The Boston Harbor Hotel presents the 31st Annual Boston Wine Festival, kicking off tonight, January 10. Featuring expertly paired wine dinners by Executive Chef Daniel Bruce, the festival brings renowned winemakers from around the world to Boston for this one-of-a-kind celebration of food and wine. The festival is the nation’s longest running wine and food pairing series, kicking off tonight with a Grand Opening Reception and continuing through Friday, March 27.

Presenting sensational dinners hosted by the world’s most renowned winemakers, the 2020 Boston Wine Festival offers a stellar lineup of wineries including Opus One, Ramey Vineyards, Vineyard 29, Chappellet, Les Domaines Barons de Rothschild. Attendees can choose from numerous winemaking seminars or the festival’s themed dinners including the Battle of the Cabernets, Meritage Madness, Old World/ New World Pinot.

Also featured is Uncorked for a Cause on February 28, an evening partnering with Share our Strength to benefit the No Kid Hungry campaign and hosted by designer and personality Taniya Nayak. The walk-around style event features wines from around the world with small plates from Chef Bruce and a wine wall auction to benefit Share our Strength and the fight to end hunger and poverty.

The Festival also welcomes back long-time hosts including local wine expert Howie Rubin, and critic and writer Matt Schaffer.

“For over three decades, we’ve been welcoming some of the most renowned winemakers in the world plus some emerging talent to the Boston Wine Festival, and this year is no different,” said Boston Harbor Hotel’s Executive Chef Daniel Bruce. “There’s always something new to explore at the festival, whether it’s your first year joining us or your 31st.” Chef Bruce said his menus have always been created by tasting the wines first then developing a menu based on the flavor profiles. “Every wine we’re presenting has its own story,” he said, “so it allows us to create a unique menu for each dinner that really celebrates the fantastic wines and winemakers who create them.”

New this year is the hotel’s “Indulge: Presidential Wine Experience” package—a spectacular experience for wine, food, and luxury lovers. Arrive at the Boston Harbor Hotel with round-trip transportation from Logan airport and head to the John Adams Presidential Suite, which accommodates up to eight guests, where custom Winston Flowers await. You’ll enjoy a private toast with the winemaker of the night and dinner at the Boston Wine Festival featuring a perfectly paired menu courtesy of Chef Bruce. Wake up to a champagne brunch prepared by Chef Bruce and indulge in a truly five-star experience. The package goes for $16,000 a night for all package amenities for eight guests. For more information, visit bostonwinefestival.net/indulge-presidential-wine-experience.

Attendees of the Boston Wine Festival are encouraged to take advantage of the hotel’s special room rate of $275, based on availability. The festival thanks its sponsors: Volvo, Moët & Chandon, Mountain Valley Spring Water, Clarke, New England’s Official Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove Showroom and Test Kitchen, Kohler Signature Store by Supply New England, NBC10 Boston, and NECN.

Find tickets and a full festival schedule at bostonwinefestival.net.