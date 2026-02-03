North of Boston, we are fortunate to have no shortage of places to get out – side—whether that means seaside swimming and kayaking in summer or miles of trails for hiking and mountain biking. And believe it or not, winter is one of the best times to enjoy the region. When a fresh layer of snow covers the landscape, you can break out your snowshoes or cross-country skis for a serene trek beneath sparkling treetops and across rolling white hills. If you lack specialized gear, a winter walk in sturdy hiking shoes works just as well.

What follows is a guide to some of the best trails north of Boston for Nordic skiing or winter walking. Winter does not have to mean hibernation—in fact, it shouldn’t. Besides, cozying up afterward with a blanket and a hot drink feels even better after time spent in the crisp winter air.

WHERE TO WALK

Ravenswood Park, Gloucester

If you wake to a few inches of snow, Ravenswood Park is an ideal place to immerse yourself in a true winter landscape. The park’s ten miles of trails wind through stands of pine, hemlock, and magnolia—trees that look especially magical when dusted with snow. Wide, gently sloping carriage roads make the park welcoming for beginners, while narrower trails offer more of a workout for those seeking a challenge.

Crane Beach provides a scenic beach walk | Photograph by Shutterstock

Crane Beach, Ipswich

Known primarily as a summer destination, Crane Beach becomes calm, austere, and unexpectedly otherworldly in winter. Its four-mile stretch of white sand, backed by expansive dunes, feels strikingly open when crowds have thinned for the season. Boardwalks and trails weave through dunes and marsh, offering varied terrain for winter walking. A light snowfall only heightens the sense of quiet beauty.

WHERE TO SKI

Brooksby Farm, Peabody

Brooksby Farm, a long-standing favorite for cross-country skiing on the North Shore, offers a pastoral experience rather than an artificial one. Its established trail network—approximately three miles in total—winds through orchards, past barns, and around historic farm buildings. Most of the terrain is mellow, with gradual rises and open sections that afford long views across the 275-acre working farm. The trails are free and open to the public and are maintained by Peabody Recreation. Note that while the Ski Haus once offered ski and snowshoe rentals, it is currently closed, so visitors must bring their own equipment.

Appleton Farms grooms trails for cross-country skiing | Photograph by Scott Goodwin

WHERE TO WALK AND SKI

Appleton Farms, Hamilton and Ipswich

Appleton Farms offers a classic North Shore landscape year-round: open pastures, wooded lanes, and more than 650 acres of working farmland. A well developed trail network accommodates both skiing and walking. When snow conditions are good, fields and farm roads are groomed for Nordic skiing, forming gentle loops ideal for beginners and families. When snow is thin or patchy, those same routes make for beautiful cold-weather walks. Multiple access points and parking areas make it easy to tailor the length of your outing.

Bradley Palmer State Park, Topsfield

This extensive state park becomes a winter playground when conditions are right. Its broad multiuse trails and gentle hills support classic cross-country skiing, especially in areas where local grooming efforts have packed the snow into smooth tracks. The varied terrain— rolling hills, wooded stretches, and old carriage paths—also makes the park appealing for winter hiking. Visitors can choose short loops near the parking area or longer rambles across the park’s diverse landscape, which includes streams, bridges, and occasional open meadows.

Harold Parker State Forest | Photograph by Peter Blottman Photography/iStock

Harold Parker State Forest, Andover and Middleton

Harold Parker State Forest includes dozens of miles of trails that loop around ponds, fields, and stands of hemlock and white pine. Its gently rolling hills and broad logging roads suit cross-country skiers who enjoy a more backcountrystyle experience. When conditions are icy or when snowfall is light, these routes make excellent winter hikes. The large trail system allows for outings ranging from a quick hour-long loop to a multihour excursion. Maps at main access points aid in route planning.

Maudslay State Park, Newburyport

Maudslay State Park is often recommended for warm-weather walks due to its nineteenth-century landscaped gardens and rare stand of mountain laurel. Yet the park is equally peaceful in winter. Its sixteen miles of trails pass meadows, gently rolling woods, and occasional stone bridges. While the park does not groom for cross-country skiing, visitors often find established tracks where the snow has been plentiful.