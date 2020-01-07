The Rocky Neck Art Colony (RNAC) invites artists from New England to submit work for inclusion in Beyond Likeness, an open juried exhibition at the Cultural Center at Rocky Neck in Gloucester. The exhibit, which will run from April 2 to May 10 with an opening reception April 4, features works exploring the portrait. The RNAC encourage submissions in all styles and media: drawing, painting, photography, printmaking, collage, sculpture, or mixed media.

Submissions will be reviewed and selected by juror Amy Sudarsky, a figurative painter who has exhibited in Boston, New York, and San Francisco. She has taught painting and drawing courses at The Art Institute of Boston, Boston University, Washington University and recently at Lesley University. In 2018, she curated the exhibition “In Her Own Image; Self Portraits by Women 1900-2018,” at the Concord Center for the Arts. Her studio is in Allston

Read more details about the art call below.

Eligibility

– Open to all New England Artists including Rocky Neck Art Colony member artists.

Requirements

– Work submitted must be recent.

– Work shown in the past year at another Cape Ann venue will not be considered.

– Work must be original creations of the artist.

– Accepted work must be delivered in person, absolutely no shipping.

– Work must be gallery wrapped or suitably framed and wired for hanging; saw-tooth or sandwich frames will not be accepted.

– To maintain a contemporary vibe throughout the exhibition, the use of gold frames is discouraged.

Entry Fee

– $35 for up to three entries.

– $25 for up to three entries for RNAC members only, and $10 each for three additional entries. Members have been emailed discount codes.

Submission

– Submissions open Saturday, January 4.

– Submissions close Saturday, February 1 at 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time.

– To submit, go to Smarter Entry: https://client.smarterentry.com/rnac. Entries must be submitted via the online entry system only.

Notification

– Selected artists will be contacted by email and announced on the RNAC website (http://rockyneckartcolony.org) on Thursday, February 13.

Images

– Submit good quality photos of work in JPEG format.

– Sized no greater than 2 MB, with 1200 x 1200 pixels maximum.

– Each image must be labeled with the following information: Last name, first initial, title, medium.jpg. Example: Smith_J_Sunset_acrylic.jpg

– No special characters allowed. e.g. !@#$%^&*+()][{}|/ Your image will not be accepted if used.

Size of artwork

– Submitted 2-D work may not exceed 60 inches in height and 48 inches in width, including a frame. Exception: There is a space for one large work up to 60″ H x 70″ W.

– 3-D work must fit on a 12 x 16 inch pedestal (3-D artists should be prepared to supply pedestals as needed).

Accepted Work—Delivery and Pickup

– Drop off: Tuesday, March 31, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Cultural Center at Rocky Neck, 6 Wonson Street, Gloucester. Lost or late? Please notify us at 978 505-7004.

– Pickup of unsold work: Sunday, May 10, 4 – 5:30 p.m. or Monday, May 11, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. by appointment.

Commissions

– All work must be for sale. There is a 40% commission on the sale of non-member work or a 25% commission on RNAC member work. NOTE: to qualify for the member commission, you must be a member when you deliver work.

For More Information: Email entry@rockyneckartcolony.org.

To become a member, go to http://rockyneckartcolony.org/become-a-member/.