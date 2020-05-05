No, you’re not going crazy—Giving Tuesday is usually the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday, and Giving Tuesday usually kick off the holiday season, ending with a positive, community note on Tuesday. But right now, our community can’t wait until December for a little love, and that’s why businesses all over are participating in #GivingTuesdayNow, providing support at a time when it’s most needed. Here’s how a few of our local businesses and organizations are celebrating the holiday.

PEM

Arts organizations like the Peabody Essex Museum are having an especially difficult time weathering this storm and need your support now more than ever. In honor of Giving Tuesday, PEM will donate a museum membership to caregivers at North Shore Medical Center for every contribution made to the #WeArePEM campaign today. Contributions can include a small $10 annual fund gift, a membership, a corporate gift, or joining the East India Marine Associates.

“At PEM, we believe deeply in the meaning of art and the power of the stories that inspired their creation,” said director Brian P. Kennedy. “With your support we will navigate these unprecedented times and together will celebrate the power of art to console the spirit.”

pem.org

Uncommon Threads

Today, all fundraising efforts by Uncommon Threads, the Lawrence nonprofit empowering low-income women through emergency clothing and styling, will support women affected by domestic violence. As many women are confined in close quarters with their abusers during this pandemic, experts have seen a huge rise in domestic violence. The United Nations announced a domestic violence call to action, and Secretary General António Guterres wrote on Twitter, “Many women under lockdown for #COVID19 face violence where they should be the safest: in their own homes.” Mother’s Day gift idea: support Uncommon Threads and domestic violence survivors with a donation in mom’s name.

uncommonthreads.org

Sailing Heals Meals

Last month, Sailing Heals, a volunteer organization based in Salem providing sailing excursions to patients and their caregivers, launched Sailing Heals Meals. The meals program has fed hundreds of healthcare workers at North Shore Medical Center, Chelsea MGH, and Lynn Medical Center. Today, the program will donate 120 meals from Salem’s Casa Tequila (in the spirit of Cinco de Mayo) to North Shore Medical Center in Salem.

sailingheals.org

Eastern Bank

The Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation (EBCF) announced an additional $5 million commitment in philanthropic support to help address the impact of COVID-19 in the communities it serves, in addition to the $3 million they announced in March. The new funds will support organizations focused on the most vulnerable populations, like emergency child care centers and families with young children in need of support; immigrants, refugees, and asylum-seekers; individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness; victims of domestic violence; the senior population; and individuals with mental and cognitive health challenges.

“On this #GivingTuesdayNow, we’re doing what we can to inspire support, share our thanks, and stand with the most vulnerable populations in our communities,” said Bob Rivers, Chair and CEO of Eastern Bank. The bank also encourages patrons to to use Eastern Give For Good, a new charitable giving account that makes fee-free donations right from an Eastern Mobile and Online Banking account.

easternbank.com

YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts

Dedicated to “eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all,” the YWCA of Northeastern Massachusetts is encouraging donations during these unprecedented times. Now more than ever, the organization serving Greater Lawrence and Greater Haverhill since the 1890s needs help supporting its essential staff helping provide underprivileged women with support and safety.

ywcanema.org

The New England Aquarium and W2O

With no revenue from ticket sales coming in, the Aquarium needs help providing for its 20,000 marine animals. Women Working for Oceans, or W2O, is pledging a $50,000 matching grant to the Aquarium to help support the staff and animals. Click here to donate to the Aquarium today and your donation will be matched by W2O up to $50,000.

womenworkingforoceans.org