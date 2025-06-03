Boston Ballet’s 61st season concludes with the Boston premiere of Jean-Christophe Maillot’s Romeo et Juliette, a fresh adaptation of the timeless Shakespearean tale. Featuring minimal sets and costumes, the contemporary choreography and emotionality of the dancers is on full display. The Boston Ballet Orchestra performs the iconic score by Sergei Prokofiev.



“Maillot’s production of Romeo et Juliette is masterful blend of emotional depth, innovative choreography, and stunning live music that showcases a reimagining of the timeless Shakespearean tragedy,” says Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen.



“The many roles in this tale are tremendously powerful, including Juliet, a quintessential role for a dancer, and an honor to portray. I am thrilled our dancers have the opportunity to be immersed in Maillot’s work, and for this special ballet to be seen for the first time in Boston.”



Celebrated for focusing on the bare truths of the classic tale, Maillot’s rendition is told through the layered perspective of Friar Laurence, a well-intentioned cleric who despite his attempts to aid Romeo and Juliet, dooms the pair in the end.

Balancing its famed classical elegance with a contemporary sensitivity, Maillot’s choreography infuses humor into moments of lightness while preserving the intensity and urgency of the pair’s love.

Maillot portrays the lovestruck teenagers with dynamic depth and emotion, and the costuming and scenic design are kept light and uncomplicated. If you love ballet are simply love love, this is a performance for you—breathtaking.

Running now through June 8, 2025 at the Citizen’s Opera House.

bostonballet.org

