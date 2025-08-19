Subscribe Now

Northshore Jan/Feb 2024
Rusty Can, Byfield Smoked meat is the name of the game at this North Shore favorite, where ribs, chicken wings, brisket, pulled pork, and more can be found in heavy rotation. Chalkboard additions are bountiful, offering plenty of reasons to stop by—in addition to the ’cue, that is. And the lengthy and largely local beer list is a great way to experiment with another kind of culinary pairing. The Rusty Can’s three-way, of course, is a North Shore tradition; there’s a reason this spot makes an appearance on this list nearly every year. It is just that good. Rusty Can was recently voted BONS 2025 Editor's Choice for BBQ. 6 Fru
