Internationally-renowned steakhouse Fogo de Chão opened its second Massachusetts location this week in the newly expanded redevelopment of Simon Property Group’s Burlington Mall, one of Massachusetts’ premier high-end destinations for shopping and dining.

The new restaurant features a churrasco bar in the heart of the dining room so guests can dine while gaucho chefs display the culinary art of churrasco as they butcher, prepare and grill different cuts of meat over an open flame. The restaurant also offers its Market Table and Feijoada Bar – which includes seasonal salads and soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more.

The restaurant features a sleek marble exterior with interior highlights of natural wood paneling, rich colors, an array of modern chandeliers and soaring wine cases. The new location also boasts two outdoor dining patios with intimate fireplace seating, dry-aged meat lockers for in-house aging as well as a lively indoor bar area, an award-winning South American wine list, Brazilian-inspired cocktails and a premium whiskey and bourbon menu.

“For over 40 years, Fogo has offered authentic Brazilian hospitality creating welcoming and memorable experiences for every guest from Brazil to the US and beyond,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. “We’ve been fortunate to have had a wonderful reception from the Greater Boston community for nearly 10 years, and we are looking forward to expanding our Massachusetts footprint by opening our doors in Burlington and giving the local community a chance to discover something new at Fogo.”







Fire-roasted meats are the core of Fogo’s experience and include guest favorites such as ribeye, lamb chops and the house specialty, picanha, the prime part of the top sirloin. The new restaurant offers a range of menu selections and prices to fit guests’ needs for lunch and dinner, including:

Full Churrasco Experience – The signature menu selection that includes all premium and classic cuts, plus the fresh and seasonal Market Table & Feijoada Bar and authentic Brazilian side dishes.

Indulgent Cuts – Guests can enhance their experience with a 20 oz. Wagyu New York strip that is carved tableside on a Himalayan salt block to complement the cut’s intense marbling and buttery texture. A decadent, dry-aged 32 oz. long bone tomahawk ribeye or 24 oz. Wagyu ribeye are also available to order for the table.

In addition to these nightly dinner options, the menu also includes:

Weekday Lunch – Includes the seasonal Market Table & Feijoada Bar, plus family-style service of Brazilian side dishes for $15 per person. Guests may choose to add a single cut of fire-roasted meat or have the Full Churrasco Experience.

Weekend Brazilian Brunch – Includes the Full Churrasco Experience combined with Brazilian-inspired brunch items like braised beef rib hash along with made-to-order waffle and omelet stations.

Bar Fogo – The Burlington bar offers an elevated experience with a contemporary bar, lounge seating and dedicated bar staff designed to allow each guest to both linger and discover something new with each visit. Guests can enjoy Bar Fogo Features every day featuring $8 Brazilian-Inspired cocktails, $6 glasses of South American wine, small plates like braised beef rib sliders, churrasco meat boards or the house-ground picanha burger.

Seafood – Brazilian-inspired seafood options are available à al carte, including shrimp and lobster appetizers, mango Chilean sea bass and a seafood tower.

Fogo To-Go & Catering – Bring the Fogo experience home with individual churrasco entrees, à al carte offerings, catered events and ready-to-eat or ready-to-grill options from the Butcher Shop. All are available for contactless delivery or pick up.

Group and Private Dining – Whether celebrating a special birthday or hosting a corporate meeting, the Burlington location has a dedicated sales manager and offers customizable menus, beautiful private and semi-private dining spaces and complimentary A/V equipment.

Fogo de Chão offers a dining experience for all ages: Children six-and-under enjoy complimentary dining at the Burlington location, and children ages seven to 12 dine at half-price for the Full Churrasco Experience.

For more information, please visit fogo.com/Burlington or call (781) 382-0222.