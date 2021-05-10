Fresh Pearl MedSpa opened its doors here to offer the community an innovative medspa that makes aesthetics services more accessible to more people. Fresh Pearl MedSpa is redefining the medspa experience by offering new, flexible options that enable more people to invest in themselves and achieve their dreams of looking and feeling their best.

Offering a uniquely personal, warm, and welcoming approach, Fresh Pearl MedSpa also offers three convenient ways to receive treatments: at its beautiful medspa in downtown North Andover, via its concierge services in which Fresh Pearl comes to clients’ homes, or at events/parties.

Fresh Pearl MedSpa is owned by Alban Celiku, a nurse practitioner with a deep passion for helping people be their best on the inside and out during every phase of life. With caring for others at his core, Alban has worked in many roles in healthcare and fitness, helping others increase their confidence and sense of well-being. No matter his role, his focus is always to educate and empower people to take the right steps—both preventive and restorative—to improve their health and confidence and, ultimately, enjoy their lives more.

“It has long been my dream to start a business like Fresh Pearl that is dedicated to helping people care for and invest in themselves,” says Celiku. “Fresh Pearl will be a medspa like no other: a place where people feel welcomed and supported on every level throughout their life’s journey, and where they have new and flexible options to care for themselves in ways that make them feel good on the inside and out. Giving that sense of well-being to people is what Fresh Pearl is all about.”

Confidence Cache: An Account to Invest in Yourself

One of Fresh Pearl MedSpa’s innovative offerings that makes its services more accessible to more people is its Confidence Cache program. This secure and easy process allows people to conveniently and automatically set aside money in an account for future medspa services. Clients can save a monthly dollar amount, which builds over time to be redeemed for services and products. As a reward for putting themselves first, clients enrolled in the confidence cache membership will receive an additional discount on all of their future services/treatments and products. This is our way of rewarding our clients for rewarding themselves! The medspa also offers a variety of perks and rewards that provide clients with discounts on services and products.

A Full Range of Treatments Personally Delivered in Three Convenient Ways

Fresh Pearl MedSpa offers a flexible, highly personalized, consultative approach to meet every client’s needs. It offers a full range of proven and advanced treatments for preventative care, maintenance treatments and restorative treatments delivered at its beautiful medspa, through its concierge service in which treatments are delivered at clients’ homes, or at events/parties.

Treatments are administered by licensed providers and include dermal fillers, neuromodulators, medical grade peels, microinfusion facials, and microneedling or collagen induction therapy.

Fresh Pearl MedSpa also offers a full line of spa treatments, including facials, hair removal, eyebrow and lash tinting, and collagen induction therapy. The medspa is also proud to offer the The Environ Skin Care® Product Line, award-winning skincare products that are available only through medically trained professionals.

About Fresh Pearl MedSpa

Fresh Pearl MedSpa, located in North Andover, is an innovative medspa designed to enable more people to invest in and take care of themselves. With a goal of redefining the medspa experience, Fresh Pearl makes aesthetic treatments more accessible to more people, delivering its services in new and flexible ways, and providing advanced treatments in a uniquely personal, warm and welcoming environment. Fresh Pearl MedSpa was founded by nurse practitioner Alban Celiku, who has a deep passion for helping people be their best on the inside and out during every phase of life. The medspa offers a full range of proven and advanced treatments for preventive care, maintenance treatments and restorative treatments, all delivered through a highly personalized consultative approach. For more about Fresh Pearl, visit freshpearlmedspa.com.