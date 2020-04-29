For ArtWeek 2020, the show must go on—digitally, of course. In response to the COVID-19 situation, ArtWeek MA had to cancel their 2020 festival which would have featured almost 800 creative events in over 170 communities across the state. But the Boch Center, ArtWeek’s producer, has announced that it’s launching #ArtWeekAtHome on May 1.

On the original festival kick-off day, ArtWeek event hosts and partners will post links on social media to their online content including tours, concerts, at-home activities, or other creative programs while tagging #ArtWeekAtHome and @ArtWeekMA. As part of the kick-off, a ten-day ArtWeek Bingo game will also launch to keep creative juices flowing throughout the week with daily artistic prompts and themed challenges celebrating different genres.

Head to @ArtWeekMA on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter to stay in the loop about all of their creative digital offerings, like free fashion sketching workshops on May 7, 8, and 9. Give them a follow on socials to stay updated—virtual festivities kick off on Friday.

“We were so disappointed to have cancelled ArtWeek due to the pandemic crisis, especially since it had grown over 30% from the year before after expanding statewide in 2018,” said Joe Spaulding, President and CEO of the Boch Center. “But the response from event hosts and partners inspired us to think outside the box.”

“We have been proud to spotlight hundreds of arts and cultural partners over the years through our Free Fun Friday program and our partnership with ArtWeek,” stated Blake Jordan, Executive Director of the Highland Street Foundation. “#ArtWeekAtHome is a creative way to keep those partners and the amazing contributions they make every day to our communities center stage, especially during these times,” he added.

The week-long schedule includes nods to music, museums, dance, crafts, theatre, literature, the outdoors/public art, film, history, and the culinary arts. The following week, #ArtWeekAtHome highlights will be shared at www.artweekma.org and on different social media channels.

#ArtWeekAtHome celebrates the creative community and its response to this unprecedented period,” said Spaulding, “As ArtWeek partners and event hosts continue to bring joy, comfort, and inspiration to thousands of people every day during this crisis.”