The North Shore design and building community gathered in style on November 5, 2025, for the BONS Home Awards celebration, hosted by Northshore Magazine at Olio Wedding & Event Space in Peabody. The industrial-chic venue set the perfect tone for an evening dedicated to celebrating creativity, craftsmanship, and innovation in home design.

Guests from across the region—including architects, builders, interior designers, real-estate professionals, and artisans—mingled over light bites and cocktails while exploring interactive home vignettes.

A featured panel discussion lead by editor Nancy E. Berry titled “The Power of Great Design: What It Takes to Create a Winning Firm” brought together thought leaders from across the industry:

Gregory Lombardi, President & Founder, Gregory Lombardi Landscape Design

Trevor Fulmer of Trevor Fulmer Design

Stephen Payne, Founding Partner at Bouchier Fine Builders

Eunice Weckesser, Founder & Principal Designer, Crown the Cool Studios

Tobin Shulman, Principal at SV Design

Together, they shared strategies for growth, discussed emerging design trends, and offered a window into the creative and operational minds behind successful home-industry firms.

Awards & Recognition

This year’s BONS Home awards touched multiple categories: Blueprint, Build, Craft/Trades, Smart Home, Fixtures, Spaces, Furnishings, Home Décor, Outdoors. Notable honorees included Editor’s Choice winner Carpenter & MacNeille for Traditional Architecture and Readers’ Choice winner Vance Stein Architecture / Interiors in the Blueprint category.

We extend a heartfelt thank-you to our event sponsors whose support helped elevate the evening: including Preferred Air, Renewal by Andersen, Cavalla Studios, Payne Bouchier Fine Builders, C & S Air Duct Cleaning, and Metropolitan Cabinet, Accardi Foods, Stateside Vodka, Surfside, and Espresso Plus. Their partnership helped make the celebration possible.

The celebratory event recognized craft, innovation, and regional excellence in home design and construction. For attendees, it offered both inspiration via the vignettes and panel insights and connection networking with peers and industry leaders.

Photo Gallery

For more information on high-resolution versions of any event photos, please complete this form.

