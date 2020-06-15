If you’re looking to show your support for the Black community, there are few better ways than by directly donating to organizations committed to upholding diversity and equity. The following organizations aid the Black community by driving action and calling for change at both governmental and community levels. And although they need our support now more than ever, these organizations will continue to be there for the community. If you’d like to show them some love, the below list is a good place to start.

—

North Shore Juneteenth Association

Founded in 2016 by Lynn native Nicole Mcclain, the North Shore Juneteenth Association provided the community with programming and education that centers on positive images of Black American culture. Their annual Juneteenth celebration will take place virtually through Facebook this Friday, June 19.

north-shore-juneteenth-assoc.constantcontactsites.com

—

New England Blacks in Philanthropy

The organization unites Black philanthropists and trustees to better educate and develop strategies for the philanthropic community to address the needs of Black communities and drive change.

nebip.org

—

Black Boston

The organization provides comprehensive guides and news about Black-owned business in Greater Boston, helping drive business to the Black community.

blackboston.com

—

Lawyers for Civil Rights

The Boston-based coalition of lawyers is dedicated to representing and protecting the rights of people of color and immigrants across impact areas like racial justice, education, housing, and employment.

lawyersforcivilrights.org

—

Anti-Defamation League

Originally founded in 1913 to combat anti-Semitism, the ADL New England now works to also combat all other forms of discrimination and is one of the nation’s premiere civil rights agencies.

newengland.adl.org

—

Coalition for Social Justice

The Massachusetts grassroots organization focuses on developing leadership in low-income communities and building campaigns centering on economic survival issues.

coalitionforsocialjustice.org

—

Girls Inc.

The Lynn nonprofit provides support and essential resources to underprivileged girls and their families, inspiring them to be Strong, Smart, and Bold.

girlsinclynn.org

—

The Food Project

Working at the intersection of food, youth, and community, the project employs youth from diverse backgrounds on their Beverly and Lynn farms to help build just food systems.

thefoodproject.org

—

Root

The Salem-based youth workforce development program helps set up disadvantaged youth for successful food service careers.

rootns.org

—

Facing History and Ourselves

The Brookline-based organization is committed to supporting educators and transforming schools by helping teachers promote their students’ understanding of history and critical thinking, and helping them become thoughtful and responsible citizens.

facinghistory.org

—

Wellspring

Located in Gloucester in a 17th century former inn, Wellspring helps with homelessness prevention by providing temporary shelter, and assists families in securing jobs and permanent homes through adult education, career planning, and job training.

wellspringhouse.org

—

Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts

Dedicated to helping donors make a difference in their communities by administering charitable funds, the foundation has recently committed itself to doing more to advance equity, diversity, and inclusion in the organization and throughout the region.

communityfoundation.org

—

Lazarus House

Helping those living in poverty by supplying food, shelter, clothing, and education, Lazarus House in Lawrence has committed itself to diversifying its executive board and taking more intentional action on the subjects of racism and inequity.

lazarushouse.org

—

