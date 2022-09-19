La Gallina, a new restaurant featuring coastal Mediterranean flavors in an elegantly rustic atmosphere, will make its debut at MarketStreet Lynnfield on September 22. The restaurant showcases an open kitchen overlooking a beautiful and spacious dining room, wraparound bar, and indoor and outdoor patios. Its menu offers tastes of Spain, Greece, Italy, and beyond with fresh takes on classic regional dishes.

“The Mediterranean region has always meant a lot to my family,” says co-owner Matthias Kiehm. “I wanted to bring a little magic of the Mediterranean to the Greater Boston area with La Gallina. Our Mediterranean farmhouse-style restaurant is a family retreat from daily life that’s cozy, relaxed, and comforting.”

Entering through La Gallina’s red framed doors, diners will be immersed in the atmosphere of rustic and inviting Mediterranean farmhouse, an appropriate ambiance for a restaurant whose name means “hen” in both Spanish and Italian. The restaurant’s design, led by Robin Gannon Interiors, in collaboration with construction manager CM&B, features gray wooden flooring, exposed brick, blue tufted leather banquettes, and wood tables with Oxblood red barn house chairs. Vintage windows hang between booths, creating privacy and intimacy.

Diners can whet their appetites with flavorful hummus and spreads, succulent grilled skewered meats, or tapas-style offerings like Spanish croquetas with serrano ham and manchego cheese, or pan-seared Grecian meatballs with kefalotyri cheese, tzatziki, mint, and pita chips. Mains include a collection of hearty, warming dishes like pan-roasted Chicken with pan drippings, rosemary, and grapes, and Moroccan tomato soup with roasted onion and touch of yogurt. There’s also a variety of airy, crispy oven-baked pizzas to choose from, all crafted with a sourdough starter that’s over 125 years old.

The restaurant’s Mediterranean approach is also reflected in the beverage list which offers several hand-crafted cocktails and mocktails, sangrias and spritzes, regional brews and ciders, and a thoughtfully sourced list of affordable wines from around the Mediterranean and beyond, all available by the glass and bottle.

Owners Kiehm and James Wierzelewski are locally-based restaurateurs and global hospitality industry veterans with nearly 60 years of combined experience opening and overseeing some of the world’s most celebrated food and beverage venues. The menu is overseen by Chef Daniel Xavier, who was most recently Sous Chef at the award-winning Boston Seaport based restaurant, Chickadee. General manager Randy Hill was previously the area manager of Wagamama USA for the greater Boston area.

“We’re so excited to welcome La Gallina to MarketStreet Lynnfield. The thoughtfulness and care that the La Gallina team have put into this restaurant is truly inspiring and we cannot wait to share it with the community,” adds Charlotte Woods, General Manager of MarketStreet Lynnfield.

La Gallina will be open six days a week, serving dinner on Tuesdays, and both lunch and dinner Wednesdays through Sundays. Visit lagallina-lynnfield.com for details and menus.