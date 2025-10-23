As an acclaimed interior designer, Trevor Fulmer steers the look, feel, and function of homes across the North Shore and beyond. But, in 2020, during those down-time days in the throes of the pandemic, he felt inspired to pursue one of his greatest passions: product design.

“I love it as much as I love interiors,” says Fulmer of his foray into home décor. “Because of my background in graphic design, playing with patterns and shapes is second nature to me. Being able to think in 3D is key for furniture design. It’s a differentiator.”

Trevor Fulmer is a Boston–based interior and product designer. | Photograph by Tonya Carr

Outdoor Inspiration

His first collection, Natural Principles, is a boutique line of grasscloth wall coverings and wool and silk floor coverings. He describes it as his “Covid baby.” He relays: “During the pandemic, we all found the need to be outside and in mother nature. Also, having grown up in central Pennsylvania on 32 acres of land, I can’t help but love the great outdoors.”

True to his artistic roots, Fulmer hand draws his designs, playing with shapes that, in his own words, are “simple and untouched and elementary.” He then experiments with pattern and scale, contrasting the wildness of nature-based forms with the balance of repeating patterns. The end results are energetic yet comforting, modern yet approachable. They are also sustainable, crafted from responsibly sourced materials using eco-conscious methods.

“When I design a product, much like an interior, you employ the core principles of rhythm, repetition, proportion, scale, hierarchy,” explains Fulmer. “Then, once these values are understood, you can strategically break down the rules to create something truly dynamic.”

Fulmer’s Acsent pattern in Midnight Moment colorway I Photograph by Trevor Fulmer Photograph by Trevor Fulmer.

One of his most popular wall coverings, Ascent, is inspired by the peaks and valleys of mountain ranges, while Braided emulates the look of woven patterns, a familiar concept worldwide. On the more tranquil side, Lines speaks to the linear patterns found in the sky and on land (think sunsets, dunes, or twigs leftover from a surging stream).

“I would say these designs are not trendy, not classic, not current—they are simply what I like,” asserts Fulmer, adding that custom colorways can change the mood of any design. “Our colorways are earth-toned, which is in vogue right now, but mostly they are colors we enjoy working with. They have a lot of relevancy.”

Design Partnership

Building on the successful launch of Natural Principles, Fulmer approached rug atelier Landry & Arcari in 2022. “Just one year later, our first rug hit the showroom,” says Fulmer of the whirlwind collaboration. Dubbed Foundations, the line leans modern, with hand-drawn shapes executed in high-quality wool and luxurious silk.

Designed with modernity in mind, this collection blends an artistic palette of hand-drawn shapes with meticulously crafted, high-quality wool and luxurious silk. Photographs by Jared Kuzia

Each of the Landry & Arcari rugs is based on an experience or memory. For example, Patchwork was inspired by a quilt made by Fulmer’s grandmother and Radiance nods to the laser backgrounds found in school pictures during the ’80s and ’90s. Two of his favorites are Groundwork, which emulates the look of dried, cracked mud, and Hover, inspired by the look of moss hovering above the ground and casting shadows.

The best part? Fulmer can give his interior design clients the option to fully customize products in both lines. “Sometimes I will throw one or more into the mix of a presentation if I think it’s appropriate,” he explains. “Ultimately, it’s their choice, but it’s always a huge compliment when they choose something I designed.”

For more information, visit trevorfulmerdesign.com.

Natural Principles wall coverings are available at Lawless Upholstery & Furniture in Concord.

Natural Principles and Foundations rugs are available at Landry & Arcari showrooms

Both collections are also available online.