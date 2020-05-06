Mother’s Day has a funny way of sneaking up on us each year, and this year is no different. Haven’t gotten mom a gift yet? Fear not! You still have time if you act fast. Check out our top picks from local retailers, and grab something thoughtful for mom this year by shopping small and shopping safely.

Caudalie Gift Set

Interlocks Salon, Newburyport

The luxury salon and med spa in Newburyport still offers its lineup of high-end skin and hair care products, available for order online and free curbside pickup at the store or delivery for $10. Check out their Mother’s Day gift sets to get the most bang for your buck—we recommend the Caudalie gift set, packed with best sellers from the iconic French line.

interlockssalon.com

14k Gold Heart Charm Necklace

Royal Jewelers, Andover

Check out Royal Jeweler’s Mother’s Day gift guide for some blingy inspiration. They offer a wealth of Mother’s Day-inspired gifts, with a range of different prices, starting at just $162.50. If this gold heart piece isn’t quite her style, take a look at their diamond stud earrings, monogrammed rings, or nameplate necklaces.

royaljewelers.com

Signature Shirt Dress

J.Mode, Salem

The women’s clothing store in Salem has recently opened back up for online orders! Order products online and choose between store pickup or delivery at checkout. Opt for this breezy vermillion number she’ll want to wear all summer long. And use the code BEWELL for 25% off all orders!

jmodefashions.com

Field of Dreams Bouquet

Bella’s Floral Design, Lynnfield

Heading the traditional route with flowers? Make it a bouquet she’ll remember with a selection from Bella’s Floral Design in Lynnfield. Their stunning “Field of Dreams” bunch features lilac, peonies, and roses, or look at their other bouquet choices, like “Nantucket” or “English Garden.” You can pick up the flowers curbside this Friday, Saturday, or Sunday, or have them delivered for around $10 or $15.

bellasfloraldesign.com

Prada Sunglasses

Chic Consignment, Andover

Chic Consignment offers some of the most stylish thrift finds around—and if you order from their website by tomorrow (May 5), you can have your Mother’s Day gift delivered to your door by Sunday! Our pick is a pair of classy black Prada sunglasses, though she may be equally tempted by this Chloe handbag or Givenchy sneakers.

chicconsignment.com

Canned Local Brews

True North Ale Company, Ipswich

Is she a beer lady? Even though taprooms are currently shuttered statewide, you can still pick up cans or growlers to-go from many local breweries. One of our favorite local brew houses is True North Ale Company in Ipswich. Pick up cans of their Northern Haze IPA or Vincianne Belgian blond ale. Other spots offering brews to-go include Notch Brewing, Great Marsh Brewing, and Ipswich Ale Brewery.

truenorthales.com

TB Jewelry Clutch

Tesoro, Middleton

Give to the community while giving to mom this year with Tesoro Boston’s jewelry clutch made from vegan leather and available in black, pink, or silver. Tesoro is donating 10% of all proceeds from clutch sales to the Greater Boston Food Bank. Perfect for storing all her treasures and trinkets, each bag purchased supplies 15 meals to those in need.

tesoroboston.com

Bake her favorite dessert

Personalize her Mother’s Day gift this year by getting creative in the kitchen. Try cupcakes or cookies from scratch if you’re a beginner, or try something more advanced like puff pastry, homemade churros, or lemon bars. Incorporate her favorite flavors and the possibilities are endless! Shop for quality, farm fresh ingredients from local shops like Appleton Farms in Ipswich.

thetrustees.org/places-to-visit/northeast/appleton-farms.html