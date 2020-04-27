Today, the Peabody Essex Museum (PEM) launched the #WeArePEM fundraising campaign to help ensure that the nation’s oldest continuously operating museum continues to thrive and be of service to the community. To express gratitude and demonstrate its belief in the consoling and uplifting power of art, for every contribution made to the #WeArePEM campaign, the museum will donate a membership to dedicated caregivers at North Shore Medical Center (NSMC). As participation in the program grows, the museum will expand its reach to honor COVID-19 heroes across the region.

“The Peabody Essex Museum was founded in 1799 with a dual purpose of being both a benevolent society and a museum celebrating art and culture from around the world. During this time of upheaval, the #WeArePEM campaign reanimates our founding mission,” says Brian Kennedy, PEM’s Rose-Marie and Eijk van Otterloo director and CEO. “The COVID-19 crisis has taken a heavy toll on all of our lives, emotionally, physically and spiritually. More than ever, museums provide uplift and inspiration, reminding us of our shared humanity and creative potential. We hope that the community will support PEM and that PEM can continue to support the community for generations to come.”

“We are so grateful to the PEM for thinking of our team at this extraordinary time,” says Laura Fleming of NSMC. “As lead institutions in this region, NSMC and the museum have a long history of collaboration to enhance the quality of life in our community. It is so gratifying to see their support and care.”

The museum is currently closed to the public and will reopen once public health guidance allows and safety protocols are in place. All purchased and donated memberships will activate upon the reopening of the museum. To learn more about the #WeArePEM campaign, please visit: pem.org/wearepem