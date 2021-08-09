BANTER Barber & Clothier elevates the barber experience on Boston’s North Shore, with high style and good vibes. The new shop delivers top notch haircuts and shaves from master barbers, along with a curated selection of men’s clothing and accessories. Billiards and shuffleboard nested within the space invite guests to stay awhile and join in the banter around the shop.

BANTER brings old school barbershop energy, but for the modern man. When you sit in their chair, you’re invited to kick back and take in the full experience. Whether you’re coming for a slicked back taper, an undercut, or a classic sophisticated look, their skilled master barbers can execute any desired style.

“From head to chin, BANTER’s Master Barbers are here for all your grooming needs,” says Eric Eramo, BANTER’s proprietor & curator. “With big trends in facial hair ranging from grizzly beards to statement mustaches to slick clean shaves, we can do it all. Every service from our Beard/Face Menu includes a hot towel, razor line up, and styling of your finished look.”

Check out our exclusive behind-the-scenes video of BANTER below.

Eramo aims to “elevate the barbering experience” in Newburyport through a stylish space that delivers more than just haircuts and shaves. Their shop includes a selection of men’s clothing, accessories, and grooming products, featuring small batch brands such as Rouge Industries, local artisans like First Hand Supply, and high end finds at accessible prices.

The shop functions as a community space too, fostering connections, friendships, and, of course, banter. You can reserve the space for a private event for friends, business, and fun. Eramo says he’s excited to share his passions for men’s fashion and grooming, “within a stellar social atmosphere.”

Visit BANTER at 80 State Street in Newburyport, and book your next appointment online at banterbarber.com.