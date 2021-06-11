Tuesday afternoon, June 8, saw the second annual Northshore Scramble, a golf tournament for charity, at Ferncroft Country Club in Middleton. The event benefitted the Ferncroft Junior Golf Scholarship program, providing youths from disadvantaged backgrounds the chance to learn and play golf at Ferncroft.

One hundred and twenty-eight golfers were not deterred by hot temps and the chance of rain, and were rewarded with some of the best food and drink the North Shore has to offer. At each of the eighteen holes, a different vendor brought their all—lobster rolls on toasted buns and pulled pork sliders courtesy of Burtons Grill & Red Heat Tavern, spiked lemonades and ice tea from Tenure Vodka, and desserts by Josie’s Bakery in Wilmington were just a few of the delicious highlights.

A&B Burger grilled up their award-winning patties alongside True North Ales, while Ghost Tequila brought in a four-foot frozen margarita machine. Essex County Brewing Co. of Peabody served up the special Northshore anniversary “n20” New England IPA while the silent auction table contained over 30 items including a Fender guitar autographed by eight rock legends, trending on social media all day.

The tournament format reverted back to a shotgun start (just like pre-COVID-19) which created fun throughout the day—golfers could expect a variety of challenges and contests. Lifetime Fitness, opening in Peabody at the end of June, provided sunglasses and a $500 long-drive prize. JetLinx offered a hole-in-one $12,500 private jet card. Straightest and longest drives earned prizes from local restaurants like Pellana, Tonno, and Frank, and air cannon shots kept the day lively. Pedego Bikes of Salem, New Hampshire even brought some electric bikes to test ride on the tee box.

As golfers rounded the turn onto the concourse, they were met with live music from DJ Chris Roxx, a silent auction, and a rare first edition Bentley, a Lamborghini Evo Spyder, and a Rolls-Royce courtesy of Bentley Boston. A post-tournament deck party provided golfers and invited guests amazing desserts at the Diamond Dessert Bar, hosted by Tesoro of Middleton. Hand-rolled cigars by Banter of Newburyport (opening in June) were a hit as was the music and stunning views.

In the end, the tournament came down to a three-way tie for first place at -10 won by the Michaud Mitsubishi Team in a card-off. The Northshore Scramble will return to Ferncroft next June.