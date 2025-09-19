On Thursday, nearly 200 community members gathered in downtown Gloucester to celebrate the season’s bounty and the accomplishments of Backyard Growers at the 10th Annual GrowDown. A milestone for the nonprofit organization, the event featured a farm-fresh meal, live music, and an auction, raising $43,000 that will directly support and maintain Backyard Growers’ varying initiatives.
For the past 15 years, Backyard Growers has played an integral role in promoting food sovereignty by empowering people of all ages to grow their own food. Today, the organization offers six community gardens across the city, builds raised garden beds for low