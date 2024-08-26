Officially summer has almost a month to go, but the fancy-free days of summer break are almost at an end. So before the homework and handouts start rolling in, close out the season with one final hurrah. Hit the beach one more time, grab another ice cream (or three), or check out one of these events to capture a little bit of end-of-summer magic.

Concert at Castle Hill | Photograph by David Stone

Castle Hill Concert, Ipswich

August 29

The concert series on the lawn behind the mansion at Castle Hill has its last hurrah this week, with a performance on Thursday by the Orville Giddings Band. Bring a picnic blanket or a lawn chair and grab a seat on the rolling lawn to enjoy the rock/soul/boogie vibes, the unparalleled scenery, and plenty of room for children of all ages to spread out and dance. Bring a picnic or buy food or dessert from onsite vendors.

Tickets and more information are available at thetrustees.org/program/concerts.

Sail on a schooner, Gloucester

Ongoing

Summer means getting out on the water, and what more majestic way to take to the sea than aboard a traditional schooner, a type of boat invented right here on the North Shore. From August 29 to 31, some of the boats participating in Gloucester’s annual Schooner Festival will welcome members of the public for harbor sails. Find participating schooners at the festival website.

Before and after the festival, local schooners like the Ardelle, Adventure, and the Thomas E. Lannon offer regular public sails.

Boston Lights | Photograph courtesy of Zoo New England

Boston Lights, Franklin Park Zoo, Boston

Through Nov. 3

Make the drive down to Boston to wander through the spectacle of Boston Lights. This popular experience has returned this year with an expanded display of lanterns and lights. There is an ocean tunnel, a volcano, Indian-inspired scenes, and a 115-foot glowing octopus, as well as nightly Chinese classical dance performances.

Tickets and more information available at zoonewengland.org.

Kids Surf Nights, Gloucester

For kids who dream of catching a wave, Cape Ann SUP + Surf offers evening lessons throughout mid-September. Kids bring a rashguard, a water bottle, and “a stoked attitude,” and come away with new skills and confidence. Parents can cheer on their kids from the sand or relax on the beach while they practice.

Details, complete schedule, and registration is available at capeannsup.com/kids-surf-night.