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Northshore October 2025
A century ago, the virtuoso Russian pianist and composer Sergei Rachmaninoff extolled the virtues of his preferred piano. “I desired to play Mason & Hamlin pianos because I believe they would be the most satisfactory to me in my work,” he said. “In my opinion, these instruments must satisfy all musicians and artists of first rank, as well as music lovers in general. I feel that if I have succeeded in making even the slightest impression upon the public by my playing, a great part of my success is due to your instruments.” Today, Mason & Hamlin is still making incredible pianos favored by musicians the world over, and th
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