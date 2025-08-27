Just in time for National Dog Day this week (August 26th to be precise), here are all the hidden gems for North Shore dog owners and their furry family members. Beyond a fantastic variety of boutiques to spoil your pup with a lobster collar or North Shore themed pet toy, there are so many reasons why the North Shore is a dog’s paradise. From restaurants with special dog only menus, an actual dog park and dog bar in one, dog bakeries with custom birthday cakes for your dog, and groomers who will indulge your pup in a spa-style Dead Sea mineral mud bath – there is a lot for dog owners to love on the North Shore. Let the pampering commence.

Everything But The Dog, Reading

Pampering your pooch has never been easier or more fun than at Everything but the Dog, where you’ll find a fantastic selection of healthy pet food (including a bakery section!), gear, toys, health and wellness goods, hygiene supplies, furniture, grooming tools, clothing, leashes, accessories, and even dog-themed gifts. Watch for regularly scheduled pet events, too. Everything But The Dog was recently voted BONS 2025 Editor’s Choice and Reader’s Choice for Pet Boutiques.

2 Haven St., Reading, 781-944-5300, everythingbutthedog.net

Pawsitively Marblehead, Marblehead

Located amongst a fantastic group of local businesses on Atlantic Avenue in Marblehead, Pawsitively Marblehead specializes in products made in the United States with a fondness of those based in New England. They offer complimentary door-to-door delivery in Marblehead, Swampscott, and Salem.

52B Atlantic Avenue, Marblehead, 781-990-0081, ccpaws.com/shop

Paws Pet Boutique, Amesbury

This Amesbury shop (with a second location in Exeter, New Hampshire) carries products for dogs and their humans. Bring your pup to choose a special cookie from their bakery or a treat from their cookie bar and raw bar. Pick up some frozen dog food to save for later.

106 Main Street, Amesbury, 978-388-7297, pawspetamesbury.com

Boston Barkery, Peabody, Burlington, and Rowley

Looking to make your dog’s birthday extra special? With several locations on the North Shore, Boston Barkery specializes in birthday cakes, treat boxes, and ice cream for dogs. Treat boxes also come in various themes including Boston, seasons, bbq, good girl, good boy, Red Sox, and brunch biscuit.

The Northshore Mall, 210 Andover Street, Peabody, 978-222-7170

The Burlington Mall, 75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington, 781-590-8375

319 Newburyport Turnpike, Rowley, 978-882-2886.

bostonbarkery.com

Happy Tails Shoppe, Gloucester

Located on Main Street in Downtown Gloucester, Happy Tails Shoppe has everything you need to pamper your pup including a self-service dog wash station. Add in a brand-new bow-tie or bandana to dress up your dog once they are squeaky clean.

186 Main St. Gloucester, 978-879-7495, happytailsshoppe.com

McGrupps Doggie Daycare, Middleton

McGrupps offers services and facilities fit for the cherished, canine members of your family. The staff of ardent dog-lovers provide loving care to all the pets in their charge. A temperature-regulated indoor play park and 4,500 square feet of outdoor space for fresh-air romps keep pups entertained, while size-specific lounges allow dogs to relax in safety and comfort. A low dog-to-staff ratio ensures every furry friend gets lavished with personalized care. McGrupps was recently voted BONS 2025 Editor’s Choice for Doggie Daycare.

11 Rundlett Way, Middleton, 978-304-4990, mcgruppsdoggiedaycare.com

The Doggie Depot, Beverly

Whether you need someone to keep an eye on your pup during the workday or are looking to give your dog a chance to make some furry friends, The Doggie Depot is your destination. Flexible pricing options let pet parents choose the amount of time that works best for their schedule. The Doggie Depot was recently voted BONS 2025 Reader’s Choice for Doggie Daycare.

15 Oak St., Beverly, 978-969-0285, thedoggiedepot.com

The Dogmother, Peabody

The Dogmother has large outdoor play areas that are equipped with kiddie pools and plenty of shade for the warmer days and comfortable resting areas when it is nap time for your pup. Their indoor space provides room for your pup to stretch their legs, comfort to sleep, and is temperature controlled. They also have separate areas for small and large dogs to ensure a safe and enjoyable play environment for all. They also offer transportation for your dog and grooming services.

558 Lowell St, Peabody, 617-407-9887, thedogmotherllc.com

The owners of Pawsitively Marblehead provide a full-range of dog care services. Their 6000 square foot indoor daycare area is climate controlled and has state-of-the-art “anti-fatigue” flooring. Your dog can even get picked up by their “Creature Concierge” to go to the groomer, trainer, veterinarian, or even with their overnight bag to an out of town kennel.

52B Atlantic Avenue, Marblehead, 781-990-0081, ccpaws.com/shop

The Doggie Depot, Beverly

The groomers at Doggie Depot will help keep your good boy looking his handsomest with packages offering everything from a bath and blow-dry to a full summer shave (with plenty of options in between). They will even indulge your pup in a spa-style Dead Sea mineral mud bath. The highly trained (and dog-loving) staff are excellent with anxious and special needs dogs, so you can be confident your furry family member is well cared for during their visit. The Doggie Depot was recently voted BONS 2025 Editor’s Choice for Pet Grooming.

15 Oak St., Beverly, 978-969-0285, thedoggiedepot.com

The Canine Coiffure, Wakefield

A visit to The Canine Coiffure is more than just a haircut: Owner Deanna Belanger is a certified canine esthetician, so she has the depth of skills to keep your dog’s skin and coat healthy and beautiful. One-on-one grooming sessions mean your pet gets her undivided attention in a stress-free environment. The Canine Coiffure was recently voted BONS 2025 Reader’s Choice for Pet Grooming.

88 Albion St., Wakefield, 781-486-4475, thecaninecoiffure.com

Pampered Pups Mobile Pet Spa

If you are looking for the convenience of an at-home grooming experience, Haverhill based Pampered Pups Mobile Pet Spa is your answer. Use their online booking system to book a full grooming package that includes a bath and a cut or schedule just a bath for your furry family member.

857-919-5299, facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090907399027

The Trustees, Various Locations

The Trustees has a long history of welcoming dogs to most (but not all) of their properties including four on the North Shore. Leash regulations vary, but The Trustees provides a full set of guidelines to answer all of your questions. Appleton Grass Rides in South Hamilton has almost 10 miles of wide, family-friendly carriage paths provide a captivating environment for walking, exploring, and nature watching. Long Hill in Beverly has a network of trails, including the main 1.2 mile loop trail. Ward Reservation in Andover has almost 15 miles of trails and climb a hill for great views toward the Boston skyline. Mary Cummings Park in Burlington and Woburn is great for beginners with flat paths, no elevation gain, and plenty of benches to rest.

thetrustees.org/program/hiking-with-dogs

Park-9, Everett

A bar for both you and your dog? Park-9 is the social destination for pampered pooches and their humans. Grab Lala’s Neapolitan-ish Pizza, craft beer, or specialty cocktail and enjoy their unique indoor and outdoor spaces complete with an off-leash dog park. Purchase either a day pass or a membership for your dog, but either way all dogs must be registered with Park-9 and be spayed or neutered after 1 year of age and owners must show proof of up-to-date vaccinations (Rabies, DHLPP/Da2PP, and Bordetella). No dog, no problem – there is no entry fee for humans. They also have a full schedule of events.

48 Waters Ave #1, Everett, 617-294-8048, park9dogbar.com

Longboards, Salem

Looking for a North Shore restaurant with a special menu for your dog? Head to Longboards in Salem where you and your pup will choose from your very own menus. Dogs get complimentary tap water and can choose from chicken over shredded lettuce or a bacon bits and cheese platter – have it served in a take home frisbee for an extra cost. There is also a “puppies” menu with assorted milk bones. For humans try a lobster roll or one of their Longboards flatbreads.

76 Wharf Street, Salem, 978-745-6659, longboardsbar.com