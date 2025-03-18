Subscribe Now

The Boston area is renowned for the quality of its health care system and providers, and the North Shore is no exception. Each year, healthcare research company Castle Connolly, compiles a list of the country’s top physicians in their respective fields. Fellow physicians are asked to nominate colleagues who embody excellence in clinical care, interpersonal skills, listening and communication, and empathy. The company then carries out a rigorous research, screening, and selection process to determine the top doctors.

This year, the process yielded more than 300 top North Shore physicians.

Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiac Electrophysiology
Cardiovascular Disease
Child Neurology
Colon & Rectal Surgery
Dermatology
Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics
Diagnostic Radiology
Emergency Medicine
Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Facial Plastic Surgery/Otolaryngology
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
Geriatric Medicine
Gynecologic Oncology
Hand Surgery
Hematology
Hospice & Palliative Medicine
Infectious Disease
Internal Medicine
Interventional Cardiology
Medical Oncology

Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine
Nephrology
Neurological Surgery
Neurology
Neuroradiology
Obstetrics & Gynecology
Ophthalmology
Orthopaedic Surgery
Otolaryngology
Pain Medicine
Pediatrics
Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Pulmonary Disease
Radiation Oncology
Reproductive Endocrinology / Infertility
Rheumatology
Sleep Medicine
Surgery
Urology
Vascular & Interventional Radiology
Vascular Surgery

Allergy & Immunology

Ellen J. Dutta MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-5150

Jocelyn R. Farmer MD/PhD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8442

Monica G. Ghoshhajra MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-5150

James A MacLean MD
Asthma and Allergy Affiliates,
Massachusetts General Hospital,
(978) 745-3711

Cristina M Palumbo MD
Asthma and Allergy Affiliates,
Massachusetts General Hospital,
(978) 745-3711

Anesthesiology

Igor Braverman MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8132

Lawrence M. Franowicz MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
781) 744-8132

Kenneth M. Gabriel MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8132

Chandra S. Joshi MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8132

Michael D. Kaufman MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8132

Jill K. Lanahan MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center
(781) 744-8132

Sohail K. Mahboobi MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781)
744-8132

Marguerite Ricciardone MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781)
744-8132

Paul David Teague MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781)
744-8132

Jude Emmanuel Telfort MD
Winchester Hospital,
(781) 756-2190

Tony Wang DO
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8132

Cardiac Electrophysiology

Ghulam M. Chaudhry MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8863

Bruce G. Hook MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8863

Guy Kulbak MD
Lahey Hospital and Medical
Center, (781) 744-8863

Matthew R. Reynolds MD
Lahey Hospital and Medical
Center, (781) 744-8863

Jonathan S. Silver MD
Lahey Hospital and Medical
Center, (781) 744-8863

Nathan Van Houzen MD
North Shore Physicians Group
Salem Hospital, (978) 744-3499

Cardiovascular Disease

Mark R. Anderson MD
Mass General Cardiology, Salem
Hospital, (978) 882-6191

Jeffrey O Clayman MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(978) 538-4200

Jennifer M. Collins MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8460

Maurizio Diaco MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8460

Danya L. Dinwoodey MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8460

Alexander Doumas MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(978) 927-8400

Timothy S Draper Jr. DO
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(978) 538-4200

Darryl D. Esakof MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8460

Michael S Katcher MD
North Shore Physicians Group
Salem Hospital, (978) 744-5900

David Rabin MD
North Shore Physicians Group
Salem Hospital, (978) 744-5900

Sachin P. Shah MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8460

David M. Venesy MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8460

Child Neurology

Peter C Raffalli MD
Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston
Children’s Hospital at Peabody
Department of Neurology, (617) 355-6388

Colon & Rectal Surgery

David A. Kleiman MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8990

Angela H. Kuhnen MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8990

Tamar Lipof MD
Essex Surgical Associates, Beverly
Hospital, (978) 922-9226

Peter West Marcello MD
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center,
(781) 744-8990

Marc S Rubin MD
Mass General/North Shore Center
for Outpatient Care, Salem Hospital,
(978) 882-6868

Dermatology

Christine H Andersen MD
Andover Dermatology,
Holy Family Hospital,
(978) 475-4322

Sabina Bis MD
Massachusetts Dermatology
Associates, Salem Hospital,
(978) 225-3376

Marilyn R Capek MD
955 Main Street, Suite 308
MelroseWakefield Hospital,
(781) 729-3150

Caitlin K Carney MD
Northeast Dermatology Associates,
(978) 255-3376

Deborah L Cummins MD
Massachusetts Dermatology
Associates, Salem Hospital,
(978) 225-3376

Jordan M Cummins MD/PhD
Massachusetts Dermatology
Associates, Salem Hospital,
(978) 225-3376

Catherine M Higham MD
Massachusetts Dermatology
Associates, Salem Hospital,
(978) 225-3376

Jacqueline Kemp MD
Massachusetts Dermatology
Associates Brigham and Women’s
Hospital, (978) 225-3376

Holly R Mason MD, PhD
Northeast Dermatology Associates,
(978) 306-5678

Katherine S. Masterpol MD
DermPhysicians of New England,
Winchester Hospital, (781) 272-7022

Robert Murgia III DO
Dermatology & Skin Health, Wentworth-
Douglass Hospital, (603) 742-5556

Vladimir Ratushny MD/PhD
Massachusetts Dermatology
Associates, Salem Hospital,
(978) 225-3376

Gary S Rogers MD
University Skin Oncologists,
Beverly Hospital, (978) 524-7933

Jeffrey B Tiger MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical
Center, (781) 744-5115

Adam J Wulkan MD
Lahey Health Hub, Lahey Hospital
& Medical Center (781) 744-7993

Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics

Alison D. Schonwald MD
Touchstone Neurodevelopmental
Center (781) 497-8164

Diagnostic Radiology

Raghu Amaravadi MD
Beverly Radiology Associates,
Beverly Hospital, (978) 922-3000

Pauley Chea MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8170

Dmitry Elentuck MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8000

Sebastian Flacke MD
Lahey Hospital, & Medical Center
(781) 744-5100

Gregg Franco MD
Commonwealth Radiology
Associates, Lowell General Hospital,
(617) 636-0040

Michael G Geary MD
ESG Radiologists Salem Hospital,
(978) 354-4421

Meaghan M. Mackesy MD
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center,
(781) 744-5100

Jonathan Rassi MD
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center,
(781) 744-8170

Anna Rives MD
Commonwealth Radiology
Associates, Lowell General Hospital,
(617) 636-004

Richard E. Toran MD
Winchester Hospital,
(781) 756-2342

Christoph Wald MD, PhD, MBA
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8170

Jeremy R. Wortman MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8170

Emergency Medicine

James S. Goudie MD
Lowell Community Health Center,
(978) 937-9700

Samuel C. Gross MD
Winchester Hospital,
(781) 756-2000

Joshua L. Penn MD
Winchester Hospital,
(781) 756-2000

Susan R. Wilcox MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-5100

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism

Jennifer C Braimon MD
Middleton Family Medicine, Beverly
Hospital, (978) 774-2555

Dinamarie Garcia-Banigan MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(978) 538-4674

Mary Beth Hodge MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-2088

Janet Jang MD
North Shore Physicians Group,
Salem Hospital, (781) 593-3400

Helen C Kaulbach MD
Internal Medicine Physicians of
the North Shore, Salem Hospital,
(978) 531-7677

Emily Y Liu MD
Pentucket Medical, Lawrence
General Hospital, (978) 557-8900

Neelima Singh MD
North Shore Physicians Group,
Salem Hospital, (781) 593-3400

Scott B. Sperling MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-2088

Gianluca Toraldo MD, PhD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-2088

Facial Plastic Surgery/Otolaryngology

Anna E Petropoulos MD
New England Facial & Cosmetic
Surgery Center, (978) 739-9500

Ryan B Scannell MD
New England ENT & Facial Plastic
Surgery, Holy Family Hospital,
Methuen (978) 685-7550

Family Medicine

Shams Abbas MD
Beth Israel Lahey Health Primary Care
Winchester Hospital,
(781) 944-0040

Mark Allara MD
Middleton Family Medicine, Beverly
Hospital, (978) 774-2555

Nicholas G. Avgerinos MD
Essex County Primary Care, Beverly
Hospital, (978) 233-8120

Catherine S. Celler MD
Winchester Family Physicians,
Winchester Hospital, (781) 729-1810

Alain Chaoui MD
Congenial Healthcare, Salem
Hospital, (978) 536-0215

Paul Esielionis MD
Greater Lawrence Family Health
Center, Lawrence General Hospital,
(978) 686-0090

Robert C. Herron MD
Merrimack Valley Family Practice,
Winchester Hospital, (978) 470-1616

Zandra Kelley MD
Greater Lawrence Family Health
Center, Lawrence General Hospital,
(978) 686-0090

Dana D. Mann MD
Middleton Family Medicine, Beverly
Hospital, (978) 774-2555

Daniel J. McCullough III MD
Lahey Health Primary Care, Beverly
Hospital, (978) 927-1859

Keith Nobil MD
North Shore Physicians Group, Salem
Hospital, (781) 596-2000

Nicholas Weida MD
Greater Lawrence Family Health
Center, Lawrence General Hospital,
(978) 686-0090

Gastroenterology

Stella Y Chow MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-9241

Kristen E. Farwell MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center (781)
744-8740

Ahmer M Ibrahim MD
Pentucket Medical, Anna Jaques
Hospital, (978) 499-7400

Nicholas Karamitsios MD
North Shore Physicians Group, Salem
Hospital, (978) 741-4171

Melissa A Minor MD
North Shore Physicians Group, Salem
Hospital, (978) 741-4171

Joshua Namias MD
North Shore Physicians Group,
Salem Hospital, (978) 741-4171

R. Anand Narasimhan MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-9241

Steven F Nezhad MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-9241

Randall S. Pellish MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8740

Amir A. Qamar MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-2500

Bridget J Seymour MD
Integrated Gastroenterology
Consultants, Lawrence General
Hospital, (978) 459-6737

Michelle A Stefka MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-9241

Geriatric Medicine

Vivian Argento MD
Lahey Outpatient Center, Beverly
Hospital, (978) 646-7070

Asif Merchant MD
New England Community
Medical Services, (978) 685-2460

Gynecologic Oncology

Valena J. Wright MD
Tufts Medicine, (617) 636-2229

Hand Surgery

Eric C Fu MD
Sports Medicine North, Anna Jaques
Hospital, (978) 818-6350

Alice A. Hunter MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8638

Nurhan G. Kasparyan MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8638

Erika M. McPhee MD
Tufts Medical Center Orthopedics +
Spine, Tufts Medical Center,
(781) 213-5520

Peter M Prokopis MD
Sports Medicine North, Anna Jaques
Hospital, (978) 818-6350

Jonathan Uroskie MD
Sports Medicine North, Anna Jaques
Hospital, (978) 818-6350

Hematology

Catherine Iasiello MD
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute – Merrimack Valley,
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute,
(978) 620-2020
(978) 538-4300

Hospice & Palliative Medicine

Coleen M Reid MD
Salem Hospital,
(978) 354-3090

Infectious Disease

Humera Kausar MD
Lahey Infectious Disease, Beverly Hospital,
(978) 816-3100

Andrew Seth Lubin MD
Winchester Primary Care Associates,
Winchester Hospital,
(781) 729-1021

Ruta M Shah MD
North Shore Physicians Group
Infectious Disease, Salem Hospital,
(978) 741-1644

David G. Sidebottom MD
Lowell Infectious Disease Associates,
Lowell General Hospital,
(978) 942-2060

Kenneth M. Wener MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8000

Lucas E Wolf MD
Beverly Hospital,
(978) 816-3100

Internal Medicine

Adrienne S Allen MD
North Shore Physicians Group,
Salem Hospital,
(781) 593-3400

James F Brown MD
North Shore Physicians Group,
Salem Hospital,
(978) 532-6111

Bruce B. Campbell MD
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center,
(781) 744-8401

Anita Erler MD
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center,
(978) 538-4300

Kay A. Ficht MD
Your Choice Medical, Anna Jaques Hospital,
(978) 358-8777

Ryan J. Gosselin MD
North Shore Physicians Group,
Salem Hospital,
(781) 593-3400

Craig Grimes MD
North Shore Physicians Group,
Salem Hospital,
(978) 646-2100

Sonal V. Mankodi MD
North Shore Physicians Group,
Salem Hospital,
(978) 882-6700

Marianne Kidd Moore MD
North Shore Physicians Group,
Salem Hospital,
(978) 646-2100

Kristin O’Neil-Callahan MD
North Shore Physicians Group,
Salem Hospital,
(978) 882-6700

Dimitre Sirakov MD
Riverside Medical Group,
(978) 452-9700

Pauline Tsirigotis MD
Mill City Medical Group,
Lowell General Hospital,
(978) 955-9500

Kevin J Yeh MD
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center,
(978) 538-4300

Interventional Cardiology

Gautam Gadey MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8840

Michael S. Levy MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8460

Edward J Loughery MD
Lahey Hosptial & Medical Center,
(978) 304-8360

Thomas C. Piemonte MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8460

Frederic S. Resnic MD, MSc
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8460

Medical Oncology

Stefan Balan MD
Winchester Hospital, Center for Cancer Care,
Winchester Hospital,
(781) 756-5000

Laura C. Caprario MD
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute – Merrimack Valley,
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute,
(978) 620-2020

Karl J D’Silva MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(978) 538-4330

Anasuya Gunturi MD, PhD
Cancer Care Associates,
Lowell General Hospital,
(978) 937-6258

Marina Z. Khitrik-Palchuk MD
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute – Merrimack Valley,
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute,
(978) 620-2020

Corrine Zarwan MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8400

Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine

Aimee Knorr MD
Winchester Hospital,
(781) 729-9000

Karen R. McAlmon MD
Winchester Hospital,
(781) 729-9000

Nephrology

Beth A. Bouthot MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-2500

Alin A. Joseph MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8000

Michael J Landman MD
25 Marston Street, Suite 403,
Lawrence General Hospital,
(978) 686-2400

Jeffrey R Rubel MD
Beth Israel Lahey Health Primary
Care, Beverly Hospital,
(978) 712-1100

Adam M. Segal MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8430

Peter A. Soderland MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8430

Richard M. Thomas MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8430

Edward D. Walshe MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-2500

Neurological Surgery

Zoher Ghogawala MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-7580

Subu N. Magge MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-7580

Neurology

Diana Apetauerova MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8630

Joseph D. Burns MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8630

Timothy R. Kelliher MD
North Shore Neurology & EMG,
Beverly Hospital,
(978) 922-2226

Julie R. Leegwater-Kim MD, PhD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-1270

Anna Litvak MD
Essex Neurological Associates,
Salem Hospital,
(978) 532-8010

Drasko Simovic MD
EMG Laboratory,
(978) 687-2586

Michal Vytopil MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8630

Neuroradiology

Mara Kunst MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8170

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Laurel A. Bauer MD
Essex County OB/GYN,
Beverly Hospital,
(978) 927-4800

Mary C. Boyd MD
Essex County OB/GYN,
Beverly Hospital,
(978) 927-4800

Elena B. Brown MD
New England Women’s Healthcare,
Winchester Hospital,
(781) 787-3003

Raffaele Bruno MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8560

Darrah D. Curiale MD
New England Women’s Healthcare,
Winchester Hospital,
(781) 787-3003

Laura B Holland MD
North Shore Community Health
Center, Salem Hospital,
(978) 744-8388

Alexy J. Kochowiec MD
Lynn Community Health Center,
Salem Hospital,
(781) 581-3900

Julie A. McCullough MD
North Shore Gynecology,
Salem Hospital,
(978) 531-4200

Laura J. Richio MD
Essex County OB/GYN,
Beverly Hospital,
(978) 927-4800

Elizabeth M. Rodriguez MD
Essex County OB/GYN,
Beverly Hospital,
(978) 927-4800

Melissa J. Sherman MD
Essex County OB/GYN,
Beverly Hospital,
(978) 927-4800

Stacy L. Veitch MD
Essex County OB/GYN,
Beverly Hospital,
(978) 927-4800

Ophthalmology

Fina C Barouch MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(978) 538-4400

Gregory R Blaha MD/PhD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(978) 538-4400

Jeffrey A. Chang MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8555

Paul R. Cotran MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(978) 538-4400

Ioannis P. Glavas MD
The Glavas Center,
Beverly Hospital,
(617) 262-0070

John M. Gurley MD
Gurley Eye Care Associates,
Beverly Hospital,
(978) 526-4800

Danielle M. Ledoux MD
Specialized Pediatric Eye Care,
Beverly Hospital,
(978) 338-4321

Jeffrey L. Marx MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8555

Emma Massicotte MD
Gurley Eye Care Associates
Beverly Hospital,
(978) 526-4800

Thomas Pappavaselio MD
Tallman Eye Associates,
Anna Jaques Hospital,
(978) 688-6182

Michael A Piacentini MD
Gurley Eye Care Associates,
Beverly Hospital,
(978) 526-4800

Shiyoung Roh MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(978) 538-4400

Sarkis H. Soukiasian MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(978) 538-4400

Kailenn Tsao MD
American Vision Associates,
Winchester Hospital,
(781) 729-7401

Susan M. Tucker MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(978) 538-4400

Andrew Banos MD
Seacoast Orthopedics & Sports Medicine,
Anna Jaques Hospital,
(978) 462-7555

Orthopaedic Surgery

Barry T. Bickley MD
Mass General Brigham Orthopedics,
Holy Family Hospital,
(978) 373-3851

Joseph John Czarnecki MD
Excel Orthopaedic Specialists,
Winchester Hospital,
(781) 782-1300

Michael N. Fehm MD
Excel Orthopaedic Specialists,
Winchester Hospital,
(781) 782-1300

David J Fehnel MD
Sports Medicine North,
Anna Jaques Hospital,
(978) 818-6350

Jaipal S Gandhi MD
Coastal Orthopedic Associates,
Beverly Hospital,
(978) 927-3040

Adam T. Harder MD
Mobility Bone & Joint Institute,
Lawrence General Hospital,
(978) 794-1946

John A. Karbassi MD
Sports Medicine North,
Beverly Hospital,
(978) 818-6350

Kyle William Lacy MD
Sports Medicine North,
Beverly Hospital,
(978) 818-6350

Mark J. Lemos MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8638

Margaret J. Lobo MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8638

Steven Mattheos MD
Sports Medicine North,
Anna Jaques Hospital,
(978) 818-6350

Todd O’Brien MD
Mass General/North Shore Center for Outpatient Care,
Massachusetts General Hospital,
(978) 882-6901

Hugh O’Flynn MD
Sports Medicine North,
Beverly Hospital,
(978) 818-6350

James D. O’Holleran MD
Sports Medicine North,
Beverly Hospital,
(978) 818-6350

Jason D. Reid DO
Lawrence General Hospital,
(978) 683-4000

Benjamin J Schwartz MD
Sports Medicine North,
Beverly Hospital,
(978) 818-6350

Jeremy M Shore MD
Sports Medicine North,
Anna Jaques Hospital,
(978) 818-6350

Josef B. Simon MD
Excel Orthopaedic Specialists,
New England Baptist Hospital,
(781) 782-1337

Robert C Spang III MD
Sports Medicine North,
Beverly Hospital,
(978) 818-6350

Lauren K. Szolomayer MD
Excel Orthopaedic Specialists,
Winchester Hospital,
(781) 782-1300

Eric T. Tolo MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8638

Peter Vezeridis MD
Excel Orthopaedic Specialists,
Winchester Hospital,
(781) 782-1300

Marie Walcott MD
Tufts Medical Center-Orthopedics & Spine-Reading,
Tufts Medical Center,
(781) 213-5520

Bojan B Zoric MD
Sports Medicine North,
Beverly Hospital,
(978) 818-6350

Otolaryngology

Timothy D. Anderson MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8467

Daryl G Colden MD
Colden Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy,
Anna Jaques Hospital,
(978) 997-1550

Thomas H. Costello MD
ENT Consultants,
Winchester Hospital,
(781) 937-3001

James Demetroulakos MD
North Shore Ear Nose & Throat Associates,
Salem Hospital,
(978) 745-6601

K. Holly Gallivan MD, MPH
Massachusetts Ear, Nose and Throat Associates,
Winchester Hospital,
(978) 256-5557

Prerak D. Shah MD
New England ENT & Facial Plastic Surgery
Holy Family Hospital,
(978) 685-7550

Elizabeth H. Toh MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8467

Bharat B. Yarlagadda MD
Lahey Hospital, & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8450

Pain Medicine

Alexandra R. Adler MD
Lowell General Hospital, General
Hospital, (978) 937-6460

Andrew G. Kowal MD
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center,
(781) 744-5090

Kaya Shah MD
Sports Medicine North,
(978) 818-6350

Pediatric Emergency

Medicine Jose Ponce Rios MD
Lowell General Hospital,
(978) 937-6000

Pediatrics

Jennifer Bell MD
Greater Lowell Pediatrics,
Lowell General Hospital,
(978) 452-2200

Jasmin Bhathena MD
Atrius Health Boston Children’s Hospital,
(978) 977-4300

Clovene P Campbell MD
Pediatric Associates of Greater Salem,
Massachusetts General Hospital,
(978) 745-3050

Stephen Conway MD
Greater Lowell Pediatrics
Boston Children’s Hospital,
(978) 452-2200

Cheryl D’Souza MD
Pediatric Associates of Greater Salem,
Massachusetts General Hospital,
(978) 745-3050

Suzanne E Duval MD
North Andover Pediatric Associates,
Winchester Hospital,
(978) 557-5712

Michael A. Fischer MD
Greater Lowell Pediatrics,
Lowell General Hospital,
(978) 452-2200

Joann Ganim MD
Atrius Health Boston Children’s Hospital,
(978) 977-4300

Mary Gealow MD
Greater Lowell Pediatrics,
Lowell General Hospital,
(978) 452-2200

Jennifer C Hensley MD
Andover Pediatrics,
Boston Children’s Hospital,
(978) 475-4522

Emily N. Holden MD
Atrius Health Boston Children’s Hospital,
(978) 532-6000

Angela M Jacques MD
Pediatric Associates of Greater Salem,
Massachusetts General Hospital,
(978) 745-3050

Mazda Jalali MD
Pediatric Associates of Greater Salem,
Massachusetts General Hospital,
(978) 745-3050

Rebecca A Konieczny MD
Pentucket Medical,
Lawrence General Hospital,
(978) 783-5030

Elizabeth B Lentini MD
Andover Pediatrics,
Boston Children’s Hospital,
(978) 475-4522

Dilasha Mahat MD
Atrius Health,
Boston Children’s Hospital,
(978) 532-6000

Mark H Mandell MD
Pediatric Associates of Greater Salem,
Massachusetts General Hospital,
(978) 745-3050

Donald T McAuliffe Jr MD
Pediatric Associates of Greater Salem,
Massachusetts General Hospital,
(978) 745-3050

Stephen J Morgan MD
Pediatric Associates of Greater Salem,
Massachusetts General Hospital,
(978) 745-3050

Jennifer M. O’Shea MD
Greater Lowell Pediatrics,
Lowell General Hospital,
(978) 452-2200

Jocelyn Sicat MD
Pediatric Associates of Greater Salem,
Massachusetts General Hospital,
(978) 745-3050

Sheryl R Silva MD
Garden City Pediatric Associates,
Beverly Hospital,
(978) 927-4980

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation

Kevin K Bernard MD
Sports Medicine North,
Beverly Hospital,
(978) 818-6350

Clay David Miller MD
Sports Medicine North,
Beverly Hospital,
(978) 818-6350

Plastic Surgery

George P Chatson MD
Andover Plastic Surgery,
Holy Family Hospital,
(978) 528-1174

Justin R. Fernandes MD
Lahey Outpatient Center,
Lahey Hospital, & Medical Center,
(978) 712-1575

Brian B. Freniere MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8584

Anoush Hadaegh MD
Aesthetic Plastic Surgery of North Shore,
Salem Hospital,
(978) 927-1500

Virginia S. Hung MD
Excel Orthopaedic Specialists,
Winchester Hospital,
(781) 782-1300

Alan A. Lim MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8583

Sonal N. Pandya MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8584

Adam J. Vernadakis MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8584

David John Wages MD
Northshore Plastic Surgery & Med Spa,
Beverly Hospital,
(978) 531-6966

Psychiatry

Jennifer L Boisture MD
451 Andover Street, Suite 185,
(978) 683-4266

Pulmonary Disease

Anthony C. Campagna MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-1823

Carla R. Lamb MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-1823

David Alexander Neumeyer MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-1823

Luan M. Nghiem MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-1823

Akmal Sarwar MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-1823

Radiation Oncology

Klaudia U. Hunter MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8780

Naomi Jiang MD
Radiation Oncology Associates,
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8780

James F Mcintyre MD
Mass General/North Shore Center for Outpatient Care,
Massachusetts General Hospital,
(978) 882-6060

Asa J. Nixon MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8780

William P. O’Meara MD
Radiation Oncology Associates,
Lowell General Hospital,
(978) 937-6274

Vivek L. Patel MD/PhD
Radiation Oncology Associates,
Lowell General Hospital,
(978) 937-6274

Daniel E Soto MD
Mass General/North Shore Center for Outpatient Care,
Massachusetts General Hospital,
(978) 882-6060

Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility

Carol A. Anania MD
Fertility Centers of New England,
Winchester Hospital,
(781) 942-7000

Pei-Li Huang MD
Fertility Centers of New England,
Winchester Hospital,
(781) 942-7000

Ania I. Kowalik MD
Fertility Centers of New England,
Winchester Hospital,
(781) 942-7000

Beth J. Plante MD
Fertility Centers of New England,
Winchester Hospital,
(877) 326-3483

Robert M. Weiss MD
Fertility Centers of New England,
Winchester Hospital,
(877) 326-3483

Rheumatology

Matthew J. Axelrod MD
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center,
(781) 744-8000

Irina Buhaescu MD
Lahey Outpatient Center,
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-9232

Deborah S Collier MD
North Shore Physicians Group Salem Hospital,
(781) 593-3400

Tina J. Elias-Todd MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8000

Khalid M Syed MD
North Shore Physicians Group,
Salem Hospital,
(781) 593-3400

Sleep Medicine

Michael C Zaslow MD
955 Main Street, Suite 302,
Winchester Hospital,
(781) 729-8070

Surgery

Mohamed Akoad MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-2500

David M. Brams MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8580

Julie O. Dennis MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8580

Nayomi K. Edirisinghe MD
Winchester Hospital, Breast Care Center,
Winchester Hospital,
(781) 756-2308

Heather A. Ford MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8580

William V Kastrinakis MD
Massachusetts General
Hospital/North Shore Center for Outpatient Care,
Salem Hospital,
(978) 882-6837

Dmitry Nepomnayshy MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8580

Steven C. Stain MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8580

Urology

Daniel S. Blander MD
Lahey Institute of Urology,
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center,
(978) 927-0714

George E. Canellakis MD
Northeast Urologic Surgery,
Lawrence General Hospital,
(978) 686-3877

David Canes MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8420

Michael C Kearney MD
Northshore Physicians Group Urology,
Salem Hospital,
(978) 741-4133

Zachary Koloff MD
Mystic Valley Urology,
Winchester Hospital, (781)
979-0661

Jessica A. Mandeville MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8420

Alireza Moinzadeh MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8420

Andrea Sorcini MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8420

Peter N. Tiffany MD
Mystic Valley Urology Associates,
Winchester Hospital,
(781) 979-0661

Alex J. Vanni MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8420

Vascular & Interventional Radiology

Pauline M Bishop MD
ESG Radiologists Salem Hospital,
(978) 354-4421

Allan I. Hoffman MD
Commonwealth Radiology Associates,
Lowell General Hospital,
(978) 937-6240

Miriam Neuman MD
Commonwealth Radiology Associates,
Salem Hospital,
(978) 354-4422

Vascular Surgery

James H Balcom IV MD
Massachusetts General/North Shore Center for Outpatient Care,
Salem Hospital,
(978) 882-6825

William Lawrence Breckwoldt MD
Middlesex Surgical Associates,
Winchester Hospital,
(781) 729-2020

Michael E. Minor MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center,
(781) 744-8000

Brad S. Oriel MD
The Vascular Care Group,
(351) 221-7080