There’s so much going on in the heart of summer that it’s hard to keep up. To help, we’ve rounded up a handful of our favorite shows, festivals, and community events. So, get out there and celebrate the joys of this precious warm-weather season—don’t waste a day!

North Shore Music Theatre

July 8 – July 20

A hit musical come to Beverly’s North Shore Music Theatre this summer for a two-week run: The Wizard of Oz (July 8–20), the musical adaptation of Dorothy’s classic adventure is an audience favorite.

nsmt.org

Photograph By Kia Caldwell Photograph By Richard Ascroft

Rockport Chamber Music Festival

June 13 – July 13

Besides year-round performances of jazz, folk, pop, and world music, Rockport Music is best known for its annual Chamber Music Festival. This year, the 44th festival, directed by Barry Shiffman, is a celebration of artistry that spans generations. It presents two dozen live chamber music performances at the idyllic Shalin Liu Performance Center.

rockportmusic.org/festivals-2/

Peabody Essex Museum

Through September 21

Salem’s Peabody Essex Museum (PEM) will host two new exhibits this June and July. “Making History: 200 Years of American Art from the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts” opens on June 14 and includes a curated selection of American art by Edward Hopper, Winslow Homer, Georgia O’Keeffe, and more. In addition, “Knowing Nature: Stories of the Boreal Forest,” an interactive exhibit on the boreal forest ecosystem, launches July 26.

pem.org

Photograph By David Stone, Courtesy of The Trustees

Castle Hill Picnic Concert Series

July 10, 16, 23

The Castle Hill Picnic Concert Series returns to Ipswich this summer on Thursdays from June 26 through August 28 (excluding July 3) and two Wednesdays, July 16 and 23. Each week brings a live performance by a different band and genre. Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket and lawn chairs. Onsite vendors like Bluewater Kitchen and Lobster Roller sell food and drinks. Purchase tickets in advance at thetrustees.org

Legally Blonde at Firehouse Performing Arts Center

July 4–27

Newburyport’s Firehouse Center for the Arts puts on a three-week run (15 performances total) of Legally Blonde: The Musical this summer, kicking off on Friday, July 4. The show tells the story of sorority president Elle Woods, who charms her way into Harvard Law, tackling stereotypes along the way.

firehouse.org

Love’s Labour’s Lost at Windhover

July 11–27

Are you more of a Shakespeare fan? Windhover Performing Arts Center in Rockport brings back its outdoor theatre series this summer, performing Love’s Labour’s Lost, one of Shakespeare’s early comedies, at its outdoor venue. The show’s run kicks off with an opening gala on July 11.

windhover.org

Photographs By Elise Sinagra

Bluefin Blowout

July 14–17

The annual Bluefin Blowout, presented by Lyon-Waugh Auto Group, returns to Gloucester this July. From July 15 through 17, captains compete to catch the biggest tuna. The weigh-in station at Cape Ann Marina buzzes with activity as the fishing boats return. The fundraiser, held on July 14, raises money for the Alzheimer’s Association; it has raised over $2 million to date.

bluefinblowout.com

Photograph Courtesy of Cider Hill Farm

Cider Hill Farm Blueberry & Flower Festival

July 19–27

For two weekends this July (19–20 and 26–27), Cider Hill Farm in Amesbury celebrates berries and blooms with its Blueberry & Flower Festival. Blueberries are in peak season in late July as are some of the farm’s gorgeous cut-your-own flowers. Harvest both while enjoying free live music, an outdoor hard cider bar, food trucks, and, of course, blueberry treats.

ciderhill.com