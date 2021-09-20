On Friday, September 17, 2021, the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry Board of Directors approved Nate Allard as the chamber’s new President.

When asked about the new role, Allard said, “This is not just an exciting career for me. This is a passion I hold close to my heart. I was born in this city, I grew up in this community, and I have worked in various member businesses. It is my goal to see that all our regional businesses succeed and that visitors can get a taste of what our city and the surrounding towns have to offer”.