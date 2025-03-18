The Boston area is renowned for the quality of its health care system and providers, and the North Shore is no exception. Each year, healthcare research company Castle Connolly, compiles a list of the country’s top physicians in their respective fields. Fellow physicians are asked to nominate colleagues who embody excellence in clinical care, interpersonal skills, listening and communication, and empathy. The company then carries out a rigorous research, screening, and selection process to determine the top doctors.
This year, the process yielded more than 300 top North Shore physicians.
Allergy & Immunology
Ellen J. Dutta MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-5150
Jocelyn R. Farmer MD/PhD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8442
Monica G. Ghoshhajra MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-5150
James A MacLean MD
Asthma and Allergy Affiliates,
Massachusetts General Hospital,
(978) 745-3711
Cristina M Palumbo MD
Asthma and Allergy Affiliates,
Massachusetts General Hospital,
(978) 745-3711
Anesthesiology
Igor Braverman MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8132
Lawrence M. Franowicz MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
781) 744-8132
Kenneth M. Gabriel MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8132
Chandra S. Joshi MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8132
Michael D. Kaufman MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8132
Jill K. Lanahan MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center
(781) 744-8132
Sohail K. Mahboobi MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781)
744-8132
Marguerite Ricciardone MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781)
744-8132
Paul David Teague MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781)
744-8132
Jude Emmanuel Telfort MD
Winchester Hospital,
(781) 756-2190
Tony Wang DO
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8132
Cardiac Electrophysiology
Ghulam M. Chaudhry MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8863
Bruce G. Hook MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8863
Guy Kulbak MD
Lahey Hospital and Medical
Center, (781) 744-8863
Matthew R. Reynolds MD
Lahey Hospital and Medical
Center, (781) 744-8863
Jonathan S. Silver MD
Lahey Hospital and Medical
Center, (781) 744-8863
Nathan Van Houzen MD
North Shore Physicians Group
Salem Hospital, (978) 744-3499
Cardiovascular Disease
Mark R. Anderson MD
Mass General Cardiology, Salem
Hospital, (978) 882-6191
Jeffrey O Clayman MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(978) 538-4200
Jennifer M. Collins MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8460
Maurizio Diaco MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8460
Danya L. Dinwoodey MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8460
Alexander Doumas MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(978) 927-8400
Timothy S Draper Jr. DO
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(978) 538-4200
Darryl D. Esakof MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8460
Michael S Katcher MD
North Shore Physicians Group
Salem Hospital, (978) 744-5900
David Rabin MD
North Shore Physicians Group
Salem Hospital, (978) 744-5900
Sachin P. Shah MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8460
David M. Venesy MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8460
Child Neurology
Peter C Raffalli MD
Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston
Children’s Hospital at Peabody
Department of Neurology, (617) 355-6388
Colon & Rectal Surgery
David A. Kleiman MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8990
Angela H. Kuhnen MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8990
Tamar Lipof MD
Essex Surgical Associates, Beverly
Hospital, (978) 922-9226
Peter West Marcello MD
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center,
(781) 744-8990
Marc S Rubin MD
Mass General/North Shore Center
for Outpatient Care, Salem Hospital,
(978) 882-6868
Dermatology
Christine H Andersen MD
Andover Dermatology,
Holy Family Hospital,
(978) 475-4322
Sabina Bis MD
Massachusetts Dermatology
Associates, Salem Hospital,
(978) 225-3376
Marilyn R Capek MD
955 Main Street, Suite 308
MelroseWakefield Hospital,
(781) 729-3150
Caitlin K Carney MD
Northeast Dermatology Associates,
(978) 255-3376
Deborah L Cummins MD
Massachusetts Dermatology
Associates, Salem Hospital,
(978) 225-3376
Jordan M Cummins MD/PhD
Massachusetts Dermatology
Associates, Salem Hospital,
(978) 225-3376
Catherine M Higham MD
Massachusetts Dermatology
Associates, Salem Hospital,
(978) 225-3376
Jacqueline Kemp MD
Massachusetts Dermatology
Associates Brigham and Women’s
Hospital, (978) 225-3376
Holly R Mason MD, PhD
Northeast Dermatology Associates,
(978) 306-5678
Katherine S. Masterpol MD
DermPhysicians of New England,
Winchester Hospital, (781) 272-7022
Robert Murgia III DO
Dermatology & Skin Health, Wentworth-
Douglass Hospital, (603) 742-5556
Vladimir Ratushny MD/PhD
Massachusetts Dermatology
Associates, Salem Hospital,
(978) 225-3376
Gary S Rogers MD
University Skin Oncologists,
Beverly Hospital, (978) 524-7933
Jeffrey B Tiger MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical
Center, (781) 744-5115
Adam J Wulkan MD
Lahey Health Hub, Lahey Hospital
& Medical Center (781) 744-7993
Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics
Alison D. Schonwald MD
Touchstone Neurodevelopmental
Center (781) 497-8164
Diagnostic Radiology
Raghu Amaravadi MD
Beverly Radiology Associates,
Beverly Hospital, (978) 922-3000
Pauley Chea MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8170
Dmitry Elentuck MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8000
Sebastian Flacke MD
Lahey Hospital, & Medical Center
(781) 744-5100
Gregg Franco MD
Commonwealth Radiology
Associates, Lowell General Hospital,
(617) 636-0040
Michael G Geary MD
ESG Radiologists Salem Hospital,
(978) 354-4421
Meaghan M. Mackesy MD
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center,
(781) 744-5100
Jonathan Rassi MD
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center,
(781) 744-8170
Anna Rives MD
Commonwealth Radiology
Associates, Lowell General Hospital,
(617) 636-004
Richard E. Toran MD
Winchester Hospital,
(781) 756-2342
Christoph Wald MD, PhD, MBA
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8170
Jeremy R. Wortman MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8170
Emergency Medicine
James S. Goudie MD
Lowell Community Health Center,
(978) 937-9700
Samuel C. Gross MD
Winchester Hospital,
(781) 756-2000
Joshua L. Penn MD
Winchester Hospital,
(781) 756-2000
Susan R. Wilcox MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-5100
Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Jennifer C Braimon MD
Middleton Family Medicine, Beverly
Hospital, (978) 774-2555
Dinamarie Garcia-Banigan MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(978) 538-4674
Mary Beth Hodge MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-2088
Janet Jang MD
North Shore Physicians Group,
Salem Hospital, (781) 593-3400
Helen C Kaulbach MD
Internal Medicine Physicians of
the North Shore, Salem Hospital,
(978) 531-7677
Emily Y Liu MD
Pentucket Medical, Lawrence
General Hospital, (978) 557-8900
Neelima Singh MD
North Shore Physicians Group,
Salem Hospital, (781) 593-3400
Scott B. Sperling MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-2088
Gianluca Toraldo MD, PhD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-2088
Facial Plastic Surgery/Otolaryngology
Anna E Petropoulos MD
New England Facial & Cosmetic
Surgery Center, (978) 739-9500
Ryan B Scannell MD
New England ENT & Facial Plastic
Surgery, Holy Family Hospital,
Methuen (978) 685-7550
Family Medicine
Shams Abbas MD
Beth Israel Lahey Health Primary Care
Winchester Hospital,
(781) 944-0040
Mark Allara MD
Middleton Family Medicine, Beverly
Hospital, (978) 774-2555
Nicholas G. Avgerinos MD
Essex County Primary Care, Beverly
Hospital, (978) 233-8120
Catherine S. Celler MD
Winchester Family Physicians,
Winchester Hospital, (781) 729-1810
Alain Chaoui MD
Congenial Healthcare, Salem
Hospital, (978) 536-0215
Paul Esielionis MD
Greater Lawrence Family Health
Center, Lawrence General Hospital,
(978) 686-0090
Robert C. Herron MD
Merrimack Valley Family Practice,
Winchester Hospital, (978) 470-1616
Zandra Kelley MD
Greater Lawrence Family Health
Center, Lawrence General Hospital,
(978) 686-0090
Dana D. Mann MD
Middleton Family Medicine, Beverly
Hospital, (978) 774-2555
Daniel J. McCullough III MD
Lahey Health Primary Care, Beverly
Hospital, (978) 927-1859
Keith Nobil MD
North Shore Physicians Group, Salem
Hospital, (781) 596-2000
Nicholas Weida MD
Greater Lawrence Family Health
Center, Lawrence General Hospital,
(978) 686-0090
Gastroenterology
Stella Y Chow MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-9241
Kristen E. Farwell MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center (781)
744-8740
Ahmer M Ibrahim MD
Pentucket Medical, Anna Jaques
Hospital, (978) 499-7400
Nicholas Karamitsios MD
North Shore Physicians Group, Salem
Hospital, (978) 741-4171
Melissa A Minor MD
North Shore Physicians Group, Salem
Hospital, (978) 741-4171
Joshua Namias MD
North Shore Physicians Group,
Salem Hospital, (978) 741-4171
R. Anand Narasimhan MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-9241
Steven F Nezhad MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-9241
Randall S. Pellish MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8740
Amir A. Qamar MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-2500
Bridget J Seymour MD
Integrated Gastroenterology
Consultants, Lawrence General
Hospital, (978) 459-6737
Michelle A Stefka MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-9241
Geriatric Medicine
Vivian Argento MD
Lahey Outpatient Center, Beverly
Hospital, (978) 646-7070
Asif Merchant MD
New England Community
Medical Services, (978) 685-2460
Gynecologic Oncology
Valena J. Wright MD
Tufts Medicine, (617) 636-2229
Hand Surgery
Eric C Fu MD
Sports Medicine North, Anna Jaques
Hospital, (978) 818-6350
Alice A. Hunter MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8638
Nurhan G. Kasparyan MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8638
Erika M. McPhee MD
Tufts Medical Center Orthopedics +
Spine, Tufts Medical Center,
(781) 213-5520
Peter M Prokopis MD
Sports Medicine North, Anna Jaques
Hospital, (978) 818-6350
Jonathan Uroskie MD
Sports Medicine North, Anna Jaques
Hospital, (978) 818-6350
Hematology
Catherine Iasiello MD
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute – Merrimack Valley,
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute,
(978) 620-2020
(978) 538-4300
Hospice & Palliative Medicine
Coleen M Reid MD
Salem Hospital,
(978) 354-3090
Infectious Disease
Humera Kausar MD
Lahey Infectious Disease, Beverly Hospital,
(978) 816-3100
Andrew Seth Lubin MD
Winchester Primary Care Associates,
Winchester Hospital,
(781) 729-1021
Ruta M Shah MD
North Shore Physicians Group
Infectious Disease, Salem Hospital,
(978) 741-1644
David G. Sidebottom MD
Lowell Infectious Disease Associates,
Lowell General Hospital,
(978) 942-2060
Kenneth M. Wener MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8000
Lucas E Wolf MD
Beverly Hospital,
(978) 816-3100
Internal Medicine
Adrienne S Allen MD
North Shore Physicians Group,
Salem Hospital,
(781) 593-3400
James F Brown MD
North Shore Physicians Group,
Salem Hospital,
(978) 532-6111
Bruce B. Campbell MD
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center,
(781) 744-8401
Anita Erler MD
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center,
(978) 538-4300
Kay A. Ficht MD
Your Choice Medical, Anna Jaques Hospital,
(978) 358-8777
Ryan J. Gosselin MD
North Shore Physicians Group,
Salem Hospital,
(781) 593-3400
Craig Grimes MD
North Shore Physicians Group,
Salem Hospital,
(978) 646-2100
Sonal V. Mankodi MD
North Shore Physicians Group,
Salem Hospital,
(978) 882-6700
Marianne Kidd Moore MD
North Shore Physicians Group,
Salem Hospital,
(978) 646-2100
Kristin O’Neil-Callahan MD
North Shore Physicians Group,
Salem Hospital,
(978) 882-6700
Dimitre Sirakov MD
Riverside Medical Group,
(978) 452-9700
Pauline Tsirigotis MD
Mill City Medical Group,
Lowell General Hospital,
(978) 955-9500
Kevin J Yeh MD
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center,
(978) 538-4300
Interventional Cardiology
Gautam Gadey MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8840
Michael S. Levy MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8460
Edward J Loughery MD
Lahey Hosptial & Medical Center,
(978) 304-8360
Thomas C. Piemonte MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8460
Frederic S. Resnic MD, MSc
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8460
Medical Oncology
Stefan Balan MD
Winchester Hospital, Center for Cancer Care,
Winchester Hospital,
(781) 756-5000
Laura C. Caprario MD
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute – Merrimack Valley,
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute,
(978) 620-2020
Karl J D’Silva MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(978) 538-4330
Anasuya Gunturi MD, PhD
Cancer Care Associates,
Lowell General Hospital,
(978) 937-6258
Marina Z. Khitrik-Palchuk MD
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute – Merrimack Valley,
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute,
(978) 620-2020
Corrine Zarwan MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8400
Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine
Aimee Knorr MD
Winchester Hospital,
(781) 729-9000
Karen R. McAlmon MD
Winchester Hospital,
(781) 729-9000
Nephrology
Beth A. Bouthot MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-2500
Alin A. Joseph MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8000
Michael J Landman MD
25 Marston Street, Suite 403,
Lawrence General Hospital,
(978) 686-2400
Jeffrey R Rubel MD
Beth Israel Lahey Health Primary
Care, Beverly Hospital,
(978) 712-1100
Adam M. Segal MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8430
Peter A. Soderland MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8430
Richard M. Thomas MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8430
Edward D. Walshe MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-2500
Neurological Surgery
Zoher Ghogawala MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-7580
Subu N. Magge MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-7580
Neurology
Diana Apetauerova MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8630
Joseph D. Burns MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8630
Timothy R. Kelliher MD
North Shore Neurology & EMG,
Beverly Hospital,
(978) 922-2226
Julie R. Leegwater-Kim MD, PhD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-1270
Anna Litvak MD
Essex Neurological Associates,
Salem Hospital,
(978) 532-8010
Drasko Simovic MD
EMG Laboratory,
(978) 687-2586
Michal Vytopil MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8630
Neuroradiology
Mara Kunst MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8170
Obstetrics & Gynecology
Laurel A. Bauer MD
Essex County OB/GYN,
Beverly Hospital,
(978) 927-4800
Mary C. Boyd MD
Essex County OB/GYN,
Beverly Hospital,
(978) 927-4800
Elena B. Brown MD
New England Women’s Healthcare,
Winchester Hospital,
(781) 787-3003
Raffaele Bruno MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8560
Darrah D. Curiale MD
New England Women’s Healthcare,
Winchester Hospital,
(781) 787-3003
Laura B Holland MD
North Shore Community Health
Center, Salem Hospital,
(978) 744-8388
Alexy J. Kochowiec MD
Lynn Community Health Center,
Salem Hospital,
(781) 581-3900
Julie A. McCullough MD
North Shore Gynecology,
Salem Hospital,
(978) 531-4200
Laura J. Richio MD
Essex County OB/GYN,
Beverly Hospital,
(978) 927-4800
Elizabeth M. Rodriguez MD
Essex County OB/GYN,
Beverly Hospital,
(978) 927-4800
Melissa J. Sherman MD
Essex County OB/GYN,
Beverly Hospital,
(978) 927-4800
Stacy L. Veitch MD
Essex County OB/GYN,
Beverly Hospital,
(978) 927-4800
Ophthalmology
Fina C Barouch MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(978) 538-4400
Gregory R Blaha MD/PhD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(978) 538-4400
Jeffrey A. Chang MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8555
Paul R. Cotran MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(978) 538-4400
Ioannis P. Glavas MD
The Glavas Center,
Beverly Hospital,
(617) 262-0070
John M. Gurley MD
Gurley Eye Care Associates,
Beverly Hospital,
(978) 526-4800
Danielle M. Ledoux MD
Specialized Pediatric Eye Care,
Beverly Hospital,
(978) 338-4321
Jeffrey L. Marx MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8555
Emma Massicotte MD
Gurley Eye Care Associates
Beverly Hospital,
(978) 526-4800
Thomas Pappavaselio MD
Tallman Eye Associates,
Anna Jaques Hospital,
(978) 688-6182
Michael A Piacentini MD
Gurley Eye Care Associates,
Beverly Hospital,
(978) 526-4800
Shiyoung Roh MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(978) 538-4400
Sarkis H. Soukiasian MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(978) 538-4400
Kailenn Tsao MD
American Vision Associates,
Winchester Hospital,
(781) 729-7401
Susan M. Tucker MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(978) 538-4400
Andrew Banos MD
Seacoast Orthopedics & Sports Medicine,
Anna Jaques Hospital,
(978) 462-7555
Orthopaedic Surgery
Barry T. Bickley MD
Mass General Brigham Orthopedics,
Holy Family Hospital,
(978) 373-3851
Joseph John Czarnecki MD
Excel Orthopaedic Specialists,
Winchester Hospital,
(781) 782-1300
Michael N. Fehm MD
Excel Orthopaedic Specialists,
Winchester Hospital,
(781) 782-1300
David J Fehnel MD
Sports Medicine North,
Anna Jaques Hospital,
(978) 818-6350
Jaipal S Gandhi MD
Coastal Orthopedic Associates,
Beverly Hospital,
(978) 927-3040
Adam T. Harder MD
Mobility Bone & Joint Institute,
Lawrence General Hospital,
(978) 794-1946
John A. Karbassi MD
Sports Medicine North,
Beverly Hospital,
(978) 818-6350
Kyle William Lacy MD
Sports Medicine North,
Beverly Hospital,
(978) 818-6350
Mark J. Lemos MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8638
Margaret J. Lobo MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8638
Steven Mattheos MD
Sports Medicine North,
Anna Jaques Hospital,
(978) 818-6350
Todd O’Brien MD
Mass General/North Shore Center for Outpatient Care,
Massachusetts General Hospital,
(978) 882-6901
Hugh O’Flynn MD
Sports Medicine North,
Beverly Hospital,
(978) 818-6350
James D. O’Holleran MD
Sports Medicine North,
Beverly Hospital,
(978) 818-6350
Jason D. Reid DO
Lawrence General Hospital,
(978) 683-4000
Benjamin J Schwartz MD
Sports Medicine North,
Beverly Hospital,
(978) 818-6350
Jeremy M Shore MD
Sports Medicine North,
Anna Jaques Hospital,
(978) 818-6350
Josef B. Simon MD
Excel Orthopaedic Specialists,
New England Baptist Hospital,
(781) 782-1337
Robert C Spang III MD
Sports Medicine North,
Beverly Hospital,
(978) 818-6350
Lauren K. Szolomayer MD
Excel Orthopaedic Specialists,
Winchester Hospital,
(781) 782-1300
Eric T. Tolo MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8638
Peter Vezeridis MD
Excel Orthopaedic Specialists,
Winchester Hospital,
(781) 782-1300
Marie Walcott MD
Tufts Medical Center-Orthopedics & Spine-Reading,
Tufts Medical Center,
(781) 213-5520
Bojan B Zoric MD
Sports Medicine North,
Beverly Hospital,
(978) 818-6350
Otolaryngology
Timothy D. Anderson MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8467
Daryl G Colden MD
Colden Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy,
Anna Jaques Hospital,
(978) 997-1550
Thomas H. Costello MD
ENT Consultants,
Winchester Hospital,
(781) 937-3001
James Demetroulakos MD
North Shore Ear Nose & Throat Associates,
Salem Hospital,
(978) 745-6601
K. Holly Gallivan MD, MPH
Massachusetts Ear, Nose and Throat Associates,
Winchester Hospital,
(978) 256-5557
Prerak D. Shah MD
New England ENT & Facial Plastic Surgery
Holy Family Hospital,
(978) 685-7550
Elizabeth H. Toh MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8467
Bharat B. Yarlagadda MD
Lahey Hospital, & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8450
Pain Medicine
Alexandra R. Adler MD
Lowell General Hospital, General
Hospital, (978) 937-6460
Andrew G. Kowal MD
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center,
(781) 744-5090
Kaya Shah MD
Sports Medicine North,
(978) 818-6350
Pediatric Emergency
Medicine Jose Ponce Rios MD
Lowell General Hospital,
(978) 937-6000
Pediatrics
Jennifer Bell MD
Greater Lowell Pediatrics,
Lowell General Hospital,
(978) 452-2200
Jasmin Bhathena MD
Atrius Health Boston Children’s Hospital,
(978) 977-4300
Clovene P Campbell MD
Pediatric Associates of Greater Salem,
Massachusetts General Hospital,
(978) 745-3050
Stephen Conway MD
Greater Lowell Pediatrics
Boston Children’s Hospital,
(978) 452-2200
Cheryl D’Souza MD
Pediatric Associates of Greater Salem,
Massachusetts General Hospital,
(978) 745-3050
Suzanne E Duval MD
North Andover Pediatric Associates,
Winchester Hospital,
(978) 557-5712
Michael A. Fischer MD
Greater Lowell Pediatrics,
Lowell General Hospital,
(978) 452-2200
Joann Ganim MD
Atrius Health Boston Children’s Hospital,
(978) 977-4300
Mary Gealow MD
Greater Lowell Pediatrics,
Lowell General Hospital,
(978) 452-2200
Jennifer C Hensley MD
Andover Pediatrics,
Boston Children’s Hospital,
(978) 475-4522
Emily N. Holden MD
Atrius Health Boston Children’s Hospital,
(978) 532-6000
Angela M Jacques MD
Pediatric Associates of Greater Salem,
Massachusetts General Hospital,
(978) 745-3050
Mazda Jalali MD
Pediatric Associates of Greater Salem,
Massachusetts General Hospital,
(978) 745-3050
Rebecca A Konieczny MD
Pentucket Medical,
Lawrence General Hospital,
(978) 783-5030
Elizabeth B Lentini MD
Andover Pediatrics,
Boston Children’s Hospital,
(978) 475-4522
Dilasha Mahat MD
Atrius Health,
Boston Children’s Hospital,
(978) 532-6000
Mark H Mandell MD
Pediatric Associates of Greater Salem,
Massachusetts General Hospital,
(978) 745-3050
Donald T McAuliffe Jr MD
Pediatric Associates of Greater Salem,
Massachusetts General Hospital,
(978) 745-3050
Stephen J Morgan MD
Pediatric Associates of Greater Salem,
Massachusetts General Hospital,
(978) 745-3050
Jennifer M. O’Shea MD
Greater Lowell Pediatrics,
Lowell General Hospital,
(978) 452-2200
Jocelyn Sicat MD
Pediatric Associates of Greater Salem,
Massachusetts General Hospital,
(978) 745-3050
Sheryl R Silva MD
Garden City Pediatric Associates,
Beverly Hospital,
(978) 927-4980
Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Kevin K Bernard MD
Sports Medicine North,
Beverly Hospital,
(978) 818-6350
Clay David Miller MD
Sports Medicine North,
Beverly Hospital,
(978) 818-6350
Plastic Surgery
George P Chatson MD
Andover Plastic Surgery,
Holy Family Hospital,
(978) 528-1174
Justin R. Fernandes MD
Lahey Outpatient Center,
Lahey Hospital, & Medical Center,
(978) 712-1575
Brian B. Freniere MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8584
Anoush Hadaegh MD
Aesthetic Plastic Surgery of North Shore,
Salem Hospital,
(978) 927-1500
Virginia S. Hung MD
Excel Orthopaedic Specialists,
Winchester Hospital,
(781) 782-1300
Alan A. Lim MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8583
Sonal N. Pandya MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8584
Adam J. Vernadakis MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8584
David John Wages MD
Northshore Plastic Surgery & Med Spa,
Beverly Hospital,
(978) 531-6966
Psychiatry
Jennifer L Boisture MD
451 Andover Street, Suite 185,
(978) 683-4266
Pulmonary Disease
Anthony C. Campagna MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-1823
Carla R. Lamb MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-1823
David Alexander Neumeyer MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-1823
Luan M. Nghiem MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-1823
Akmal Sarwar MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-1823
Radiation Oncology
Klaudia U. Hunter MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8780
Naomi Jiang MD
Radiation Oncology Associates,
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8780
James F Mcintyre MD
Mass General/North Shore Center for Outpatient Care,
Massachusetts General Hospital,
(978) 882-6060
Asa J. Nixon MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8780
William P. O’Meara MD
Radiation Oncology Associates,
Lowell General Hospital,
(978) 937-6274
Vivek L. Patel MD/PhD
Radiation Oncology Associates,
Lowell General Hospital,
(978) 937-6274
Daniel E Soto MD
Mass General/North Shore Center for Outpatient Care,
Massachusetts General Hospital,
(978) 882-6060
Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility
Carol A. Anania MD
Fertility Centers of New England,
Winchester Hospital,
(781) 942-7000
Pei-Li Huang MD
Fertility Centers of New England,
Winchester Hospital,
(781) 942-7000
Ania I. Kowalik MD
Fertility Centers of New England,
Winchester Hospital,
(781) 942-7000
Beth J. Plante MD
Fertility Centers of New England,
Winchester Hospital,
(877) 326-3483
Robert M. Weiss MD
Fertility Centers of New England,
Winchester Hospital,
(877) 326-3483
Rheumatology
Matthew J. Axelrod MD
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center,
(781) 744-8000
Irina Buhaescu MD
Lahey Outpatient Center,
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-9232
Deborah S Collier MD
North Shore Physicians Group Salem Hospital,
(781) 593-3400
Tina J. Elias-Todd MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8000
Khalid M Syed MD
North Shore Physicians Group,
Salem Hospital,
(781) 593-3400
Sleep Medicine
Michael C Zaslow MD
955 Main Street, Suite 302,
Winchester Hospital,
(781) 729-8070
Surgery
Mohamed Akoad MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-2500
David M. Brams MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8580
Julie O. Dennis MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8580
Nayomi K. Edirisinghe MD
Winchester Hospital, Breast Care Center,
Winchester Hospital,
(781) 756-2308
Heather A. Ford MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8580
William V Kastrinakis MD
Massachusetts General
Hospital/North Shore Center for Outpatient Care,
Salem Hospital,
(978) 882-6837
Dmitry Nepomnayshy MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8580
Steven C. Stain MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8580
Urology
Daniel S. Blander MD
Lahey Institute of Urology,
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center,
(978) 927-0714
George E. Canellakis MD
Northeast Urologic Surgery,
Lawrence General Hospital,
(978) 686-3877
David Canes MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8420
Michael C Kearney MD
Northshore Physicians Group Urology,
Salem Hospital,
(978) 741-4133
Zachary Koloff MD
Mystic Valley Urology,
Winchester Hospital, (781)
979-0661
Jessica A. Mandeville MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8420
Alireza Moinzadeh MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8420
Andrea Sorcini MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8420
Peter N. Tiffany MD
Mystic Valley Urology Associates,
Winchester Hospital,
(781) 979-0661
Alex J. Vanni MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8420
Vascular & Interventional Radiology
Pauline M Bishop MD
ESG Radiologists Salem Hospital,
(978) 354-4421
Allan I. Hoffman MD
Commonwealth Radiology Associates,
Lowell General Hospital,
(978) 937-6240
Miriam Neuman MD
Commonwealth Radiology Associates,
Salem Hospital,
(978) 354-4422
Vascular Surgery
James H Balcom IV MD
Massachusetts General/North Shore Center for Outpatient Care,
Salem Hospital,
(978) 882-6825
William Lawrence Breckwoldt MD
Middlesex Surgical Associates,
Winchester Hospital,
(781) 729-2020
Michael E. Minor MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8000
Brad S. Oriel MD
The Vascular Care Group,
(351) 221-7080