Marblehead is not convenient. It’s not a place you pop into quickly or accidentally. Situated on a knob of land bordering Swampscott, Salem, and lots of ocean, the town must be sought out with intention. Those who make the journey, however, will be well rewarded, says Katherine Koch, executive director of the Marblehead Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s a bit of a hidden gem,” she says. “It’s not right off the highway—you have to find Marblehead to enjoy it.”

While many think of Marblehead as a quaint but perhaps somewhat sleepy seaside town, the reality is much richer and more compelling, say locals. It is a place where visitors can immerse themselves in history, get lost on charmingly crooked streets, shop at unique local stores, and bask in the beauty of the sea.

Originally inhabited by the Naumkeag tribe, the land that is now Marblehead was first settled by the British in the early 1600s, when the first residents left the main settlement of Salem seeking relief from its stringent religious dictates. Over the years the town developed into a major fishing port, and the harbor played an important role in military actions in the 1700s and 1800s.

Today, commercial fishing has subsided in Marblehead, but the town’s waterfront location remains essential to its identity – and its appeal, to residents and visitors alike. Kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding are popular, and five yacht clubs around town offer options for sailing enthusiasts. Popular restaurants like The Landing take advantage of ocean views to provide a scenic backdrop for diners. But enjoying the water can also be as simple as picking up a sandwich at hometown market Shubie’s and having a casual picnic in the shadow of the distinctive Marblehead Lighthouse in Chandler Hovey Park.

Marblehead’s waterfront offers summer sports and leisure activities.

“It is a place where you want to have a staycation,” Koch says. “You don’t have to leave.”

On land, the town is home to an abundance of independent businesses to browse, from the literary offerings of Saltwater Books to the whimsical fun of Mud Puddle Toys. Marblehead’s home decor and fashion scenes are particularly strong, with a wide range of options including consignment stores, high-end boutiques, and design showrooms. Many businesses in town have been around for 40, 50, even 70 years, Koch says.

“There’s just something kind of special about the people who work here and how much they love what they do, and how welcoming they are,” she says.

History buffs will appreciate the town’s compelling past that is still evident today. Many of Marblehead’s historic homes bear plaques sharing details about the date the house was built, who owned it, and what they did for a living. Fort Sewall, which used its guns to ward off British ships in pursuit of the U.S.S. Constitution during the War of 1812, has been recently restored. Glover’s Regiment, a group of re-enactors that recreates the Revolutionary War regiment of the same name, brings 18th-century Marblehead back to life with several events every year.

Connecting all that Marblehead has to offer is a sense of pride and community. This community spirit is perhaps best showcased by the annual Marblehead Festival of Arts, an extravaganza of gallery shows, street performances, literary events, hands-on activities, and creative fun that takes over the town for four days each July. Live music takes over Crocker Park from noon until 10:30 p.m. each day, anchoring a lively community gathering.

“To me, the festival is all about making connections: making connections with the community, making connections with friends,” says Joseph Tavano, the festival’s director of marketing. “Marblehead’s really all about community.”

Marblehead’s annual Festival of Arts. The Hidden Door is a speakeasy–inspired cocktail lounge. Marblehead Lighthouse I Photograph By Google Maps

Must dos

Dayle’s European Skin Care and Med Spa

A menu ranging from quick manicures to indulgent massages lets visitors relax and revitalize.

daylesmedspa.com

Sweetwater & Co.

A collection of furniture, home accessories, and gifts that celebrates the seaside lifestyle.

sweetwaterandco.com

Step by Step Carpet and Interiors

Floor coverings are just the beginning at this shop that offers furnishings, art, and accessories that make a statement.

stepbystepinteriors.com

Room Tonic

An assortment of colorful and dynamic furnishings and home accessories to bring energy and life to your decor.

roomtonic.com

Living Swell

Curated, artisan-made goods that offer a take on nautical home style that is at once whimsical and elegant.

livingswell.com

Saltwater Books

One of the town’s newest shops, it’s a bright and airy space packed with books from classics to bestsellers.

saltwaterbookstore.com

Mud Puddle Toys

Colorful and whimsical and full of games, toys, and room accessories for toddlers, tweens, teens, and even adults.

mudpuddletoys.com

Shubies Marketplace

Family-owned for more than 70 years, but fully up-to-date with offerings from fine wine to overstuffed gourmet sandwiches.

shubies.com

5 Corners Kitchen

Nearly every element on the creative, globally inspired menu is made from scratch, with universally delicious results.

5cornerskitchen.com

Sea Salt

Elevated takes on American classics like burgers, pizza, and fried chicken, served in an elegant yet welcoming atmosphere.

seasaltmarblehead.com

The Landing

Seafood, steaks, and craft cocktails (as well as weekend brunch options), all served up with stunning waterfront views.

thelandingrestaurant.com

The Hidden Door

Secluded speakeasy serving impeccable crafted cocktails and mocktails in a setting that is hard-to-find but worth the hunt.

thehiddendoormhd.com

Sistas Consignment

A treasure trove of sustainable fashion offering pre-loved clothes that let shoppers assemble truly unique wardrobes.

sistasconsignment.com

French & Italian

Beautiful, wearable fashions with a flair for color, sourced from around the world.

frenchitalian.com

F.L. Woods

Apparel inspired by Marblehead’s maritime heritage, with comfortable, casual items for men and women.

flwoods.com

Bobbles and Lace

The original location of the East Coast fashion chain sells apparel that is reasonably priced but big on style.

bobblesandlace.com

Hunt and Gather

A curated collection that’s on a mission to promote fun, inclusive fashion for every woman.

huntandgathertheshop.com