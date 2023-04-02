We’ve rounded up some of the best summer day camp programs north of Boston, no matter your child’s needs or interests.

Spring is finally here and parents are beginning to think about Summer! More specifically, what is

available for their children in terms of camps and programming.

Check out our roundup of some of the best day camps on the North Shore to find out which camp is the best fit for your child(ren). From theatre to water sports to science, each camp has different specialties to fit your needs.

Looking for complimentary extended hours? An engineering focus? An all-girls program? Find what you’re looking for right here.

Coastal Discoveries

Aboard the forty-eight foot Erica Lee II, kids will have the opportunity to explore and engage with the local marine ecosystem in an educational environment. During the weeklong session, with days running from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., kids will spend their days on the water learning about fishing for local species like cod, flounder, and striped bass, and they might also participate in hikes, kayak adventures, swimming, exploring tidal flats, catching lobster, and more. Since activities change weekly with the seasonal changes of the ecosystem, kids who sign up for more than one week can expect new adventures every day. Make sure to pack lots of water and sunscreen!

54R Merrimac Street, Newburyport, 978-462-2017, coastaldiscoveries.com

Yellow Jackets Gymnastics

Owned and managed by Olympic Medalist and two-time Olympic Coach, Peter Kormann, Yellow Jackets Gymnastics has been recognized as a leader in youth sports programming throughout Boston’s North Shore for over thirty years. Our programs provide healthy athletic instruction for children and adults of all ages. With two convenient locations in Danvers and Middleton, we proudly serve the North Shore. Programs include boys and girls gymnastics, preschool gymnastics, cheer tumble, in-house recreational team, USAG Boys & Girls Junior Olympic Teams, Xcel competitive teams, YJ Ninja Warrior, back handspring clinics, and summer camps.

Middleton & Danvers, 978-304-1762, yellowjacketsgym.com

Camp Evergreen

What started as a repurposed farm set deep in Andover’s Harold Parker State Forest has become a lasting North Shore summer camp, family-owned and -operated since 1964 when it was started by former Celtic champion Jim Loscutoff. The forest setting provides the perfect backdrop for kids to unplug, develop self-confidence and creativity, and learn new skills. Campers are grouped based on age and gender, and participate in assigned activities with their groups in the mornings, like swim lessons, and free choice activities in the afternoons, where they can choose things like drama, woodshop, canoeing, track and field, or horseback riding, to name just a few. Look out for special activities like field trips, fishing derbies, late nights, and crazy dress-up days, and simple summer pleasures, like popsicles every afternoon.

Great for: unique, fun special activities

166 Jenkins Road, Andover, 978-475-2505, campevergreen.com

GSEMA Summer Camp

Your camper doesn’t have to be a Girl Scout to participate in the Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts’ (GSEMA) summer camp, offering girls ages 5 through 15 a fun and supportive environment to spend their summer with new people and new activities. GSEMA has two North Shore locations: Camp Maude Eaton in Andover and Camp Rice Moody in Reading. Maude Eaton has bus transportation, while Rice Moody offers free extended day hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Each week and age group has a different theme: “Silly Scientists,” “Broadway Bound,” “Myths and Magic,” “Camp Picasso,” and “Outdoor Adventures,” name just a few. Check out their brochure for a full roster of week themes to find the best match for your camper.

Great for: all-girl environment

141 Abbot Street, Andover, 617-350-8335; 29 Rice Road, Reading, 617-350-8335; gsema.org/en/camp/our-camps

Spark Fitness and Tennis Club

Spark Fitness and Tennis Club isn’t your typical gym. We offer an amazing variety of services under one roof. Our purpose is to build up communities and individuals in a healthy and sustainable way. We want to meet each person where they are and help them achieve their goals. By doing this, we ensure that growth for each person is lasting and fulfilling. We look at the service to our members through a lens of longevity and trust so that we become an integral part of their lives.

We offer programs and services to fit all ages and journeys, on and off the court!

307 Lowell Street, Andover, MA 01810, 978-409-2228, sparkfitnessandtennis.com

Camp Leslie

Located on 14 acres bordering scenic Pentucket Pond in Georgetown, 4-H Camp Leslie has been a North Shore staple since 1939. Primarily an overnight camp, Camp Leslie offers day camp the weeks of July 5 and 12. Overnight camp runs July 5 through August 14. Campers, ages seven through fourteen, choose four activities a day from core area Waterfront, Creative Arts, and Challenge Activities (archery, nature studies, etc.). The weekly team competitions, dividing the camp into two teams, follow each weeks’ theme, and the days end with evening programs of skits and carnivals.

Great for: sleepaway camp

139 West Main Street, Georgetown, 978-352-8060, campleslie.org

She Summits Co.

She Summits Co. is an ACA accredited travel camp based in Maine that focuses on fostering self-confidence through brave outdoor adventures. Activities include backpacking, sea kayaking, rock climbing, and hiking.

1144 Main Road, Bradford, ME, 04410, 207-956-0605, shesummitsco.com

Waldorf School at Moraine Farm Summer Camp

The Beverly school offers two summer camp programs: the Nursery Kindergarten Summer Program for children age three and a half to six and Theatre Camp for ages seven to twelve. The Nursery camp offers nature-focused programs for young children targeted at social and emotional development, with four sessions in gardening, hiking, water activities, and homesteading. Kids can sign up for one or more weeks. The theatre camp for older kids, which runs two one-week sessions in August, features theatre crafts, games, singing, and mindful movement.

Great for: preschool- and kindergarten-aged children, nature focus

701 Cabot Street, Beverly, 978-927-8811, waldorfmoraine.org

Codeverse

With sessions running from the beginning of June through the end of August, Codeverse teaches kids to code, develop games and apps, and work with new friends. Kids can attend one or multiple weeks, learning how to program gadgets, build robots, 3D-print, and more. Included in the $499 weekly cost are healthy snacks and lunches, complimentary early drop-off and late pick-up, and an iPad for the week.

Great for: computer sciences

75 Middlesex Turnpike, #3040, Burlington, 844-644-2633, codeverse.com

Eagles/Edge at St. John’s Prep

There’s something for every kid with Eagles/Edge summer programs. Their traditional day camp for children aged four to twelve runs almost all summer long and includes one- to eight-week options featuring swimming, sports, games, art, new friends, and more. Sports camps for kids aged six to eighteen allow students to fine-tune their skills in sports like basketball, soccer, or volleyball. Specialty camps cater to smaller groups of kids with specific interests, with sessions like 3D Architectural Design, Edible Art, Musical Theatre, Extreme Minecraft, and more. Older kids can also take an academic course in subjects like algebra, resume building, or college application essay writing. Find more details about Eagles/Edge’s many offers on their website.

Great for: specific interest camp programs

72 Spring Street, Danvers, 978-774-1427, eaglesedgeprograms.org

Brooks School Day Camp

Kids aged three to fourteen can experience a traditional summer day camp at Brooks School this summer, complete with archery, boating, music, and much more. The camp runs in four two-week sessions, back-to-back from June 26 to August 18. A daily activities schedule is made up for all age groups, and includes activities like tennis, swim lessons, arts & crafts, sports, and group time. And the program is made as convenient as possible for parents—Brooks School offers extended day hours of 7 a.m. through 6 p.m., and school buses with routes in Andover, Lawrence, Lynnfield, Methuen, Reading, and Wakefield.

Great for: traditional all-day summer camp

1160 Great Pond Road, North Andover, 978-725-6253, summer.brooksschool.org

Ipswich River Nature Day Camp

Mass Audubon presents a nature-focused day camp in Topsfield and Marblehead. The 2,200-acre Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary Camp in Topsfield runs full-day, week-long sessions all summer, and each camper receives a discount when they participate in two or more sessions. These sessions have weekly themes, like Survival of the Fittest and Animal Art. They also offer a trekking, canoe, and leadership training camp options. At the Church of Saint Andrew in Marblehead, campers will have sessions like Predator Prowl and Nature & Art. Find more info about prices, dates, and other details in Mass Audubon’s summer camp flier.

Great for: nature enthusiasts

87 Perkins Row, Topsfield, 978-887-9264, massaudubon.org/ipswichrivercamp

Summer Shore Day Camp

With both full- and half-day options, the Shore School’s summer program encourages exploration and curiosity through a variety of traditional and not-so-traditional camp activities. Campers can expect water days on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings, along with other camp activities like arts and sports. But they can also expect to explore subjects like science, writing, theater, engineering, and leadership. Summer Shore also offers half-day specialty sports camps for soccer, basketball, field hockey, and lacrosse.

Great for: an academic focus

545 Cabot Street, Beverly, 978-927-1700, shoreschool.org/summer-shore