pumpkins and apples from the farm store, apple cider donuts, and free live music. Each date is weather dependent.

Photograph By Brian Samuels

Oysterfest In The Port 2025, Newburyport

September 27

This isn’t just a seafood festival—it’s a chance to meet and taste the best oysters in New England, harvested the same morning while drinking and listening to live music on the historic Newburyport Waterfront. At Oysterfest In The Port, you get to taste premier oyster farms from Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire—and the farmers themselves are here, shucking and serving their oysters to you while sharing their passion for sustainable aquaculture. This is a direct, ocean-to-table experience. Plus, bonus tastings from many great local seafood-adjacent vendors. Tickets sell out quickly every year.

Photograph courtesy of Riverwalk Brewing



Riverwalk Brewing Co. Oktoberfest, Newburyport

September 27

At Riverwalk Brewing from 10:00am-10:00pm celebrate Bavarian tradition with fresh beer releases, classic eats, and plenty of friendly competition. They will be debuting their Festbier and Dunkel, two seasonal brews brewed just for the occasion. Think you’ve got the strength (and the stamina) to be a champion? Test yourself in our official Stein Hoisting Competition, sanctioned by the U.S. Steinholding Association. Winners will qualify for the Massachusetts State Finals in October.

​

​