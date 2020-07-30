Caldwell apartments has announced pre-leasing opportunities for brand new studio, one-bedroom, one-bedroom + den and two-bedroom apartments available now. The ten-story expressive mixed-use community features smart open-concept apartments, modern amenities, and local retail partners.

Located in the heart of vibrant downtown Lynn at 34 Munroe Street, Caldwellsits atop the former site of the renowned Spinny & Caldwell shoe factory, directly across the street from the Central Square MBTA Commuter Rail.

Caldwell features an impressive collection of modern amenities including a rooftop pool with cabanas, fire pits, and sky lounge featuring sweeping views of the Boston skyline, the Atlantic Ocean, murals, and other public art created by the talented roster of artists affiliated with Beyond Walls.

Fitness enthusiasts will enjoy a variety of activities highlighted by a Peloton Spin Studio, indoor rock climbing wall, and outdoor TRX fitness area. Leading the list of innovative technology amenities is Hello Alfred, an app-based concierge service that connects residents with on-demand and local services to complete errands and tasks. A full list of amenities and details surrounding on-premise retail and restaurant partners will be unveiled in the upcoming months.

“Caldwell is a unique, first-of-its-kind community for Lynn, but the constant ever-evolving nature that the ‘City of Firsts’ is known for confirms our initial vision that Lynn is ready for its closeup,” said Michael Procopio, Vice President of Development at the Procopio Companies. “Forged with responsibility-sourced building materials, cutting-edge wellness perks such as hands-free entry and contaminant-flushed air in addition to high-quality, high-efficiency sustainability features, Caldwell is an unmatched oasis that’s also making the world a better place as evidenced by our pending LEED Platinum certification.”

Caldwell is in close proximity to shopping and retail, barbershops and salons, and varying restaurants and cafés. Area eateries include Blue Ox by Executive Chef Anthony Caturano located directly across the street, Nightshade Noodle Bar with Rachel Miller of Bondir and Clio fame, Rossetti Restaurant, the Lazy Llama, and Bent Water Brewing Company.

Future Caldwell resident nature-lovers will be excited to hear that the shores of Nahant Beach, open-to-the-public Gannon Municipal Golf Course, and the hiking, biking and running trails of Lynn Woods are all nearby as well.

To inquire about pre-leasing opportunities at Caldwell, please visit livecaldwell.com or call the leasing office at 781-309-4500.