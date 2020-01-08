Sunday, February 23, 3 p.m.

Long established as one of the world’s leading chamber ensembles, the Vienna Piano Trio was founded in 1988 by the Viennese pianist Stefan Mendl. He is joined by Californian violinist David McCarroll and the Austrian cellist Clemens Hagen. Together, the players embody the ensemble’s continuing commitment to bridging the traditions and practice of Europe and America.

Tickets: $35-$49

Program

Haydn: Trio in E minor, XV:12

Brahms: Trio in C minor, Op. 101

Beethoven: Trio in B-flat major, Op. 97 “Archduke”

Sunday, March 15, 3 p.m.

As part of Rockport Music’s Metropolitan Opera Weekend, this concert features three of the most talented young singers training today in The Metropolitan Opera’s Lindemann Young Artist Development Program. As experienced by the attendees at the 2019 performance of spectacular artists, these vocalists return by popular demand with a vibrant, expressive performance of opera favorites and art songs. The goal of the Metropolitan Opera’s Lindemann Young Artist Development Program, founded in 1980, is to nurture the most talented young artists through training and performance opportunities.

Tickets: $32, $26

Sunday, April 19, 3 p.m.

Praised for his subtle interpretations and refined technical mastery, British pianist Alexander Ullman has impressed audiences and critics worldwide with his deep understanding of the scores he interprets, his elegant touch, and crystalline phrasing. Winner of the 2017 International Franz Liszt Piano Competition in Utrecht, Alexander has appeared as a recitalist and soloist with some of the finest orchestras around the world.

Tickets: $39, $35, $29

Program

Haydn: Sonata in G major, No. 54

Beethoven: Sonata No. 21. ‘Waldstein’ Op 53

Beethoven: Sonata No. 22, Op 54

Schubert/Liszt: Ave Maria, S558/12

Schubert/Liszt: In der Ferne (Schwanengesang), S560/6

Schubert/Liszt: Der Wanderer, S558/11

Schubert/Liszt: Die Forelle, S563/6

Learning and Community Engagement 2019-20 Classical Programs

Longy School of Music Faculty Showcase

Wednesday, March 4, 7 p.m.

Since its founding in 1915, chamber music has occupied pride of place at the Longy School of Music of Bard College. On this evening, young artists and artist faculty from Longy present a program of chamber music side by side, where the generations dissolve, spurred on by the collective spirit of collaboration and exploration. Free, no tickets required.

Sensory-Friendly Faculty Recital

Tuesday, March 31, 8 p.m.

Presented by Berklee Institute for Arts Education and Special Needs

The faculty of the Arts Education Programs of the Berklee Institute for Arts Education and Special Needs will share music of a wide range of styles and traditions in a performance that will be accessible for all. Free, no tickets required.

Boston Children’s Chorus

Saturday, April 25, 1:30 p.m.

In the Mirror

Robbie Jacobs, conductor

The Concert Choir takes the stage to open the door on self-esteem and beauty. In this moving and exciting performance, the singers explore the challenges facing young people today, and the bravery in believing in yourself. Prepare to be inspired as you listen to the voices of some of Boston’s rising stars empowering themselves and others to look in the mirror and see confidence and respect.

Tickets: $15

Palaver Strings: “Op-Ed”

And Warp Trio

Thursday, May 7, 7 p.m.

This season, Palaver is a resident education ensemble at Rockport Music and the Shalin Liu Performance Center. Palaver Strings says about the program: “We will premiere a commission by violinist, composer, and Warp Trio member, Josh Henderson, which grapples with the legacy of public figures such as Assata Shakur. Op-ed holds space to reflect on the continued fight for equity and just representation both in the world at large, and within the traditions of classical music.”

Tickets: $15

Boston City Singer

Saturday, May 16, 2 p.m.

Boston City Singers serves 500 extraordinary singers aged four through eighteen in fifteen different programs, most of whom live in Boston’s urban neighborhoods. Our music and creative youth development programs are located in Dorchester, Jamaica Plain, and North Cambridge. Boston City Singers’ Tour Choir, with kids ages eleven to eighteen, prepare music in many languages in two to nine parts, and take regular movement and improvisation classes. The Tour Choir travels internationally to expand their cultural, historical, and geographic knowledge and perform in concerts and festivals. Free, no tickets required.

Unless otherwise indicated, all concerts and events are held at the Shalin Liu Performance Center at 37 Main Street, Rockport. Visit rockportmusic.org or call the Box Office at 978-546-7391 for tickets.