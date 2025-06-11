Haverhill has a new hot spot just in time for summer. The former BOSA Skies location, a 4,800-square-foot, penthouse perched on the 10th floor of The Heights building in downtown Haverhill has been transformed into Skyline Social. A new sky-high social scene and music-driven destination where guests 21 and older can enjoy craft cocktails and a welcoming atmosphere. The refreshed Skyline Social features a stylish open-air rooftop lounge with sweeping views, ample seating, and a blend of modern and tropical accents.

To celebrate, Skyline Social will host a grand opening party open to the public on Thursday, June 12, beginning at 6 p.m. featuring complimentary cocktails from 6 p.m.-7 p.m., light bites, special guest DJ Kareem, and a first look at the brand new food and drink menus. Some menu highlights include: the Spiked Melon Social, a shareable cocktail (serves up to four) served in a whole watermelon with Tito’s Vodka, watermelon juice, Prosecco, and lemonade; and Melon & Prosciutto, a simple, summery pairing of melon and prosciutto, finished with basil, wildflower honey, toasted sunflower seeds, and a drizzle of vincotto.

“Skyline Social is more than just a rooftop bar – it’s a feeling,” said Sal Lupoli, President and CEO of Lupoli Companies. “We listened closely to what our guests were looking for and created a space that brings those ideas to life – a welcoming atmosphere with great music, expertly crafted cocktails, and skyline views that transform with the night. It’s a place to connect, celebrate, and enjoy a nightlife experience Haverhill hasn’t seen before.”

Skyline Social will be open to the public on a weekly basis with the following hours: Thursday from 4 p.m.–10 p.m.; Friday & Saturday from 4 p.m.–12 a.m.; and Sunday from 11 a.m.–10 p.m.

For additional information, please visit skyline-social.com.