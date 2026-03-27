Since 2020 reshaped the way we live and dress, athleisure has evolved from casual comfort into a defining category of modern style. No longer reserved for workouts or weekends at home, athletic inspired pieces are now thoughtfully integrated into everyday wardrobes— styled with tailoring, denim, and statement accessories for looks that feel effortless yet intentional.

We spoke with Twin Lion, SoleAmour, and Charleston & Coco about how their clients are wearing athleisure now—and where the trend is headed next.

Elevated Ease

For Yulia Pipko Solomon of Twin Lion, the shift toward hybrid living permanently changed how women approach getting dressed. “Since 2020 and the move to work-from-home and hybrid schedules, we’ve seen a major evolution in everyday dressing,” Carter explains. “Athleisure has truly become a lifestyle category.”

Rachel Carter of Charleston & Coco | Photograph by Jared Charney

Sweatpants, once defined by classic jogger silhouettes, have transformed into flattering wide-leg styles that resemble tailored trousers. That refinement creates versatility: Clients pair them with sneakers during the day, boots for errands, and even heels for an elevated look. Leggings have similarly expanded beyond the gym, styled with blazers, sweaters, and structured sweatshirts for outfits that balance polish and comfort.

When it comes to that effortless, “throw-it-on-and-go” aesthetic, customers gravitate toward pieces that feel easy yet intentional—elevated sweatshirts paired with leggings, or wide-leg sweatpants that mimic the structure of traditional trousers. These are staples that allow women to get dressed quickly while still feeling confident and styled.

Looking ahead to spring and summer, Twin Lion sees this high-low mix as a lasting shift rather than a passing trend. Athletic pieces layered with classic staples—blazers, lightweight sweaters—have become a new uniform.

“For the upcoming season, you’ll see lightweight, effortless pants, knit dresses that can be dressed up or down, and continued momentum in tennis inspired pieces that work just as well off the court as they do on it.”

Real-Life Versatility

For Stephanie Sipley of SoleAmour, versatility is key—especially for customers who are constantly on the move. “I always like to mix denim pieces back to athleisure,” Sipley shares. “A great pair of denim will always pair nicely with a sweatshirt or layering top.”

Yulia Solomon and Melanie Blake of Twin Lion | Photographs by Joel Laino

A sweatpant can instantly feel refreshed when styled with a denim jacket or a crisp button-down shirt. That mixing of categories—athletic, classic, tailored—extends the life of a wardrobe and makes packing for travel easier.

The store’s clientele spans generations, and athleisure fits seamlessly into many lifestyles. Brands like Varley are embraced by stay-at-home moms running errands and spending time on the sidelines, as well as older customers who prioritize comfort while traveling or simply want to feel put-together without sacrificing ease.

Photograph by Joel Laino

Footwear plays a pivotal role in striking that sporty-chic balance. Sneakers and rubber-sole styles remain a major category, with brands offering increasingly fashion-forward and colorful options. Alongside boots, flats, and midheels, these styles allow customers to blend comfort with personality. “Our goal is for everyone to feel comfortable while still looking stylish.”

Mastering The High-Low Formula

For Charleston & Coco, athleticwear has firmly secured its place as an everyday staple.

“Athletic pieces are no longer limited to the gym,” says Rachel . “They add dimension through layering—it’s all about mixing highs and lows.”

The formula is rooted in balance: leggings and sneakers paired with luxe sweaters and outerwear; tight bottoms styled with oversized boyfriend tees, slouchy knits, or relaxed button-downs. On the flip side, baggy track pants are grounded with a fitted top for a clean silhouette.

Photograph by Jared Charney

To bridge comfort and polish, structure is key. Adding a coat or blazer to a sweatsuit set or leggings instantly elevates the look. Accessories further refine the outfit—leather handbags, sunglasses, even a ball cap can transform loungewear into casual-chic.

For customers who prefer alternatives to leggings, joggers offer a sporty yet polished option, styled with sneakers, leather mules, fitted tops, or oversized shirting. Even classic sweats have been reimagined.

“They don’t have to look sloppy like the ’90s versions,” Solomon explains. “Pair them with a cute button-down, a fun sock, or an oversized denim jacket for a complete look.” Among the most frequently reached for pieces? High-waisted leggings remain a standout—offering both comfort and confidence. Chunky sweaters and ballet flats elevate the look, while oversized hoodies and cropped sweatshirts add a modern edge.

Athleisure’s staying power lies in its adaptability. What began as comfort-driven dressing has matured into a refined category defined by tailoring, layering, and thoughtful styling. Whether it’s wideleg sweatpants styled like trousers, sneakers paired with structured outerwear, or tennis-inspired separates worn beyond the court, today’s athletic pieces are less about lounging—and more about living.

The new uniform is comfortable, polished, and undeniably intentional.

charlestonandcoco.com;

soleamour.com;

twinlion.co