Even if your Mother’s Day is tucked between lacrosse games and a wee bit of chaos like it has been for my family the past few years, I hope it is a day filled with love and a few special moments. In thinking about the moms in my life, here are a few of my favorite places to pull in something special for yourself, a friend, or a loved one on a day like Mother’s Day.

Fioritura Farm Flowers, South Hamilton

Jessie Fabrizio is a local flower farmer in South Hamilton who’s green thumb pairs perfectly with her choice of juicy, colorful, and whimsical blooms. Her distinct bouquets boast unique varieties of some of my favorite tulips, peonies, and dahlias. What’s better than a single bouquet? Gifting a CSA Share to enjoy across the growing season.

fiorituraflowers.com

Treat Fallen Chocolate Cake I Photograph By Anthony Tieuli

Treat Bakery, Hamilton

Carol Harlow-Carlson is a talented pastry chef who delivers on goodies from rich coffee cakes and buttery scones to decadent cakes and center piece desserts. Not short on thoughtfully developed gluten free and dairy free options as well, this is a great spot to elevate breakfast, brunch, and dessert. I love that she has ready to bake at home options of some of her classics if you want that fresh out of the oven bite. I’m sure she wouldn’t mind if you took the credit.

treatcakesandconfections.com

We Dream In Color, Essex

Jade Gedeon’s boutique on the edge of downtown Essex is a favorite stop for a one of kind gift. Her handcrafted and richly patinaed jewelry are detailed and personal. But it’s the slow pass through her small and densely curated shop that has me both chuckling and swooning, admiring the variety of stationary, accessories, and objects of desire that cover a global footprint and touch equally on humor as they do on beauty. Gifting covered.

wedreamincolour.com

Saltwater Massage I Photograph By Jared Charney

Saltwater Massage, Gloucester

Whether Mother’s Day itself includes an hour or two of pampering or it is a gift certificate for another day, Saltwater Massage is my go-to for ironing out the knots from cooking, gardening, and endless laundry. Located in a cozy cottage with beach glass and driftwood décor, gulls can be heard circling outside reminding you that Gloucester Harbor is just steps away.

saltwatermassage.com