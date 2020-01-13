Newburyport podiatrists Dr. Angela Barnes and Dr. James J. DiResta once again partnered with Anna Jaques Hospital in the “Docs for Socks” program and collected 400 pairs of new socks for people impacted by homelessness in our community. The socks were delivered to Ellie Davis at the YWCA Greater Newburyport who will distribute the socks to the greatest area of need throughout the community.

Why socks? The answer is simple: homeless men and women who live in shelters and on the streets spend much of their time outside and are often exposed to rain, snow, ice and cold temperatures; leaving many to wear soaking wet socks and shoes for days or weeks at a time. As you can imagine, these circumstances can result in serious infections and ailments, such as immersion foot or frostbite. The best way to prevent these types of conditions is to keep feet clean, dry, and warm.

Collection boxes were hosted at Anna Jaques Hospital and the Newburyport Podiatry practice of Dr. DiResta and Dr. Barnes. Hospital employees and patients of Drs. DiResta and Barnes rallied around this program, making it so successful.