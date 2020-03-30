No other food quite says “all American” like a good old-fashioned juicy hamburger. Whether you like yours piled high with extra cheese, bacon, onion rings, lettuce, tomato, and dripping with extra sauce or fancy a plain patty with a bit of salt and pepper and catsup, North Shore eateries offer some of the finest perfectly prepared beef patties in New England. And a couple are taking their delicious burgers to the front lines to feed first responders and heathcare workers during this global pandemic. Here’s what they are doing.

Ceia Kitchen + Bar

Ceia, an upscale and edgy eatery in Newburyport, continues to offer items to go such as their signature burger topped with prosciutto, manchego cheese, tomato, and paprika aioli and served on a focaccia bun. And after one customer came in to purchase 30 burgers for staff at Anna Jaques Hospital, owner Nancy Caswell began raising funds to donate a days worth of burgers to nurses at the hospital. Ceia is also taking orders for take-out as well. Ceia Kitchen + Bar.

A&B Burgers

A&B Burgers in Beverly has been donating more than 100 burgers to healthcare workers in Beverly during the COVID-19 pandemic. This perennial BONS winner for best burger has turned its restaurant into an assembly line boxing up dozens of to go meals for first responders in Beverly. These 7-ounce all-natural patties from Pinelands Farms in Maine art topped with house-made pickles, tomato and arugula and are sure to offer delicious sustenance the men and women helping to keep us safe. A&B Burger.

Here’s one North Shore burger joint keeping residents well-fed.

Sauce Wings

Sauce Wings, a small classic burger joint in Andover, has remained open for take-out and has moved all of its ordering online so customers can pace an order, pay online, and arrange for a time to pick it up making the whole exchange efficient and fast. Their mouth-watering burgers range from the Plain Jane to The Fat Kid Burger, which has every imaginable topping you can think of, including house-made cole slaw and Jalapenos. Add a side of house cut fries and you have a meal and them some! Sauce Wings