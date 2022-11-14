A Marblehead philanthropist and real estate investor has made a second $1 million donation to further the work of Northeast Arc, a Danvers-based nonprofit organization that helps children and adults with, or at risk for developing, disabilities become full participants in the community. Steven P. Rosenthal, chairman of multifamily real estate investment firm West Shore, made a previous donation of $1 million in 2017, which established the Changing Lives Fund, allowing Northeast Arc to expand services in creative and innovative ways that traditional funding has not allowed.

“When Steve made his initial $1 Million donation it was a real game-changer for us,” says Jo Ann Simons, Northeast Arc president and CEO. “Since that time Steve has been actively engaged with the Northeast Arc and has encouraged us to look beyond what we are currently doing and find new and exciting opportunities. This second gift solidifies his belief in what we are doing to change lives for people with disabilities and their families every day.”

The organization plans to use Rosenthal’s generous donation in three primary areas. The money will allow the group to focus on workforce investment though its new Pathways to Opportunities program, continue to execute on bold ideas such as the Arc Tank, a funding competition that rewards innovative new approaches to serving the disabled population. The funds will also allow Northeast Arc to replicate successful programs and services into a wider geographical area while also expanding the use of technology for people the agency serves.

“I’ve been incredibly impressed with the work that Jo Ann and her team have done with my initial donation and I’m confident they will continue to be innovative with these additional funds,” Rosenthal says. “I urge others who are looking at organizations to support to talk to the folks at Northeast Arc. I know they will be equally impressed and want to be part of changing lives in a very positive way.”