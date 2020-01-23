Long gone seem the days of sunny, summer farmers’ markets, when produce was always farm fresh and the sun didn’t set at 4 p.m. But just because it’s winter doesn’t mean you have to buy your produce or other farm goods in the supermarkets. Read on to find out where to buy fresh local products, even in the dead of winter, like meats, eggs, produce, baked goods, and more.

—

The Newburyport Farmers’ Winter Market

Every other Sunday through early April, the Newburyport Farmers’ Market hosts their winter market at the Tannery Marketplace Event Tent. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., you can find a wide variety of artisanal goods, like local produce and meats, pastries, and crafts. Their upcoming markets are on February 2 and 16, but you can check their site for a full listing of dates.

75 Water Street, Newburyport, 978.457.6644, thenewburyportfarmersmarket.org

—

Maxwell’s Winter Farmers’ Market

While Chelmsford isn’t technically the North Shore, it’s well worth the short trip to this extensive market, open every Saturday through February 29. Find fresh local seafood, homemade baked goods, produce, handmade crafts, and coffee—among many other goodies. Check their website for the full roster of participating vendors each week.

24 Maple Road, Chelmsford, 978.256.9991, maxwellsofchelmsford.com/

—

Lynn Winter Farmers’ Market

Supported by The Food Project, the Lynn Winter Farmers’ Market is found at the North Shore Community College Gym in Lynn. The sustainable food organization sells its own produce along with local flowers and honey. Along with cash and credit payment, they also accept SNAP/HIP and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Coupons. But don’t miss out—they only have one more winter market left this year, on Saturday, February 15 from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

300 Broad St, Lynn, 781.346.6726, thefoodproject.org/farmers-markets/

—

Tendercrop Farm

With locations in Newbury and Wenham, Tendercrop is one of the only North Shore farm stands open year-round (they have a Dover, New Hampshire location, too). Some of their own winter products include bacon, beef, eggs, spinach, pies, and salsas, while they also carry locally made cheeses, coffee, jam, and more.

108 High Road, Newbury, 978.462.6972; 93 Main Street, Wenham, 978.468.0041; tendercropfarm.com

—

Boston Hill Farm

Boston Hill Farm stocks produce all year round alongside countless other farm stand products like honey, fudge, and jellies. While their produce is shipped in rather than grown locally during the winter months, you can still shop small at Boston Hill with foods like zucchini, onion, peppers, and tomatoes.

1370 Turnpike Street, 978.681.8556, bostonhillfarm.com

—

Smolak Farms

Like Boston Hill, Smolak Farms stocks produce year-round but often ships it in during the winter months. They still carry local eggs and milk, and they sell local produce whenever they can—check back in the spring and summer and you can be sure that everything they’re selling was locally made or grown.

315 South Bradford Street, 978.682.6332, smolakfarms.com