The Atlantic Ocean’s churned up white caps were seen through a wall of windows in the Blue Ocean Event Center’s ballroom. The ocean’s power and strength were matched inside the ballroom as over one-hundred and forty women stood for a group photo flexing their arms and cheering. The sold out fourth annual International Women’s Day event was held on March 7, 2025, by the North Shore–based Women’s Business League (WBL), a networking community with a mission to empower women to rise, lead, and build thriving businesses on their own terms. The WBL has 550 members with chapters in seven states.

Three female entrepreneurs were chosen from a field of twenty-five applicants by WBL co-founders, Amy Pocsik and Melissa Gilbo, and the three speakers from last year’s event, to talk on this year’s theme of Accelerate Action for gender equality. “The speakers are women who have navigated obstacles with resilience, embraced growth, and achieved meaningful success in their industries,” says Pocsik.

Amy Finegold, Founder of EVOLUTION Self+ Style, spoke first reflecting on her journey as an entrepreneur, wife, mother, and breast cancer survivor. Finegold talked about how she empowers her coaching clients to focus on nutrition, mindset, movement, and personal styling to evolve themselves. She ended her talk by asking the audience to put their hands over their hearts and repeat “my evolution is now.”

LEFT TO RIGHT: Amy Pocsik, Jill Stoddard, Amy Finegold, Alicia Pike, and Melissa Gilbo.

Dr. Jill Stoddard, Founder and CEO of Flexible Communications, recounted her difficult childhood and young adult years dealing with insecurity, overachieving, and people pleasing. She shared how the tool of psychological flexibility allowed her to transform and show up as her true self. She explained that fear, doubt, and anxiety were always present when we are doing something we care deeply about. She asked the audience to think about their Why and keep it close.

Leesh Pike, Owner and CEO of Leesh Pike Fitness, reflected on her past struggles with an eating disorder and a toxic boxing coach during her professional boxing career. She encouraged the women to reframe the act of walking away from something from a negative to seeing it as making room for another purpose. She inspired them to think of success as staying in the fight and having resilience. Pike stressed that we all have one life, body, and mind and get to decide how to live that beautiful life.

After a plated lunch and networking, attendees participated in a question-and-answer panel with the three speakers led by Pocsik. Finegold urged that filling your own tank first and making yourself a priority was crucial to successfully balancing work and life. Stoddard shared how she worked out an equal balance in the home and parenting with her husband that allowed her the time to expand her career. Pike wrapped up the session by having the audience put their arms forward together and repeat “I am strong, I am confident, I am awesome.” Gilbo ended the event by expressing thanks for her team and event sponsors. She especially acknowledged Victoria’s Victory Foundation, a New Hampshire based nonprofit featured as the highlighted charity.

