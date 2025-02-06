This Thursday, Feb. 6 starting at 6 p.m., Boston’s top chefs will come together for a tasting event celebrating the local restaurant community. Taste America: Boston takes place at the State Room, located on the 33rd floor of 60 State Street in Boston.

The James Beard Foundation’s annual Taste America® culinary series presented by Capital One brings together chefs, special guests, and diners to celebrate the independent restaurants at the heart of local communities.

The walk-around tasting at the State Room will be a gathering of chefs from the New England culinary community, featuring food stations by TasteTwenty chef Cassie Piuma of Sarma and many other notable local chefs. Each station’s offering will reflect the chef’s signature style and highlight what makes their restaurant and community special. The tasting will also have beverage stations and other activations from national and local sponsors.

Find tickets to the event here. You’ll find stations from the following local chefs, based in Boston, the North Shore, and beyond.

Cassie Piuma*

Sarma

Somerville

Tunisian Tuna Taco with Radishes, Pickles, and Cured Egg Yolk

David Blessing

The State Room

Boston

Thai Heritage Pork Belly Lettuce Wrap with Lime Leaves, Lemongrass, and Ginger-Caramel Glaze

Premier reception bites:

Westholme Wagyu Beef Tartare with Truffle Chip and Black Garlic Aioli

Nashville Hot Fried Chicken with House Pickles and Ranch

Chicago-Style Mini Hot Dog with Sport Pepper Relish

Jurgielewicz Duck Banh Mi with Pickled Vegetables, Chili, and Cilantro

Popcorn Cauliflower with Maple Sriracha Glaze

Amarilys Colón

La Padrona

Boston

Bresaola and Persimmons on Rosemary Toast with Mascarpone and Ginger

Conor Dennehy*

Talulla

Cambridge

Charred Broccoli with Burnt Onion, Miso Vinaigrette, Crunchy Seaweed, Puffed Grains, and Pickled Stem

Nicholas Dixon

Prima Italian Steakhouse

Boston

Wagyu Beef Short Rib with Black Truffle Filini

Valerie Goldman**

The Honey Paw

Portland, ME

Gulf of Maine Mussels in Green Crab-Coconut Broth with Jimmy Nardello Peppers, Lime Leaf, and Scallop Puffs

Valentine Howell*

Black Cat Eatery

Boston

Djon Djon Shrimp Fried Rice with Lima Beans, Peas, and Pork Floss

Maura Kilpatrick*

Sofra Bakery

Cambridge

Ekmek Kadayifi

Cecelia Lizotte**

Suya Joint

Boston

Beef Meat Pies with Stew

Michael Lombardi

Si Cara

Cambridge

Kampachi Crudo with Porcini, Sunchoke, and Pine Nuts

Pushkar Marathe**

Stage Kitchen & Bar and Ela Curry & Cocktails

Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Plantain Chaat with Greek Yogurt, Pomegranate, Cilantro-Tamarind Chutney, and Potato Sev

Erin Miller

Urban Hearth

Cambridge

Hopkins Southdowns Lamb Tartar with Cocoa-Coffee Rub, Mostarda, Housemade Lamb Bacon, Roasted Grape-Olive Oil Sorbetto, and Lamb Tallow Coronet

Milena Pagán**

Little Sister

Providence, RI

Guava Barbecue Chicken Pinchos with Arroz Con Gandules

Alex Pineda

Qué Mas

Beverly

Salmon Quenelle with Sweet Corn Arepa, Zucchini Salad, and Salsa Macha

Cara Tobin*

Honey Road

Burlington, VT

Harissa Vermont Goat Cheese with Carrot Spoon Salad and Citrus

David Vargas**

Vida Cantina

Portsmouth, NH

Mushroom “Chorizo” Tamale with Mole Rojo and Organic Masa

*James Beard Award Nominee®

**James Beard Award Semifinalist®