Co-owned by Marblehead native Mike Geraty, Wulf’s—a boutique seafood distributor serving top restaurants in Boston, New York City, and across the country—is offering restaurant-quality seafood for home delivery North of Boston through online ordering. Products include dayboat scallops, shelled raw Maine lobster, swordfish, halibut, Ora King Salmon, Nordic Blu Salmon, ChalkStream Trout, Del Pacifico Fair Trade shrimp, caviars, and more. All items have been vacuum-packed and super-frozen at the height of freshness.

Wulf’s is delivering seafood in their own trucks around the immediate Boston area and North of Boston four days a week (flat fee $25) and shipping via FedEx throughout New England (flat fee $35), while all orders over $300 get free shipping.

For those missing their favorite restaurant dishes, Wulf’s is partnering with their chef customers on a “Chefs at Home” recipe series. First installments include Butter-Poached Open-Face Lobster BLT’s by Chef Peter Agostinelli of Grill 23 & Bar and Ora King Salmon Crudo by Chef Robert Sisca of Bistro du Midi.

Buy Restaurant Quality Seafood, Support Restaurant Workers

Wulf’s Fish is donating 10 percent of the proceeds from the online store to the Restaurant Strong Fund for direct grants to workers impacted by Covid-19 closures. Samuel Adams and The Greg Hill Foundation are bringing the successful Restaurant Strong Fund to 20 total states to aid the restaurant workers impacted by the Covid-19 closures. Following the success of the Massachusetts launch in mid-March, Samuel Adams is donating over $2,000,000 to kickstart funding in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Vermont. Visit, restaurantstrong.org for more details.

For more information and to order, visit wulfsfish.com Check the map to see if they deliver to your area.

See their chief fish cutter Baracat Paivia (an Instagram star and North Shore resident) in action here.