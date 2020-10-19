With the pandemic putting a damper on large gatherings and celebrations, Encore Boston Harbor has created a micro-wedding package for small groups to host intimate ceremonies and celebrations.

From a beautiful ceremony in the splendid gazebo along the harbor to an intimate gathering in one of Encore Boston Harbor’s stunning private function rooms, they will ensure your day will be remembered forever.

The Encore Micro Wedding Package Includes:

• Complimentary 25-rose bridal bouquet(s) and/or accompanying boutonniere(s)

• Seating for up to 25 guests on the South Lawn or in the Harborside Gazebo or a private function room

• Atmospheric lighting

• Complimentary sanitization station

• Exclusive Resort and Gardens Access for wedding photography

• Priority booking access at Rare Steakhouse, Mystique or Fratelli for dinner following the ceremony

Mid-week packages begin at $1,500 and weekend packages start at $2,000. The newlywed couple will also receive a complimentary suite upgrade. Parking is always complimentary in the Encore Boston Harbor Garage.

For inquiries, contact the wedding and events team at 857-770-4250 or catering@encorebostonharbor.com.

About Encore Boston Harbor:

Encore Boston Harbor features 210,000 square-feet of gaming space including more than 3,000 slot machines and 240 table games. Situated on the Mystic River in Everett and connected to Boston Harbor, Encore also boasts 671 spacious hotel rooms, a spa, salon, and fitness center, specialty retail shops, 15 dining and lounge venues, and more than 50,000 square feet of ballroom and meeting spaces. The grounds feature a six-acre Harborwalk with pedestrian and bicycle paths that provide access to the waterfront, an event lawn, public art, and ornate floral displays. It is the largest private, single-phase development in the history of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. For more information on the resort, visit encorebostonharbor.com.