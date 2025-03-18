The Boston area is renowned for the quality of its health care system and providers, and the North Shore is no exception. Each year, healthcare research company Castle Connolly, compiles a list of the country’s top physicians in their respective fields. Fellow physicians are asked to nominate colleagues who embody excellence in clinical care, interpersonal skills, listening and communication, and empathy. The company then carries out a rigorous research, screening, and selection process to determine the top doctors.

This year, the process yielded more than 300 top North Shore physicians.

Allergy & Immunology

Ellen J. Dutta MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-5150

Jocelyn R. Farmer MD/PhD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8442

Monica G. Ghoshhajra MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-5150

James A MacLean MD

Asthma and Allergy Affiliates,

Massachusetts General Hospital,

(978) 745-3711

Cristina M Palumbo MD

Asthma and Allergy Affiliates,

Massachusetts General Hospital,

(978) 745-3711

Anesthesiology

Igor Braverman MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8132

Lawrence M. Franowicz MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

781) 744-8132

Kenneth M. Gabriel MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8132

Chandra S. Joshi MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8132

Michael D. Kaufman MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8132

Jill K. Lanahan MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center

(781) 744-8132

Sohail K. Mahboobi MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781)

744-8132

Marguerite Ricciardone MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781)

744-8132

Paul David Teague MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781)

744-8132

Jude Emmanuel Telfort MD

Winchester Hospital,

(781) 756-2190

Tony Wang DO

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8132

Cardiac Electrophysiology

Ghulam M. Chaudhry MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8863

Bruce G. Hook MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8863

Guy Kulbak MD

Lahey Hospital and Medical

Center, (781) 744-8863

Matthew R. Reynolds MD

Lahey Hospital and Medical

Center, (781) 744-8863

Jonathan S. Silver MD

Lahey Hospital and Medical

Center, (781) 744-8863

Nathan Van Houzen MD

North Shore Physicians Group

Salem Hospital, (978) 744-3499

Cardiovascular Disease

Mark R. Anderson MD

Mass General Cardiology, Salem

Hospital, (978) 882-6191

Jeffrey O Clayman MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(978) 538-4200

Jennifer M. Collins MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8460

Maurizio Diaco MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8460

Danya L. Dinwoodey MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8460

Alexander Doumas MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(978) 927-8400

Timothy S Draper Jr. DO

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(978) 538-4200

Darryl D. Esakof MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8460

Michael S Katcher MD

North Shore Physicians Group

Salem Hospital, (978) 744-5900

David Rabin MD

North Shore Physicians Group

Salem Hospital, (978) 744-5900

Sachin P. Shah MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8460

David M. Venesy MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8460

Child Neurology

Peter C Raffalli MD

Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston

Children’s Hospital at Peabody

Department of Neurology, (617) 355-6388

Colon & Rectal Surgery

David A. Kleiman MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8990

Angela H. Kuhnen MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8990

Tamar Lipof MD

Essex Surgical Associates, Beverly

Hospital, (978) 922-9226

Peter West Marcello MD

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center,

(781) 744-8990

Marc S Rubin MD

Mass General/North Shore Center

for Outpatient Care, Salem Hospital,

(978) 882-6868

Dermatology

Christine H Andersen MD

Andover Dermatology,

Holy Family Hospital,

(978) 475-4322

Sabina Bis MD

Massachusetts Dermatology

Associates, Salem Hospital,

(978) 225-3376

Marilyn R Capek MD

955 Main Street, Suite 308

MelroseWakefield Hospital,

(781) 729-3150

Caitlin K Carney MD

Northeast Dermatology Associates,

(978) 255-3376

Deborah L Cummins MD

Massachusetts Dermatology

Associates, Salem Hospital,

(978) 225-3376

Jordan M Cummins MD/PhD

Massachusetts Dermatology

Associates, Salem Hospital,

(978) 225-3376

Catherine M Higham MD

Massachusetts Dermatology

Associates, Salem Hospital,

(978) 225-3376

Jacqueline Kemp MD

Massachusetts Dermatology

Associates Brigham and Women’s

Hospital, (978) 225-3376

Holly R Mason MD, PhD

Northeast Dermatology Associates,

(978) 306-5678

Katherine S. Masterpol MD

DermPhysicians of New England,

Winchester Hospital, (781) 272-7022

Robert Murgia III DO

Dermatology & Skin Health, Wentworth-

Douglass Hospital, (603) 742-5556

Vladimir Ratushny MD/PhD

Massachusetts Dermatology

Associates, Salem Hospital,

(978) 225-3376

Gary S Rogers MD

University Skin Oncologists,

Beverly Hospital, (978) 524-7933

Jeffrey B Tiger MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical

Center, (781) 744-5115

Adam J Wulkan MD

Lahey Health Hub, Lahey Hospital

& Medical Center (781) 744-7993

Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics

Alison D. Schonwald MD

Touchstone Neurodevelopmental

Center (781) 497-8164

Diagnostic Radiology

Raghu Amaravadi MD

Beverly Radiology Associates,

Beverly Hospital, (978) 922-3000

Pauley Chea MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8170

Dmitry Elentuck MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8000

Sebastian Flacke MD

Lahey Hospital, & Medical Center

(781) 744-5100

Gregg Franco MD

Commonwealth Radiology

Associates, Lowell General Hospital,

(617) 636-0040

Michael G Geary MD

ESG Radiologists Salem Hospital,

(978) 354-4421

Meaghan M. Mackesy MD

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center,

(781) 744-5100

Jonathan Rassi MD

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center,

(781) 744-8170

Anna Rives MD

Commonwealth Radiology

Associates, Lowell General Hospital,

(617) 636-004

Richard E. Toran MD

Winchester Hospital,

(781) 756-2342

Christoph Wald MD, PhD, MBA

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8170

Jeremy R. Wortman MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8170

Emergency Medicine

James S. Goudie MD

Lowell Community Health Center,

(978) 937-9700

Samuel C. Gross MD

Winchester Hospital,

(781) 756-2000

Joshua L. Penn MD

Winchester Hospital,

(781) 756-2000

Susan R. Wilcox MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-5100

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism

Jennifer C Braimon MD

Middleton Family Medicine, Beverly

Hospital, (978) 774-2555

Dinamarie Garcia-Banigan MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(978) 538-4674

Mary Beth Hodge MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-2088

Janet Jang MD

North Shore Physicians Group,

Salem Hospital, (781) 593-3400

Helen C Kaulbach MD

Internal Medicine Physicians of

the North Shore, Salem Hospital,

(978) 531-7677

Emily Y Liu MD

Pentucket Medical, Lawrence

General Hospital, (978) 557-8900

Neelima Singh MD

North Shore Physicians Group,

Salem Hospital, (781) 593-3400

Scott B. Sperling MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-2088

Gianluca Toraldo MD, PhD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-2088

Facial Plastic Surgery/Otolaryngology

Anna E Petropoulos MD

New England Facial & Cosmetic

Surgery Center, (978) 739-9500

Ryan B Scannell MD

New England ENT & Facial Plastic

Surgery, Holy Family Hospital,

Methuen (978) 685-7550

Family Medicine

Shams Abbas MD

Beth Israel Lahey Health Primary Care

Winchester Hospital,

(781) 944-0040

Mark Allara MD

Middleton Family Medicine, Beverly

Hospital, (978) 774-2555

Nicholas G. Avgerinos MD

Essex County Primary Care, Beverly

Hospital, (978) 233-8120

Catherine S. Celler MD

Winchester Family Physicians,

Winchester Hospital, (781) 729-1810

Alain Chaoui MD

Congenial Healthcare, Salem

Hospital, (978) 536-0215

Paul Esielionis MD

Greater Lawrence Family Health

Center, Lawrence General Hospital,

(978) 686-0090

Robert C. Herron MD

Merrimack Valley Family Practice,

Winchester Hospital, (978) 470-1616

Zandra Kelley MD

Greater Lawrence Family Health

Center, Lawrence General Hospital,

(978) 686-0090

Dana D. Mann MD

Middleton Family Medicine, Beverly

Hospital, (978) 774-2555

Daniel J. McCullough III MD

Lahey Health Primary Care, Beverly

Hospital, (978) 927-1859

Keith Nobil MD

North Shore Physicians Group, Salem

Hospital, (781) 596-2000

Nicholas Weida MD

Greater Lawrence Family Health

Center, Lawrence General Hospital,

(978) 686-0090

Gastroenterology

Stella Y Chow MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-9241

Kristen E. Farwell MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center (781)

744-8740

Ahmer M Ibrahim MD

Pentucket Medical, Anna Jaques

Hospital, (978) 499-7400

Nicholas Karamitsios MD

North Shore Physicians Group, Salem

Hospital, (978) 741-4171

Melissa A Minor MD

North Shore Physicians Group, Salem

Hospital, (978) 741-4171

Joshua Namias MD

North Shore Physicians Group,

Salem Hospital, (978) 741-4171

R. Anand Narasimhan MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-9241

Steven F Nezhad MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-9241

Randall S. Pellish MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8740

Amir A. Qamar MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-2500

Bridget J Seymour MD

Integrated Gastroenterology

Consultants, Lawrence General

Hospital, (978) 459-6737

Michelle A Stefka MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-9241

Geriatric Medicine

Vivian Argento MD

Lahey Outpatient Center, Beverly

Hospital, (978) 646-7070

Asif Merchant MD

New England Community

Medical Services, (978) 685-2460

Gynecologic Oncology

Valena J. Wright MD

Tufts Medicine, (617) 636-2229

Hand Surgery

Eric C Fu MD

Sports Medicine North, Anna Jaques

Hospital, (978) 818-6350

Alice A. Hunter MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8638

Nurhan G. Kasparyan MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8638

Erika M. McPhee MD

Tufts Medical Center Orthopedics +

Spine, Tufts Medical Center,

(781) 213-5520

Peter M Prokopis MD

Sports Medicine North, Anna Jaques

Hospital, (978) 818-6350

Jonathan Uroskie MD

Sports Medicine North, Anna Jaques

Hospital, (978) 818-6350

Hematology

Catherine Iasiello MD

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute – Merrimack Valley,

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute,

(978) 620-2020

(978) 538-4300

Hospice & Palliative Medicine

Coleen M Reid MD

Salem Hospital,

(978) 354-3090

Infectious Disease

Humera Kausar MD

Lahey Infectious Disease, Beverly Hospital,

(978) 816-3100

Andrew Seth Lubin MD

Winchester Primary Care Associates,

Winchester Hospital,

(781) 729-1021

Ruta M Shah MD

North Shore Physicians Group

Infectious Disease, Salem Hospital,

(978) 741-1644

David G. Sidebottom MD

Lowell Infectious Disease Associates,

Lowell General Hospital,

(978) 942-2060

Kenneth M. Wener MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8000

Lucas E Wolf MD

Beverly Hospital,

(978) 816-3100

Internal Medicine

Adrienne S Allen MD

North Shore Physicians Group,

Salem Hospital,

(781) 593-3400

James F Brown MD

North Shore Physicians Group,

Salem Hospital,

(978) 532-6111

Bruce B. Campbell MD

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center,

(781) 744-8401

Anita Erler MD

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center,

(978) 538-4300

Kay A. Ficht MD

Your Choice Medical, Anna Jaques Hospital,

(978) 358-8777

Ryan J. Gosselin MD

North Shore Physicians Group,

Salem Hospital,

(781) 593-3400

Craig Grimes MD

North Shore Physicians Group,

Salem Hospital,

(978) 646-2100

Sonal V. Mankodi MD

North Shore Physicians Group,

Salem Hospital,

(978) 882-6700

Marianne Kidd Moore MD

North Shore Physicians Group,

Salem Hospital,

(978) 646-2100

Kristin O’Neil-Callahan MD

North Shore Physicians Group,

Salem Hospital,

(978) 882-6700

Dimitre Sirakov MD

Riverside Medical Group,

(978) 452-9700

Pauline Tsirigotis MD

Mill City Medical Group,

Lowell General Hospital,

(978) 955-9500

Kevin J Yeh MD

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center,

(978) 538-4300

Interventional Cardiology

Gautam Gadey MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8840

Michael S. Levy MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8460

Edward J Loughery MD

Lahey Hosptial & Medical Center,

(978) 304-8360

Thomas C. Piemonte MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8460

Frederic S. Resnic MD, MSc

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8460

Medical Oncology

Stefan Balan MD

Winchester Hospital, Center for Cancer Care,

Winchester Hospital,

(781) 756-5000

Laura C. Caprario MD

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute – Merrimack Valley,

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute,

(978) 620-2020

Karl J D’Silva MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(978) 538-4330

Anasuya Gunturi MD, PhD

Cancer Care Associates,

Lowell General Hospital,

(978) 937-6258

Marina Z. Khitrik-Palchuk MD

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute – Merrimack Valley,

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute,

(978) 620-2020

Corrine Zarwan MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8400

Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine

Aimee Knorr MD

Winchester Hospital,

(781) 729-9000

Karen R. McAlmon MD

Winchester Hospital,

(781) 729-9000

Nephrology

Beth A. Bouthot MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-2500

Alin A. Joseph MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8000

Michael J Landman MD

25 Marston Street, Suite 403,

Lawrence General Hospital,

(978) 686-2400

Jeffrey R Rubel MD

Beth Israel Lahey Health Primary

Care, Beverly Hospital,

(978) 712-1100

Adam M. Segal MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8430

Peter A. Soderland MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8430

Richard M. Thomas MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8430

Edward D. Walshe MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-2500

Neurological Surgery

Zoher Ghogawala MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-7580

Subu N. Magge MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-7580

Neurology

Diana Apetauerova MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8630

Joseph D. Burns MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8630

Timothy R. Kelliher MD

North Shore Neurology & EMG,

Beverly Hospital,

(978) 922-2226

Julie R. Leegwater-Kim MD, PhD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-1270

Anna Litvak MD

Essex Neurological Associates,

Salem Hospital,

(978) 532-8010

Drasko Simovic MD

EMG Laboratory,

(978) 687-2586

Michal Vytopil MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8630

Neuroradiology

Mara Kunst MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8170

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Laurel A. Bauer MD

Essex County OB/GYN,

Beverly Hospital,

(978) 927-4800

Mary C. Boyd MD

Essex County OB/GYN,

Beverly Hospital,

(978) 927-4800

Elena B. Brown MD

New England Women’s Healthcare,

Winchester Hospital,

(781) 787-3003

Raffaele Bruno MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8560

Darrah D. Curiale MD

New England Women’s Healthcare,

Winchester Hospital,

(781) 787-3003

Laura B Holland MD

North Shore Community Health

Center, Salem Hospital,

(978) 744-8388

Alexy J. Kochowiec MD

Lynn Community Health Center,

Salem Hospital,

(781) 581-3900

Julie A. McCullough MD

North Shore Gynecology,

Salem Hospital,

(978) 531-4200

Laura J. Richio MD

Essex County OB/GYN,

Beverly Hospital,

(978) 927-4800

Elizabeth M. Rodriguez MD

Essex County OB/GYN,

Beverly Hospital,

(978) 927-4800

Melissa J. Sherman MD

Essex County OB/GYN,

Beverly Hospital,

(978) 927-4800

Stacy L. Veitch MD

Essex County OB/GYN,

Beverly Hospital,

(978) 927-4800

Ophthalmology

Fina C Barouch MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(978) 538-4400

Gregory R Blaha MD/PhD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(978) 538-4400

Jeffrey A. Chang MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8555

Paul R. Cotran MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(978) 538-4400

Ioannis P. Glavas MD

The Glavas Center,

Beverly Hospital,

(617) 262-0070

John M. Gurley MD

Gurley Eye Care Associates,

Beverly Hospital,

(978) 526-4800

Danielle M. Ledoux MD

Specialized Pediatric Eye Care,

Beverly Hospital,

(978) 338-4321

Jeffrey L. Marx MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8555

Emma Massicotte MD

Gurley Eye Care Associates

Beverly Hospital,

(978) 526-4800

Thomas Pappavaselio MD

Tallman Eye Associates,

Anna Jaques Hospital,

(978) 688-6182

Michael A Piacentini MD

Gurley Eye Care Associates,

Beverly Hospital,

(978) 526-4800

Shiyoung Roh MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(978) 538-4400

Sarkis H. Soukiasian MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(978) 538-4400

Kailenn Tsao MD

American Vision Associates,

Winchester Hospital,

(781) 729-7401

Susan M. Tucker MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(978) 538-4400

Andrew Banos MD

Seacoast Orthopedics & Sports Medicine,

Anna Jaques Hospital,

(978) 462-7555

Orthopaedic Surgery

Barry T. Bickley MD

Mass General Brigham Orthopedics,

Holy Family Hospital,

(978) 373-3851

Joseph John Czarnecki MD

Excel Orthopaedic Specialists,

Winchester Hospital,

(781) 782-1300

Michael N. Fehm MD

Excel Orthopaedic Specialists,

Winchester Hospital,

(781) 782-1300

David J Fehnel MD

Sports Medicine North,

Anna Jaques Hospital,

(978) 818-6350

Jaipal S Gandhi MD

Coastal Orthopedic Associates,

Beverly Hospital,

(978) 927-3040

Adam T. Harder MD

Mobility Bone & Joint Institute,

Lawrence General Hospital,

(978) 794-1946

John A. Karbassi MD

Sports Medicine North,

Beverly Hospital,

(978) 818-6350

Kyle William Lacy MD

Sports Medicine North,

Beverly Hospital,

(978) 818-6350

Mark J. Lemos MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8638

Margaret J. Lobo MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8638

Steven Mattheos MD

Sports Medicine North,

Anna Jaques Hospital,

(978) 818-6350

Todd O’Brien MD

Mass General/North Shore Center for Outpatient Care,

Massachusetts General Hospital,

(978) 882-6901

Hugh O’Flynn MD

Sports Medicine North,

Beverly Hospital,

(978) 818-6350

James D. O’Holleran MD

Sports Medicine North,

Beverly Hospital,

(978) 818-6350

Jason D. Reid DO

Lawrence General Hospital,

(978) 683-4000

Benjamin J Schwartz MD

Sports Medicine North,

Beverly Hospital,

(978) 818-6350

Jeremy M Shore MD

Sports Medicine North,

Anna Jaques Hospital,

(978) 818-6350

Josef B. Simon MD

Excel Orthopaedic Specialists,

New England Baptist Hospital,

(781) 782-1337

Robert C Spang III MD

Sports Medicine North,

Beverly Hospital,

(978) 818-6350

Lauren K. Szolomayer MD

Excel Orthopaedic Specialists,

Winchester Hospital,

(781) 782-1300

Eric T. Tolo MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8638

Peter Vezeridis MD

Excel Orthopaedic Specialists,

Winchester Hospital,

(781) 782-1300

Marie Walcott MD

Tufts Medical Center-Orthopedics & Spine-Reading,

Tufts Medical Center,

(781) 213-5520

Bojan B Zoric MD

Sports Medicine North,

Beverly Hospital,

(978) 818-6350

Otolaryngology

Timothy D. Anderson MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8467

Daryl G Colden MD

Colden Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy,

Anna Jaques Hospital,

(978) 997-1550

Thomas H. Costello MD

ENT Consultants,

Winchester Hospital,

(781) 937-3001

James Demetroulakos MD

North Shore Ear Nose & Throat Associates,

Salem Hospital,

(978) 745-6601

K. Holly Gallivan MD, MPH

Massachusetts Ear, Nose and Throat Associates,

Winchester Hospital,

(978) 256-5557

Prerak D. Shah MD

New England ENT & Facial Plastic Surgery

Holy Family Hospital,

(978) 685-7550

Elizabeth H. Toh MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8467

Bharat B. Yarlagadda MD

Lahey Hospital, & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8450

Pain Medicine

Alexandra R. Adler MD

Lowell General Hospital, General

Hospital, (978) 937-6460

Andrew G. Kowal MD

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center,

(781) 744-5090

Kaya Shah MD

Sports Medicine North,

(978) 818-6350

Pediatric Emergency

Medicine Jose Ponce Rios MD

Lowell General Hospital,

(978) 937-6000

Pediatrics

Jennifer Bell MD

Greater Lowell Pediatrics,

Lowell General Hospital,

(978) 452-2200

Jasmin Bhathena MD

Atrius Health Boston Children’s Hospital,

(978) 977-4300

Clovene P Campbell MD

Pediatric Associates of Greater Salem,

Massachusetts General Hospital,

(978) 745-3050

Stephen Conway MD

Greater Lowell Pediatrics

Boston Children’s Hospital,

(978) 452-2200

Cheryl D’Souza MD

Pediatric Associates of Greater Salem,

Massachusetts General Hospital,

(978) 745-3050

Suzanne E Duval MD

North Andover Pediatric Associates,

Winchester Hospital,

(978) 557-5712

Michael A. Fischer MD

Greater Lowell Pediatrics,

Lowell General Hospital,

(978) 452-2200

Joann Ganim MD

Atrius Health Boston Children’s Hospital,

(978) 977-4300

Mary Gealow MD

Greater Lowell Pediatrics,

Lowell General Hospital,

(978) 452-2200

Jennifer C Hensley MD

Andover Pediatrics,

Boston Children’s Hospital,

(978) 475-4522

Emily N. Holden MD

Atrius Health Boston Children’s Hospital,

(978) 532-6000

Angela M Jacques MD

Pediatric Associates of Greater Salem,

Massachusetts General Hospital,

(978) 745-3050

Mazda Jalali MD

Pediatric Associates of Greater Salem,

Massachusetts General Hospital,

(978) 745-3050

Rebecca A Konieczny MD

Pentucket Medical,

Lawrence General Hospital,

(978) 783-5030

Elizabeth B Lentini MD

Andover Pediatrics,

Boston Children’s Hospital,

(978) 475-4522

Dilasha Mahat MD

Atrius Health,

Boston Children’s Hospital,

(978) 532-6000

Mark H Mandell MD

Pediatric Associates of Greater Salem,

Massachusetts General Hospital,

(978) 745-3050

Donald T McAuliffe Jr MD

Pediatric Associates of Greater Salem,

Massachusetts General Hospital,

(978) 745-3050

Stephen J Morgan MD

Pediatric Associates of Greater Salem,

Massachusetts General Hospital,

(978) 745-3050

Jennifer M. O’Shea MD

Greater Lowell Pediatrics,

Lowell General Hospital,

(978) 452-2200

Jocelyn Sicat MD

Pediatric Associates of Greater Salem,

Massachusetts General Hospital,

(978) 745-3050

Sheryl R Silva MD

Garden City Pediatric Associates,

Beverly Hospital,

(978) 927-4980

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation

Kevin K Bernard MD

Sports Medicine North,

Beverly Hospital,

(978) 818-6350

Clay David Miller MD

Sports Medicine North,

Beverly Hospital,

(978) 818-6350

Plastic Surgery

George P Chatson MD

Andover Plastic Surgery,

Holy Family Hospital,

(978) 528-1174

Justin R. Fernandes MD

Lahey Outpatient Center,

Lahey Hospital, & Medical Center,

(978) 712-1575

Brian B. Freniere MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8584

Anoush Hadaegh MD

Aesthetic Plastic Surgery of North Shore,

Salem Hospital,

(978) 927-1500

Virginia S. Hung MD

Excel Orthopaedic Specialists,

Winchester Hospital,

(781) 782-1300

Alan A. Lim MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8583

Sonal N. Pandya MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8584

Adam J. Vernadakis MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8584

David John Wages MD

Northshore Plastic Surgery & Med Spa,

Beverly Hospital,

(978) 531-6966

Psychiatry

Jennifer L Boisture MD

451 Andover Street, Suite 185,

(978) 683-4266

Pulmonary Disease

Anthony C. Campagna MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-1823

Carla R. Lamb MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-1823

David Alexander Neumeyer MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-1823

Luan M. Nghiem MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-1823

Akmal Sarwar MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-1823

Radiation Oncology

Klaudia U. Hunter MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8780

Naomi Jiang MD

Radiation Oncology Associates,

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8780

James F Mcintyre MD

Mass General/North Shore Center for Outpatient Care,

Massachusetts General Hospital,

(978) 882-6060

Asa J. Nixon MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8780

William P. O’Meara MD

Radiation Oncology Associates,

Lowell General Hospital,

(978) 937-6274

Vivek L. Patel MD/PhD

Radiation Oncology Associates,

Lowell General Hospital,

(978) 937-6274

Daniel E Soto MD

Mass General/North Shore Center for Outpatient Care,

Massachusetts General Hospital,

(978) 882-6060

Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility

Carol A. Anania MD

Fertility Centers of New England,

Winchester Hospital,

(781) 942-7000

Pei-Li Huang MD

Fertility Centers of New England,

Winchester Hospital,

(781) 942-7000

Ania I. Kowalik MD

Fertility Centers of New England,

Winchester Hospital,

(781) 942-7000

Beth J. Plante MD

Fertility Centers of New England,

Winchester Hospital,

(877) 326-3483

Robert M. Weiss MD

Fertility Centers of New England,

Winchester Hospital,

(877) 326-3483

Rheumatology

Matthew J. Axelrod MD

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center,

(781) 744-8000

Irina Buhaescu MD

Lahey Outpatient Center,

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-9232

Deborah S Collier MD

North Shore Physicians Group Salem Hospital,

(781) 593-3400

Tina J. Elias-Todd MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8000

Khalid M Syed MD

North Shore Physicians Group,

Salem Hospital,

(781) 593-3400

Sleep Medicine

Michael C Zaslow MD

955 Main Street, Suite 302,

Winchester Hospital,

(781) 729-8070

Surgery

Mohamed Akoad MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-2500

David M. Brams MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8580

Julie O. Dennis MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8580

Nayomi K. Edirisinghe MD

Winchester Hospital, Breast Care Center,

Winchester Hospital,

(781) 756-2308

Heather A. Ford MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8580

William V Kastrinakis MD

Massachusetts General

Hospital/North Shore Center for Outpatient Care,

Salem Hospital,

(978) 882-6837

Dmitry Nepomnayshy MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8580

Steven C. Stain MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8580

Urology

Daniel S. Blander MD

Lahey Institute of Urology,

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center,

(978) 927-0714

George E. Canellakis MD

Northeast Urologic Surgery,

Lawrence General Hospital,

(978) 686-3877

David Canes MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8420

Michael C Kearney MD

Northshore Physicians Group Urology,

Salem Hospital,

(978) 741-4133

Zachary Koloff MD

Mystic Valley Urology,

Winchester Hospital, (781)

979-0661

Jessica A. Mandeville MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8420

Alireza Moinzadeh MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8420

Andrea Sorcini MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8420

Peter N. Tiffany MD

Mystic Valley Urology Associates,

Winchester Hospital,

(781) 979-0661

Alex J. Vanni MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8420

Vascular & Interventional Radiology

Pauline M Bishop MD

ESG Radiologists Salem Hospital,

(978) 354-4421

Allan I. Hoffman MD

Commonwealth Radiology Associates,

Lowell General Hospital,

(978) 937-6240

Miriam Neuman MD

Commonwealth Radiology Associates,

Salem Hospital,

(978) 354-4422

Vascular Surgery

James H Balcom IV MD

Massachusetts General/North Shore Center for Outpatient Care,

Salem Hospital,

(978) 882-6825

William Lawrence Breckwoldt MD

Middlesex Surgical Associates,

Winchester Hospital,

(781) 729-2020

Michael E. Minor MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,

(781) 744-8000

Brad S. Oriel MD

The Vascular Care Group,

(351) 221-7080