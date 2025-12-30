It’s not quite six on a Tuesday night, and Sarma, the Middle Eastern-inflected restaurant in Somerville, is already packed. Sarma is the brainchild of Cassie Piuma, a James Beard Award–nominated chef who grew up in Duxbury. More than a decade later, the enthusiasm for the restaurant—a spacious, industrial spot in Winter Hill—has not waned. I’ve come equipped with both a reservation and an appetite.
Duck Confit
The restaurant’s savory menu is divided into eight sections: ekmek, where guests will find appetizer breads; shmear, a category devoted to dips and spoonable apps; snacks, or small plates like pork ribs and Tunisian ta