This Thursday, Feb. 6 starting at 6 p.m., Boston’s top chefs will come together for a tasting event celebrating the local restaurant community. Taste America: Boston takes place at the State Room, located on the 33rd floor of 60 State Street in Boston.
The James Beard Foundation’s annual Taste America® culinary series presented by Capital One brings together chefs, special guests, and diners to celebrate the independent restaurants at the heart of local communities.
The walk-around tasting at the State Room will be a gathering of chefs from the New England culinary community, featuring food stations by TasteTwenty chef Cassie Piuma of Sarma and many other notable local chefs. Each station’s offering will reflect the chef’s signature style and highlight what makes their restaurant and community special. The tasting will also have beverage stations and other activations from national and local sponsors.
Find tickets to the event here. You’ll find stations from the following local chefs, based in Boston, the North Shore, and beyond.
Cassie Piuma*
Sarma
Somerville
Tunisian Tuna Taco with Radishes, Pickles, and Cured Egg Yolk
David Blessing
The State Room
Boston
Thai Heritage Pork Belly Lettuce Wrap with Lime Leaves, Lemongrass, and Ginger-Caramel Glaze
Premier reception bites:
Westholme Wagyu Beef Tartare with Truffle Chip and Black Garlic Aioli
Nashville Hot Fried Chicken with House Pickles and Ranch
Chicago-Style Mini Hot Dog with Sport Pepper Relish
Jurgielewicz Duck Banh Mi with Pickled Vegetables, Chili, and Cilantro
Popcorn Cauliflower with Maple Sriracha Glaze
Amarilys Colón
La Padrona
Boston
Bresaola and Persimmons on Rosemary Toast with Mascarpone and Ginger
Conor Dennehy*
Talulla
Cambridge
Charred Broccoli with Burnt Onion, Miso Vinaigrette, Crunchy Seaweed, Puffed Grains, and Pickled Stem
Nicholas Dixon
Prima Italian Steakhouse
Boston
Wagyu Beef Short Rib with Black Truffle Filini
Valerie Goldman**
The Honey Paw
Portland, ME
Gulf of Maine Mussels in Green Crab-Coconut Broth with Jimmy Nardello Peppers, Lime Leaf, and Scallop Puffs
Valentine Howell*
Black Cat Eatery
Boston
Djon Djon Shrimp Fried Rice with Lima Beans, Peas, and Pork Floss
Maura Kilpatrick*
Sofra Bakery
Cambridge
Ekmek Kadayifi
Cecelia Lizotte**
Suya Joint
Boston
Beef Meat Pies with Stew
Michael Lombardi
Si Cara
Cambridge
Kampachi Crudo with Porcini, Sunchoke, and Pine Nuts
Pushkar Marathe**
Stage Kitchen & Bar and Ela Curry & Cocktails
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Plantain Chaat with Greek Yogurt, Pomegranate, Cilantro-Tamarind Chutney, and Potato Sev
Erin Miller
Urban Hearth
Cambridge
Hopkins Southdowns Lamb Tartar with Cocoa-Coffee Rub, Mostarda, Housemade Lamb Bacon, Roasted Grape-Olive Oil Sorbetto, and Lamb Tallow Coronet
Milena Pagán**
Little Sister
Providence, RI
Guava Barbecue Chicken Pinchos with Arroz Con Gandules
Alex Pineda
Qué Mas
Beverly
Salmon Quenelle with Sweet Corn Arepa, Zucchini Salad, and Salsa Macha
Cara Tobin*
Honey Road
Burlington, VT
Harissa Vermont Goat Cheese with Carrot Spoon Salad and Citrus
David Vargas**
Vida Cantina
Portsmouth, NH
Mushroom “Chorizo” Tamale with Mole Rojo and Organic Masa
*James Beard Award Nominee®
**James Beard Award Semifinalist®