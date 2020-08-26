On Saturday, September 5, the 11th Annual Flying Horse Outdoor Sculpture Museum opens “Art at a (Social) Distance,” a free exhibit on the 100-acre campus of Pingree School in South Hamilton.

While many cultural events remain canceled or postponed, the Flying Horse Exhibit provides a safe outdoor venue for viewing art. This year’s show will present 50 pieces placed at least ten feet apart from each other. You’ll see a wide range of genres, styles, and scales in these sculptures, both representational and abstract, and made of materials like wood, metal, clay, copper, glass, stone, and even old car parts.

“I am so grateful to the scores of artists participating in this year’s show,” says the exhibit curator Judith Klein, “many of whom have been here before and many who are new to us.”

The exhibit will be open to guests on weekends during daylight hours. Guests must wear masks, remain at least six feet from other visitors, and refrain from touching the art.

“Perhaps now more than ever, art can be fuel for inspiration and hope,” says Dr. Timothy M. Johnson, Head of Pingree School. “We look forward to sharing this year’s exhibit with you and appreciate your efforts to work with us to keep everyone safe.”

Find an electronic catalog here, with more details about each artist. Head to the App Store to download the free app Findful to guide you through the exhibit, or scan the QR code in the electric catalog.

One of the largest shows in New England, Flying Horse features work by artists from all over New England and New York. The show is free and open to the public on weekends and holidays until November 29.

Pingree is located at 537 Highland Street, South Hamilton, MA. For more information, visit pingree.org/sculpture-show or facebook.com/flyinghorseoutdoorsculptureexhibit.