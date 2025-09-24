Driving north on 93 into New Hampshire’s Lake region, the leaves on the trees begin to turn from green to an exuberant profusion of reds and oranges and the temperatures begin to dip just slightly. Fall has arrived and the anticipation of visiting of New Hampshire’s hospitality newcomer brings an air of excitement to this road trip. The Lake Estate on Winnisquam, a $90 million resort spanning 36 lakefront acres, officially opened its doors this week in Tilton, New Hampshire. The 114-room year-round resort and spa—the most significant luxury real estate investment in New Hampshire’s modern history—is everything it has promised and so much more.

Only 40 minutes from the Massachusetts border, The Lake Estate on Winnisquam, hugs the shoreline and offers spectacular views of the Belknap and Ossipee mountain ranges. Upon entering the resort, you feel as if you are entering a grand country estate of yesteryear—New England charm, world-class amenities, and unparalleled service abounds.

The Lake Estate’s Main Entry

“This is more than just opening a resort — it’s a legacy project that we’re incredibly proud to bring to New Hampshire,” says Ed Rocco, general manager and Patti Rocco, estate manager. “Travelers seeking true luxury hospitality had to look beyond our state’s borders. We’re changing that narrative by creating New Hampshire’s new benchmark of excellence, showcasing the unparalleled natural beauty of our Lakes Region while honoring the grand hospitality traditions making this area a premier destination for discerning guests. There is nobility in serving others, and we look forward to welcoming visitors to experience what we believe will become New Hampshire’s crown jewel of hospitality.”

The Lake Estate’s Library

The vision for the resort comes from principal owners Dan Dagesse, owner and chairman of Nucar auto dealerships, and his wife Elaine, who partnered with veteran hoteliers and investors Ed and Patti Rocco. Designed by Samyn-D’Elia Architects of Holderness, New Hampshire, with interior design by Manuel de Santaren, Inc. of Boston, the property draws inspiration from the Grand Hotels of the White Mountains and great lake “cottages” of the late 19th- and early 20th-centuries. A wide array of New Hampshire-based carpenters and master craftsmen worked for the past two and a half years to bring this development to fruition. Much of the white oak timber framing and fieldstone walls and pillars for the handsome Shingle-style structure were sourced locally from the Lakes Region. Manuel de Santaren also curated antique oil paintings, New Hampshire scenic photography, as well as decorative craft pieces featured throughout the property from local artists.

One of The Lake Estate’s Guest Rooms

Luxurious Accommodations

Drawing inspiration from its natural surroundings, the resort offers 96 oversized guest rooms and 18 suites (all suites feature fireplaces), with more than 70 percent featuring direct lake views with either private balconies or patios complete with Adirondack chairs. The hotel rooms are beautifully appointed with custom-designed furnishings, beautiful wall coverings, luxury bedding, beautiful fabrics, and plush carpets in a soothing color palette that reflects the natural beauty of the lake.

Aerial View of The Lake Estate

Resort Amenities

The Lake Estate’s 36-acre grounds offer an array natural spaces designed that heighten the feeling of relaxation as well as offer recreational amenities. An infinity pool, hot tubs, two private beaches, pickleball courts and one tennis court, an apple orchard, hiking trails, three outdoor fire pits, and 25 fireplaces are found throughout the property. There is even a state-of-the-art screening room for rainy days on the lake.

The Bar The Dining Room

Distinctive Dining

Although the beauty of the natural surroundings and the luxurious accommodations are enough for a perfect getaway, a showstopper is the culinary program created by chef Chris Viaud, director of culinary arts, a two-time James Beard Foundation Award nominee and Top Chef alum. Viaud brings an elevated gastronomic experience to The Lake Estate on Winnisquam. The dining experience is superb and one to be savored. The farm to table menu is thoughtful and well simply divine, with specialties such as spiced duck breast, herb crusted cod, and a grilled filet mignon with potato gratin and grilled broccoli, which all rival any big city 5-star steak house. While The Dining Room and The Bar are open year-round to the public, The Wine Cellar is an intimate, private dining room available by advanced reservation only. Chef Viaud will also be offering seasonal dinner series and special holiday menus throughout the year in addition to overseeing in-room dining, weddings and private events.

Chef Chris Viaud, Director of Culinary Arts

The Spa The Spa’s Exterior View

Nature-Inspired Wellness

As if the beauty of the natural surroundings, luxury accommodations, stellar culinary experience, were not enough, The Spa, an elevated level of tranquility and calm to your stay. Curated nature-inspired treatments using local minerals and botanicals, wellness therapies, and soothing rituals designed to promote physical, emotional, and spiritual wellbeing are all on offer. Features include treatment rooms (two for couples), men’s and women’s saunas, a luxurious relaxation lounge with apple orchard views, a terrace with year-round heated mineral spa, fire pit, and meditation garden. Open daily to resort guests and as a day spa for local visitors. There is also a fitness center and salon.

The Lake Estate’s Ballroom

Ultimate Luxury Stay .

Ed Rocco says his goal is to achieve a 5-star status rating as they continue to welcome guests over the next year. However, I think The Lake Estate at Winnisquam has achieved this goal in its first week. I’m ready planning my next visit to this New England charmer surrounded by the beauty of New Hampshire’s Lake Region.

thelakeestatenh.com