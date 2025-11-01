Looking for the perfect way to kick off the holiday season? Boston’s waterfront is once again transforming into a winter wonderland as the Snowport Holiday Market returns to the Seaport District this November. Presented by Constant Contact, this beloved open-air market is one of New England’s most anticipated holiday events, featuring more than 125 local artisans, twinkling light displays, delicious seasonal eats, and endless festive fun.

From handcrafted New England gifts and small businesses to gourmet hot chocolate, themed cocktail bars, Snowport in Boston’s Seaport offers the perfect blend of shopping, exploring, and holiday cheer. Whether you’re planning a day trip from the North Shore, a romantic evening stroll, or a family outing filled with music and magic, this winter market promises an unforgettable experience by the harbor.

Snowport supports small local businesses.

Meaningful Marketplace

At the heart of Snowport’s charm is its purpose: celebrating small business and fostering inclusion. The 2025 market showcases more than 125 independently owned shops and artisans — from handcrafted jewelry and cozy beanies to gourmet cookies and candles that give back.

It’s not just about buying gifts; it’s about supporting dreams. This year, 88 percent of vendors identify as BIPOC and/or women-owned, and 65 percent hail from New England. For nearly 20 percent of participants, it’s their first time joining the market — a sign of its growing reputation for elevating diverse creators and makers.

“The Snowport Holiday Market keeps growing into something more joyful each year,” says Ariel Foxman, area vice president of brand & experience at Boston Seaport by WS Development. “Small businesses are at the heart of this event, and we’re proud to showcase such a diverse lineup thanks to our partnerships with Constant Contact and The Makers Show.”

Christmas magic abounds at Snowport this winter. Photo by Chase McCann

Spotlight on the Makers

The lineup is as eclectic as it is inspiring. Visitors can shop from returning favorites like B and B Studios, known for handblown glassware and ornaments, Equals Me, offering handmade candles with a charitable give-back, and The New York Puzzle Company, featuring covers from th iconic New Yorker magazine. Newcomers include Creation Jute USA, bringing Fair Trade baskets and home décor; Citizens Crochet, with DIY crochet kits for all skill levels; and Starboard and Co., whose coastal Maine-inspired linens bring the sea indoors.

The market’s inclusive spirit shines even brighter through the Snowport Scholarship Program, a collaboration between Constant Contact and Boston Seaport that provides funding, mentorship, and marketing tools to selected small businesses. Among this year’s 12 recipients are African Authentics, Clarke’s Cakes & Cookies, and Refugee Protection International, each bringing their own story of creativity and resilience to the holiday stage.

“There’s nothing better than seeing over 120 entrepreneurs get this kind of exposure,” says Frank J. Vella, CEO of Constant Contact. “It’s more than a market — it’s a celebration of small business energy, creativity, and perseverance.”

A 25-foot chalk wall offers a spot to write your hopes and wishes for the year ahead.

Photo by Erin of Boston

Winter Wonderland

Of course, no holiday market would be complete without a touch of whimsy — and Snowport delivers it in spades.

Visitors can stroll beneath the Mistletoe Arch, a ten-foot canopy of garlands and greenery perfect for a festive photo (or a quick kiss). At Presents Place by Citizens, oversized, beautifully wrapped gifts create a backdrop for those must-share holiday snapshots. The Winter Wish Wall by Mass General Brigham Health Plan offers a reflective moment — a 25-foot chalkboard where guests can write hopes, dreams, and messages for the year ahead.

Snowport offers several spots to grab a hot cocoa or seasonal cocktail. Photo courtesy of Snowport

Holiday Cheers

After a few laps around the market, follow the scent of cinnamon, cocoa, and sizzling cheese to Snowport’s sprawling 10,000-square-foot dining area. This après-ski-inspired zone features 20 local food and beverage vendors, complete with red Adirondack chairs and cozy faux fire pits for warming up between bites.

Local favorites like Cheese Louise and Eloti return with gourmet grilled cheeses and churros, while newcomers such as Lakon Paris tempt with French pastries and plated desserts. Other buzzworthy additions include Mood Brew, a wellness coffee concept infused with adaptogens, and That Fat Duck, serving indulgent duck-fat fries and poutine.

The drinks program — run by Tuscan Kitchen — adds sparkle with four themed bars:

The Jingle Bar, shimmering with hundreds of bells

The Dizzy Dreidel, decked in festive blues

Betty’s Bar, home of the Merry Betty Spritz

The Blizzard Bar, where it snows no matter the forecast

It’s the kind of place where every sip feels like a toast to the season.

Music and Merriment

Every Monday night, Snowport sets the stage for Mohegan Music Mondays, presented by Mohegan Sun in collaboration with Berklee College of Music. Emerging Boston artists fill the waterfront with holiday covers and original tunes — creating a soundtrack for the season that’s as local as it is luminous.

Plan Your Visit

Entry to Snowport is free on weekdays, while weekend timed-entry tickets ($14 for adults, $6 for veterans and children ages 6–17, and free for kids under five) can be reserved through the Seaport Insider App. Every ticket sold supports Boston XChange, an initiative founded by Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown to empower small business owners and creators of color.

“The Snowport Holiday Market shows what’s possible when business and culture unite,” Brown shared. “It’s about investing in small businesses — and in the future.”

A Tradition of Togetherness

Curated once again by The Makers Show, Snowport isn’t just a market — it’s a celebration of community. “Markets have long been places for people to gather,” say founders Julie Feltman and Tiziana Indelicato. “Holiday markets carry a unique nostalgia. Meeting the artist behind a piece makes every purchase feel personal.”

For locals and visitors alike, Snowport has become a cherished winter tradition — a reminder that the holidays aren’t about rushing through lists, but about connection, creativity, and a shared sense of wonder.

So this season, bundle up, bring your wish list, and let Boston’s Snowport Holiday Market light up your holidays — one handmade gift, one warm drink, and one magical moment at a time.

Opens Friday, November 7, 2025

Runs through Sunday, December 28, 2025.

Closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

Hours of Operation:

From Nov 7 through Dec 7: Monday–Thursday: 3:00 p.m.– 8:00 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 11:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m.

From December 8 through December 28 (peak holiday schedule):

Sunday–Thursday: 11:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 11:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m.



Boston Seaport at 100 Seaport Boulevard, Boston

For more information, visit Snowport.com